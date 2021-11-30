Best PS5 accessories: everything you need to max out your PS5 experience

Since the PS5 was released in November 2020, the next-gen console has continued to fly off the shelves and deliver gaming goodness to the lucky few who have managed to get their hands on it.

With the next generation of PlayStation now firmly underway, there are many new PS5 accessories available that promise to make your gaming experience even better. Accessories can significantly enhance your enjoyment of games or boost your console's multimedia capabilities, so it's well worth taking a look at what's out there.

Whether you’re looking for crisp, immersive sound quality in a headset, or just some extras to improve your setup and make life a little easier, there’s plenty to consider. That's why we’ve picked out the very best PS5 accessories to help in your search for greatness.

If you've still not managed to find one, check out our guide to where to buy a PS5.

1. SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless Headset Comfort and great sound guaranteed

Picking up the right gaming headset can have a transformative experience on your favorite pastime. Whether you're having trouble picking out enemy footsteps or want to feel more immersed when riding through the open plains in Red Dead Redemption 2, these cans from SteelSeries should do the trick.

The Steel Series Arctis 7P Wireless headset come complete with a retractable microphone, and they've been designed specifically with the PS5 in mind. What’s more, the headset is also backwards compatible with the PS4 and can be used with multiple platforms, such as Android, PC and Switch - making it pretty versatile.

SteelSeries headsets have a good track record for crisp and clear sound quality, which makes the Arctis 7P a great option to pair with your PS5. The blue, white and black aesthetic will go nicely with your PS5, too.

2. DualSense Charging Station Never be without charge again

A charging station is a must if you’re sick of having unsightly cables hanging from the front or back of your PS5. Fear not, though, because the DualSense Charging Station will fix this, as it offers a dedicated place to charge your controllers.

This official charging station matches the PS5 console's and DualSense controllers bold two-tone design – and it should minimize the chance of you tripping on a loose cable and give your setup a more aesthetically pleasing look.

By keeping your controllers docked, you can be sure that as soon as they’re fully charged, you’ll be ready for some more gaming goodness in no time.

3. PS5 Media Remote Get to Netflix in no time

A controller can be a faff to use when you just want to watch a movie or TV show, so the PS5 media remote is great little accessory if you want something that's built for the sole purpose of browsing through your streaming services.

With its dedicated buttons for many popular streaming services including Netflix, Disney Plus, YouTube and Spotify, the media remote should prove to be a great addition to any PS5 setup. It also means you won’t be drain your controller battery, either.

4. PS5 HD Camera Would you like a selfie with that PS5 game?

The PS5 HD Camera is great if you stream your games, or are someone who just loves to share and broadcast their gameplay.

The HD camera has had a cool, funky design upgrade from the PS4 camera and it's main purpose is so you can add yourself to your streams or gameplay clips. It also has an adjustable stand and can be attached to the top of your TV or elsewhere.

The Pulse 3D Wireless headset is an evolution of the Sony Platinum Wireless headphones and is possibly one of the best ways to utilize the new 3D audio tech feature that the PS5 has to offer.

This headset contains dual noise-cancelling microphones, allowing clear communication during multiplayer sessions and is a good starting point for anyone looking for a headset to get their PS5 journey off to a flying start.

It is, naturally, compatible with PS5 – and also shares a similar aesthetic to ensure they always look good together. The Pulse 3D doesn’t cost as much as the SteelSeries headset above, so you’re getting something of a saving compared to other models. 3D audio support should help elevate your gaming experiences to a whole new level.

6. DualSense Wireless Controller For when one isn't enough

A single DualSense Wireless controller is included with both the PS5 console and the PS5 Digital Edition but, if need be, you can get hold of an extra one for some local multiplayer action, or if you just fancy a spare.

The DualSense controller is a dramatic improvement over the DualShock 4, and features adaptive triggers and haptic feedback that can have a game-changing effect when performing key actions in your favorite titles. Haptic feedback can also create some incredibly realistic sensations in your hands, like the feel of rain fall, for example.

Whether you love or hate the look of it, the DualSense is a big departure from its predecessors and you can't use the DualShock 4 on PS5 when playing PlayStation 5-specific titles.