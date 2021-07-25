The best cheap PC cases in the UAE - start building your PC today

When building your own custom PC, one of the first things you'll want to pick out is a PC Case. Depending on what case you choose, you can then start to pick the right components that will actually fit into it. It's no use choosing the best and most expensive GPU you can get your hands on if it means that it won't fit in your case or get proper cooling.

While there are some very expensive and impressive PC cases on the market, you don't always have to spend a ton of money to get a good PC case. Also, depending on what PC you're building, you may want to opt for something simple for your needs, rather than choosing something that is too big or complicated for your PC build.

So whether you're looking to build a new gaming rig, a small media center PC, or just a PC to handle all your office work at home, we've combed through to find some great PC cases that all cost less than AED 500.

Best cheap PC cases in the UAE

1. Lian Li O11 Dynamic Mini Specifications Form factor: Mid-tower Dimensions: 380mm x 269.5mm x 420mm (L x W x H) Mobo compatibility: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX PSU support: Top mount I/O: Power button, USB 3.1 Type C, USB 3.0 USB-A, 1x Headphone port Reasons to buy + Easy to reconfigure + Good radiator and water cooling options Reasons to avoid - Acrylic plate near power button - Bottom air filter needs a rework

Despite its small size, the Lian Li O11D Mini is a real superstar. It's extremely versatile in the build configurations it offers, and you can install a variety of motherboard sizes and cooling configurations - including custom loops - without compromising on space and airflow. This case is perfect if you're looking to build a mini gaming PC with full-length GPUs, or want to build a simple PC that you can upgrade easily at a later date.

The NZXT H510 is often a popular choice for PC builders due to its extremely clean cable management and no-fuss design. You can pick one up in either black or white, or even opt for one with a red cable cover if you like. It's a roomy case to build in, and offers support for both air and water cooling builds. An optional vertical GPU mount also lets you show off your prized GPU, so there's a lot of flexibility when it comes to this PC case.

3. Thermaltake Level 20 MT ARGB Specifications Form factor: Mid-tower Dimensions: 470.9mm x 203.2mm x 454.7mm (L x W x H) Mobo compatibility: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX PSU support: Bottom mount I/O: Power button, reset button USB 3.0 USB-A, 1x Headphone port, 1x Microphone port Reasons to buy + 120mm fans included + Full RGB sync support Reasons to avoid - No front fan filter

For anyone looking to add some RGB to their PC build, this case lets you jump in with three 120mm RGB fans already included. There's also a 5V RGB switch board built in, which is compatible with most popular control software from the likes of Asus, ASRock, Gigabyte, and MSI.

4. MasterBox Q500L Specifications Form factor: mATX Tower Dimensions: 386mm x 230mm x 381mm (L x W x H) Mobo compatibility: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX PSU support: Bottom mount I/O: Power button, reset button, USB 3.0 USB-A, 1x Headphone port, 1x Microphone port Reasons to buy + Multiple layouts + Moveable IO Panel Reasons to avoid - Less impressive thermal performance

This compact PC case is great for anyone who's short on desk space, or even if you're looking to build a compact media center PC that can double for some couch-gaming fun as well. It's got multiple layout configurations, and the IO panel can even be moved around to suit your needs.

5. darkFlash DLM22 Specifications Form factor: mATX Dimensions: 360mm x 208mm x 425mm (L x W x H) Mobo compatibility: Micro-ATX PSU support: Bottom mount I/O: Power button, reset button, USB 3.0/2.0 USB-A, 1x Headphone port, 1x Microphone port Reasons to buy + Great pastel color Reasons to avoid - Tricky cable management - No USB Type-C ports

For something a little bit different, the darkFlash DLM22 certainly stands out with its powder-pink appearance. This PC case is simple to navigate, though it lacks proper cable management to keep things neat. Fan and radiator placement is decent, thought it's worth noticing that there's a lack of front USB Type-C ports, which is a disappointment.