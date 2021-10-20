New movies and TV shows to watch in the UAE and Saudi Arabia this weekend

Are you looking to watch a new movie this weekend? Or maybe binge that new show everyone is talking about? We have you covered as look into all the new movies and TV shows to watch in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

We’ve handpicked shows from all the streaming services such as OSN, Netflix, Starz Play, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ as well as the cinema. Between all of these, there’s always a new show or movie to watch every single week.

With an endless choice of original content, classic TV, and even top-rated shows, the choices are plentiful when looking for the best shows to stream. There are also a couple of big new Hollywood movies debuting this Thursday in cinemas.

So sit back and relax as we bring you the best of what to watch this weekend.

Halloween Kills

(Image credit: Miramax)

Picking off immediately after Halloween (2018), the film finds Laurie Strode being stalked by the murderous Michael Myers. While Laurie is recovering in a hospital, the town of Haddonfield decides that it has had enough, and an angry mob decides to take him down once and for all.

Halloween Kills opens in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas on October 21st

Ron’s Gone Wrong

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Barney is an awkward middle school kid that becomes friends with a digital device named Ron. Despite some bugs and malfunctions, Ron and Barney go through an adventure that will both show them the true meaning of friendship

Ron’s Gone Wrong opens in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas on October 21st

Night Teeth

(Image credit: Netflix)

A college student had to do extra work as a driver to pay the bills and takes on two women as they party-hop across LA. Unbeknownst to him, the two women aren’t what they seem to be and as they reveal their true selves, he needs to find a way to stay alive.

Streaming on Netflix on October 20th

Locke & Key

(Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

Three siblings and their mom move to their murdered husband’s house in Massachusetts. But the house has mysteries of its own, where several keys are found that can unlock magical doors. Everything turns for the worse when a demonic entity soon comes searching for the keys, where they must try and stick together to survive and defeat it.

Season 2 streams on Netflix on October 22nd

Curb Your Enthusiasm

(Image credit: HBO)

Playing a fictionalized version of himself, Larry David stars in this award-winning HBO comedy that revolves around his daily interactions with friends and strangers. Praised for Larry’s own portrayal of a person who acts ignorant against social expectations, the show is set to debut its eleventh season this month.

Streaming on OSN on October 21st

Succession

(Image credit: HBO)

Explore the life of an aging, wealthy mogul and his children in this series that take a deeper look at the implications of power in the family. The show was critically-acclaimed and has already won multiple awards including a Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama and an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.

Season 3 streaming on October 18th on OSN

Hightown

(Image credit: Starz)

This crime drama tackles the world of alcohol and substance abuse from the eyes of a National Marine Fisheries Service Agent. When Jackie Quiñones finds a body of a woman, it launches an investigation that leads them into organized crime syndicate responsible for the local opioid abuse happening in the area.

Season 2 streaming from October 18th on Starz Play

Batwoman

(Image credit: The CW)

This DC superhero series centers on Ryan Wilder who now protects Gotham City after taking over from Kate Kane. Famous Batman villains are scheduled to appear in the series, including Poison Ivy, Penguin, and Mr. Freeze. Batwoman will also be joined by Batwing as they both protect Gotham City in Batman’s absence.

Season 3 streaming from October 14th on Starz Play

I Know What You Did Last Summer

(Image credit: Amazon)

Similar to the hit slasher film that itself is based on a book, this TV series tells the story about a group of friends being stalked by a killer a year after covering up an accident where they killed a man. Neal H. Moritz, who produced the original movie, as well as The Conjuring director James Wan will serve as executive producers.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime, with a new episode debuting every week

The Velvet Underground

(Image credit: Apple)

Fans of this iconic band shouldn’t miss this incredible documentary. Have a peek at the band’s legacy that tells their story and history directed by Todd Haynes. Also featuring exclusive interviews and dozens of archival footages,

The Velvet Underground is now streaming on Apple TV+