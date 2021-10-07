Need a pair of noise-cancelling headphones? Here are the best deals on Amazon in Bahrain

The best noise-cancelling headphones take your music listening to the next level. These advanced headphones can block loud outside noises and ambient sounds, which lets you to focus on whatever you’re listening to and tunes out nearly everything else.

Whether you plan to use them at home or take them with you on the move, ANC (active noise cancelling) headphones are a must-have for music lovers, commuters, intrepid explorers, and office workers alike – especially if noise distractions stop you from focusing and immersing yourself in whatever you’re doing.

Whatever style, price, or features you're looking for, we've selected the very best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy right now on Amazon, so make sure you grab a pair and enjoy the listening bliss.

Image Sony WH-1000XM4 - AED 951

While they don't look significantly different from their predecessors, the Sony WH-1000XM3, a number of new features including multipoint pairing, DSEE Extreme upscaling, conversational awareness and auto-play/pause using a built-in sensor all help the WH-1000XM4 claim the title of best headphones in 2021.

Image Sony WH-1000XM3 - AED 799

The Sony WH-1000XM3 were the best noise-cancelling headphones in the world for two years running – and while they've been surpassed by the new Sony WH-1000XM4, there's still loads to love about these over-ear cans.

Image Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds - AED 1,088

While other true wireless earbuds surpass the Sony WF-1000XM4 in particular areas – noise cancellation, for example – no other model comes close to offering such excellent quality across the board.

Image JBL Live 650BTNC - AED 419

These noise cancelling headphones feature JBL's signature sound with enhanced bass and up to 30 hours battery life with ANC off. Dedicated buttons on the earcup allow you to quickly answer calls or control music playback, and you can use the My JBL Headphone App to personalize your sound preferences.

Image Jabra Evolve2 65 - AED 867

The noise-isolating design keeps external sounds out for better work collaboration and listening experience in any environment You'll get up to 37 hours of battery life, and an integrated red LED light shows when you're engaged in a call.

Image Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 - AED 1,166

Spectacular Omnisonic sound wraps you in your favourite music, shows, and more. These headphones are designed to keep you distraction-free, and with 13 levels of active noise cancellation, you can find perfect settings.

Image Sennheiser Momentum 3 - AED 1,210

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 feature genuine leather ear pads for ultra-comfortable wearing all day long. Auto on/off and smart pause allows you to quickly pause and resume your music without missing a beat.

Image Sony WH-XB900N - AED 660

These budget-friendly noise cancelling headphones from Sony are just the trick if you need something that does a great job but won't strain your wallet. You can quickly tune back into your surroundings by covering the right ear cup with your palm to turn down your music for instant, easy conversation.

Image Shure Aonic 50 - AED 1,108

The Aonic 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones deliver premium listening with exceptional comfort and durability. Immerse yourself in an uninterrupted, world-class listening experience wherever you go. The headphones also fold flat for portability and comes with a protective carrying case.