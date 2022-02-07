TechRadar’s ultimate streaming guide for what to watch on Valentine's Day

February is here, and usually, there’s only one celebration everyone can think of: Valentine’s Day. While this means that you can go out on a nice dinner or celebrate with your loved one, you can always stay at home and watch a movie or a TV series instead. That’s where we come in.

If you are looking for something to watch on Netflix, OSN, Starz Play, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+, we’ve got you covered. We scoured each streaming platform and curated a list that you can browse if you get overwhelmed with the choices.

So, whether you’re curling up with your partner, treating yourself to a takeout, or spending time with the family, here’s our list of something for everyone to watch on Valentine’s Day.

For the star-crossed lovers

(Image credit: Netflix)

Are you looking for some feel-good romantic comedies? Here are some hit romcoms that have been a fan favourite over the years, featuring some of today’s biggest stars. These are the best choices to watch with your special someone.

Always Be My Maybe

Marcus and Sasha used to be childhood sweethearts until they have a falling out. After 15 years, they unexpectedly meet again and reconnect as adults in San Francisco. Now living in different worlds, they both realise that the spark that brought them together remains.

Always Be My Maybe is now streaming on Netflix

What’s Your Number?

Ally is going through a breakup while having a career breakdown. Determined to bring her life back on track, she starts tracing back all the men she has dated in the past. She is accompanied by her neighbour, who mocks her past relationships and starts falling for her.

What’s Your Number? is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The Wedding Planner

Mary is good at her job as a wedding planner. Struggling to find true love, she soon meets Steve, who saves her life during an incident. Sparks fly, and she realises this is her chance for a happily ever after – until she discovers that Steve is her client’s fiancée.

The Wedding Planner is now streaming on Starz Play

The Heartbreak Kid

Tried of being single, Eddie meets Lila and instantly decides that she’s the one he wants to spend the rest of his life with. After rushing into marriage, Eddie and Lila head on their honeymoon, where he meets Miranda, which turns out the be the perfect woman he has been looking for. Eddie must now decide if pursuing Miranda is the best decision, even if that means leaving Lila.

The Heartbreak Kid is now streaming on OSN

Schmigadoon!

A parody of 1940’s musicals, this series tells the story of a couple trapped inside Schmigadoon, a magical town filled with singing and dancing people. They were stuck inside the town with no way out, and they were told that finding true love was the only exit out of Schmigadoon, which they thought they already had.

Schmigadoon! is now streaming on Apple TV+

For the single and ready to mingle

(Image credit: Sony)

Single on Valentine's Day and loving it? Worry not, because not all Valentines movies are meant for couples. Here are some selections perfect for singles that just want to kick back and enjoy a good flick - or three.

Seriously Single

This South African movie details the story of Dineo. After going through a breakup, her best friend convinces her that being single is better for her. But embracing singlehood is a struggle for a social media expert, especially after she starts following the life of one of her former lovers.

Seriously Single is now streaming on Netflix

Modern Love

Featuring an all-star cast, this anthology series explores love in its many forms. Whether sexual, romantic, or platonic, it showcases a series of stories that reveal the real side and the highs and lows of love and relationships.

All seasons are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The Holiday

Two women living on opposite sides of the world arrange a home exchange to help them move on from recent heartbreaks just in time for the holiday season. While both women try to enjoy living a single life, they both unexpectedly fall in love with the local men, which could change their lives forever.

The Holiday is now streaming on Starz Play

Love Locks

A woman returns to Paris 20 years after living there. When she returns with her teenage daughter, she soon reconnects with her first love. Despite warning her daughter to never fall in love in the city, she soon goes through a journey of self-discovery and learning the true meaning of first love.

Love Locks is now streaming on OSN

13 Going on 30

Jenna Rink wants to be thirty, flirty and thriving. The problem is she’s only 13. After making a wish on her birthday, she unexpectedly wakes up a fully-grown adult the next day. While excited at first knowing that she can now live the life she wanted, she soon realises that adulthood has its disadvantages.

13 Going on 30 is now streaming on Netflix

For the hopeless romantics

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Valentine’s Day is the best way to express love and be romantic. The following movies are made for hopeless romantics who enjoy seeing love unfold like a fairy tale.

When We First Met

Noah meets Avery, and the two spend the most incredible night. Disappointment follows when Avery says that she wants to become friends. When Noah gets the chance to travel back through time, he starts altering events in that one night with Avery to make it perfect and eventually win her over.

When We First Met is now streaming on Netflix

Cinderella

A live-action adaptation of the Disney animated classic, Lily James puts on the glass slipper and is joined by an all-star cast that brings the fairy tale to life. Bullied by her stepmother and stepsisters, Cinderella meets her fairy godmother, that grants her a wish to attend a ball. She soon attracts the eyes of the prince, who goes on the quest to find her.

Cinderella is now streaming on Netflix

A Walk to Remember

Based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, this coming-of-age drama centres on troubled Landon. When he joins the spring play as part of a punishment for getting in trouble, he soon meets the reverend’s daughter Jamie and starts to fall in love with her.

A Walk to Remember is now streaming on Starz Play

Me Before You

Louisa Clark deals with her recent unemployment when she is offered to take care of a paralysed man for extra money. She soon meets Will Traynor, who spends much of his time being depressed, contrasting Louisa’s bubbly personality. As they spend more time with each other, they soon fall for each other, and despite Will’s impending fate, Louisa is determined to make his remaining days the best he ever had.

Me Before You is now streaming on Starz Play

First Daughter

Samantha is trying to live a normal life, but it’s a bit complicated considering that she is the daughter of the President of the United States. She experiences some form of freedom when she goes to college, but that also comes with its own pros and cons.

First Daughter is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

For the anti-Valentine crowd

(Image credit: Aldamisa Entertainment))

Yes, Valentines is not for everyone and not all enjoy romantic films or series or anything in the genre. Maybe you like horror, adventure or a documentary instead? Whatever it is, enjoy these films that celebrate anything but love.

All of Us Are Dead

A group of students trapped in a high school find a way to survive the apocalypse. They soon find themselves in dire situations as they seek rescue while evading the zombies that now roam their school.

Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix

Chef

Jon Favreau plays a chef who loses his job at a high-profile Los Angeles restaurant after fighting with a food critic. Determined not to make this incident a hurdle in his life, he opens a food truck with his son. Little did he know that opening this food truck was the way to discover his true self and reconnect with his family.

Chef is now streaming on OSN

Creed

In this spin-off of the Rocky series, Rocky Balboa is asked by Adonis Johnson, son of Apollo Creed, for his help as he embraces his true destiny as a boxer. He soon realises that there is much more at stake with taking on this role and complicates things with everyone around him.

Creed is now streaming on Starz Play

The Boys

This smash-hit adaptation of the hit graphic novel follows a ragtag team of misfit vigilantes fighting against a group of superheroes who abuse their abilities. What happens when superheroes use their powers other than good? Will someone be able to stop them, even if they’re mere mortals?

All seasons are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Finch

Tom Hanks stars in this post-apocalyptic moving adventure highlighting the friendship between a machine, a man, and his dog. Finch is a robotics engineer who has created a robot that will take care of his dog Goodyear to ensure his survival after he’s gone. With unforeseen foes, all three need to rely on each other to survive.

Finch is now streaming on Apple TV+

For the families

(Image credit: Tristar)

Because it’s the celebration of all things love, Valentine’s Day isn’t just for couples but families as well. If you’re looking to spend date night on the couch snuggled up with your kids, here are the best movies and series that you can watch.

Matilda

Since she was a baby, Matilda felt like she didn’t belong to the right family. Living with her parents and brother, she quickly discovers that she has telekinetic powers. She soon takes a liking to a kind-hearted teacher and faces off with a school principal that’s determined to make her school a living hell.

Matilda is now streaming on Netflix

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

The three Baudelaire children move into the care of a distant relative, Count Olaf, after their house mysteriously burns down. They soon discover that Count Olaf only took them in to get their inheritance. What follows is a cat and mouse game as Olaf pursuits the Baudelaire children determined to get what he wants.

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events is now streaming on OSN

Monster Trucks

Tripp lives an everyday life working at a junkyard. While longing to have something exciting happen to his life, he soon meets a mysterious creature that’s been consuming all the oil. Scared at first, he starts to bond with the creature and soon learns that it is on the run from people trying to capture it.

Monster Trucks is now streaming on Starz Play

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Drac and the Pack are back. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all turned into humans. Stiped of his powers, Drac must find a way to switch themselves back before the results become permanent.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Amazing Stories

This modern take on the famed 1985 series takes the same anthology setup that Steven Spielberg also produces. The six-episode season features different stories from different visionary directors that continue the wonder started by the original.

Season 1 is now streaming on Apple TV+