The top 10 movies we are most excited for in 2022

2021 saw the slow return of blockbusters in the cinemas after the start of the pandemic. But as we have seen with Spider-Man: No Way Home breaking box office records, it’s clear that people are ready to see blockbusters on the big screen again.

As 2022 arrives, there is already a lot of up-and-coming movies that everyone is excited about – from a new Batman movie to franchise favourites like Mission: Impossible.

Here are 10 of the most anticipated movies of 2022 that we couldn’t wait to see. We've sorted them based on the month of their release.

Scream

A fifth installment in the horror franchise that isn’t technically a sequel or a reboot, the new film is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, famous for helming Ready or Not. The original cast, which includes Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox all return to implore guidance on a new cast being stalked by the Ghostface killer.

Scream is scheduled to release in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas this January

Uncharted

Tom Holland plays Nathan Drake in this adaptation of the famous PlayStation game. Joined by Mark Wahlberg playing Victor Sullivan, the two traverse the far reaches of the world in pursuit of the ‘greatest treasure’ ever as well as looking for Nathan’s long-lost brother.

Uncharted is scheduled to release in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas this February

The Batman

Directed by Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson stars as the Caped Crusader in this solo outing for one of DC’s most famous characters. In the film, Batman, along with Commissioner Gordon, must find a way to stop the Penguin from wreaking havoc in Gotham City.

The Batman is scheduled to release in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas this March

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Benedict Cumberbatch is joined by Elizabeth Olsen, both returning as Doctor Strange and The Scarlet Witch respectively in this sequel to the 2016 original. In the movie, Strange must deal with the consequences of the fallout of the Multiverse collapsing and he must face a friend-turned-enemy.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to release in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas this May

Jurassic World: Dominion

The last instalment of the Jurassic World franchise will continue the story of how humans are now living with dinosaurs after the end of the previous movie. Aside from Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the movie will see the return of Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern in the original characters they’ve portrayed in Jurassic Park 29 years ago.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to release in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas this June

Black Adam

The Rock stars in this highly-anticipated adaptation of the anti-hero that’s a spinoff from the ‘Shazam!’ franchise. Part of the DC Extended Universe of movies, it tells the story of Black Adam who is poised to deliver his own version of justice after being imprisoned for 5,000 years.

Black Adam is scheduled to release in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas this July

Thor: Love and Thunder

Taika Waititi returns to direct the fourth instalment of the Thor franchise. Set right after Avengers: Endgame, the movie will be adapting Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thor comic book. The movie will see Jane Foster becoming the new Thor that she takes on while suffering from cancer.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to release in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas this July

Mission: Impossible 7

In production for a couple of years, this newest instalment in the famed franchise sees our favourite spy Ethan Hunt embarks on a seemingly impossible mission. Previous cast members like Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson all return and is joined by Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby and Pom Klementieff.

Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to release in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas this September

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) – This animated sequel will touch upon the relationship between Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman. With most of the Spider-Men from the multiverse making a comeback, they must work together to face off with a new more powerful villain.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is scheduled to release in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas this October

The Flash

Another DC favourite, Ezra Miller returns as Barry Allen in his solo outing since Justice League. The movie adapts a popular Flash storyline where Barry goes back in time to prevent his mother’s murder but inadvertently started unintended events in his own timeline.

The Flash is scheduled to release in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas this November

