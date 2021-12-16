Best SD cards for Switch: which Nintendo Switch memory card should you buy?

The best SD cards for Switch let you store significantly more games on your console than the existing 32GB of internal storage allows (or 64GB if you own the Nintendo Switch OLED model).

If you purchase a lot of games digitally from the Nintendo Switch eShop, you'll want to upgrade your Nintendo Switch's storage space or face deleting and reinstalling titles whenever you run out of room.

Luckily, expanding the storage of your Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite or upcoming Nintendo Switch OLED is as simple as putting a Nintendo Switch memory card into the console's built-in micro SD card slot.

But with lots of choices and different brands available – especially if you check the big online retailers – where do you begin? We’ve put together a guide to the best micro SD cards for Switch to help you decide which one is right for you.

The original Nintendo Switch console comes with 32GB of internal storage, while the new Nintendo Switch OLED comes with 64GB. That might seem sufficient at first, but with so many excellent Nintendo Switch games out there, and the screenshots and videos you’ll inevitably be taking as you play, most people will find the internal 32GB of storage, and even the 64GB of the upcoming OLED version, won't last long.

Users who primarily buy physical games will also need to keep an eye on the Nintendo Switch's storage, as some titles can require a sizable chunk of space to install additional data that isn't found on the cartridge.

So if you’re in need of some more storage on your Nintendo Switch, then, take a look at our guide below for the best SD card for Switch options you can buy right now.

Best SD cards for Switch

Image Credit: Sandisk

The most official: Sandisk microSDXC Nintendo-branded memory cards are a safe bet Specifications Storage: 64GB, 128GB Read Speed: up to 100mb/s Warranty: Lifetime (or 30 years) SD Reader: No Ultra High Speed: UHS-3 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Nintendo's seal of approval Reasons to avoid - Limited capacities available

There's nothing like the Nintendo stamp of approval to put you at ease. Sandisk is a massive memory card manufacturer, and these tie-in options have a read speed of up to 100mb for fast loading. They come with a minimum 30-year warranty, too.

If you're fan of Nintendo's branding and characters, these SD cards even come with a friendly mushroom (for the 128GB model) or Triforce design (for the 64GB model). You won't see the design when it's in the console, of course, but you'll know it's there. Bearing the Nintendo brand, this is the SD card for Switch for those who like to keep things official.

(Image credit: Kingston)

Best for value: Kingston Canvas Select microSDXC Storage on the cheap Specifications Storage: up to 256GB Read Speed: up to 80mb/s Warranty: Lifetime (or 30 years) SD Reader: Yes Ultra High Speed: UHS-1 Reasons to buy + More storage for your money Reasons to avoid - Slightly slower speeds

Not quite as official, but still very much a reputable brand – Kingston's 128GB memory card comes in at a few pennies less per gigabyte than its Sandisk counterpart. You're getting a slightly slower load-speed, with only 80mb/s, but that's still well within Nintendo's SD card guidelines – and the option for 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB models to choose from. If you're after value more than anything, this is the Nintendo Switch memory card for you.

Image Credit: Sandisk

Best for storage: SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC More than you'll ever need Specifications Storage: 400GB Read Speed: up to 100mb/s Warranty: 10 years SD Reader: Yes Ultra High Speed: UHS-1 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + You won't run out of space anytime soon Reasons to avoid - Probably too much storage for most users

400GB? We can't imagine you'll fill that amount in a hurry, but it's reassuring to know you won't run out of space. You can technically get a 512GB version, but you'll see a large uptick in price just for that small increase in storage. We recommend sticking to 400GB for now. When it comes to massively increasing your console's storage, this is a hard micro SD for Switch to beat.

Best SD cards for Switch FAQs

Large AAA games like Super Mario Odyssey can take up a lot of space (Image Credit: Nintendo)

Do I need a micro SD card for Nintendo Switch? If you’re planning on playing more than a handful of indie titles then, yes, a Nintendo Switch memory card is a good idea. Breath of the Wild alone will take up 13.4 GB of space, which is around 40% of the console’s onboard storage. And that's the case for both the Switch and the Switch Lite. It can be sensible to buy the larger AAA games on physical cartridges, to avoid the likes of Mario and Zelda taking up all the space. But for sheer convenience, nothing beats having all your titles compressed into one handy Nintendo Switch memory card. Some physical titles also require a mandatory online download to work, which can take up precious space.

Are save files kept on the Nintendo Switch memory card too? No, it’s just your games, images and videos that can be saved onto an external Nintendo Switch memory card. Save files are all kept on internal storage – partially to prevent piracy – though thankfully they don’t take up too much room by themselves. If you have a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, you can also back up your save files to the cloud, though not all games are compatible with this feature. If you manage to break your console, you can restore your progress safely. You’re able to re-download any purchased game software for free too.

Which micro SD cards work on Nintendo Switch? Technically, any Switch micro SD card (below 4GB), micro SDHC (4-32GB), or micro SDXC (eXtended Capacity, above 32GB) will be compatible, though you'll probably want at least 32GB to make it worth the purchase. Nintendo also recommends a high-speed memory card for optimum performance, so look out for a card with UHS-I support, and a minimum ‘read speed’ of 60-95mb/s (all the cards listed meet these requirements). If you’re using a micro SDXC memory card (above 32GB), Nintendo says “you must first connect the console to the internet and perform a system update” before downloading games onto the Nintendo Switch memory card.

