TechRadar's best Valentine's Day gift ideas

Here at TechRadar, we'll buy new tech no matter what day it is, so Valentine's Day is really no exception. It can be a bit tricky to find a good gift that is both practical and sentimental, so our gift guide aims to do just that. Flowers and chocolate are always fun to receive, but why not go one step further with recommendations from our list below?

To save you the trouble of doing all that deep research yourself, we here at TechRadar Middle East has scoured the interwebs to find this timely selection of gift ideas for any budget, and every one of them will tell your better half how special they are.

Pandora Women's 925 Sterling Silver Bracelet - AED 175

This sterling silver bracelet can be customized in endless ways with Pandora charms, so you can come up with a bracelet that truly reflects her personality and favorite things.

It Takes Two (PS4) - AED 110

This adorable two-player game is perfect for settling down with your partner, or even playing co-op online with friends. It's got a truly heartfelt story that you'll want to revisit again and again.

Overcooked + Overcooked 2 - AED 134

This fast-paced cooking game takes kitchen skills to a whole new level, and will have you howling with laughter at some of the unique places you visit to whip up your dishes.

Apple Watch Series 7 - AED 1,439

If your partner has an iPhone, get them an Apple Watch. It does fitness tracking, notifications, payments, and a whole lot more, and can be customized with various straps for truly unique looks. You can even go for older Apple Watch models to save a bit at the expense of a few missing features.

Amazon Echo Dot - AED 169

Stream music, play games, ask questions - the Echo Dot is a great addition to any home, and you'll soon wonder how you lived without having a smart assistant at your beck and call.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 - AED 689

For Android users, the Galaxy Watch 4 is a great pick, offering style and functionality in one handy smartwatch.

Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset 128GB - AED 1,373

Want some brief escape from the world around you? Then slap on the Oculus Quest 2 and get lost in VR games that are a joy to experience. From dancing to boxing to FPS, there's something here for everyone to enjoy.

Xiaomi Portable Smart Digital Air Pressure - AED 139

If you've got a partner who does a lot of biking, or keeps forgetting to check their car tire pressure, this nifty gadget is for you. It may seem like a weird gift to have, but trust us - it's a handy little tool to tuck away in your backpack or glove compartment.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 - AED 249

Yes, we know that your smartphone can take the best photos, but sometimes you want to just enjoy the fun of taking photos and having them spit out the bottom of your camera.

Canon Selphy CP-1300 Compact Photo Printer - AED 420

If you've got thousands of photos on your phone but actually want to frame some special moments, this fantastic printer can churn out a photo in under 30 seconds. Works perfectly with iOS and Android for decorating your space with photos that don't have to live only on your phone.

LEGO Art Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe - AED 384

This iconic Warhol piece now comes in Lego form, and you can build one of four varieties of the image. What's more, you can also buy sets that feature Star Wars or The Beatles, making for perfect Lego art in your home.

Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros - AED 219

Ever wanted to replay the classic Super Mario Bros? Well, now you can with this super-portable device that bundles three different games in one.

All-New Kindle (10th Gen) - AED 269

For those who love reading, you can't go wrong with gifting a Kindle. With access to thousands of books and an excellent battery life, this is one tech gift you're bound to score brownie points with.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug - AED 699

If your partner is always forgetting to drink their hot beverage, then this handy mug can solve that dilemma. Keeps your drink at the temperature you choose, and easily charges via a wireless coaster.

XLT Electric E-Scooter - AED 900

For the partner who wants to travel short distances faster, this electric scooter is a great purchase, allowing up to 25km of travel on a single charge.