Best mining GPU 2022 for mining Bitcoin, Ethereum and more

By , , published

The best mining GPUs out there for maximum performance

PRICE
VERDICT
REASONS TO BUY
REASONS TO AVOID
VERDICT
REASONS TO BUY
REASONS TO AVOID

Included in this guide:

1
MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 2070

MSI

Gaming GeForce RTX 2070
2
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Nvidia

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
3
MSI Gaming GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

MSI

Gaming GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
4
ASUS ROG Strix AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

ASUS

ROG Strix AMD Radeon RX 5700XT
5
FX AMD Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX Edition Graphics Card

FX

AMD Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX Edition Graphics Card
GPUs with the bitcoin logo
(Image credit: Shutterstock / GreenBelka)

TechRadar is supported by its audience. TechRadar does not endorse any specific cryptocurrencies or blockchain-based services and readers should not interpret TechRadar content as investment advice. Our reporters hold only small quantities of cryptocurrency (under $100 in value), as is necessary to perform wallet and exchange reviews, and do not hold shares in any publicly listed cryptocurrency companies.

Just like picking out any other gear, finding the best mining GPU can be tough, especially since the requirements for cryptocurrency are a little different than something like gaming.

The ideal graphics cards need power and adequate memory to keep up with the demands of mining. But, they can’t be too expensive, which is why a card like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and its sibling, the Nvidia RTX 3060, are great picks. Minimizing costs is just as important if you’re mining with one computer, since you won’t be yielding a lot of cryptocurrency at a time.

The world of cryptocurrency has been explosive in the recent past, which is why there’s so much attention on it. Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins are gaining more traction, which has led to quite a bit of demand for mining graphics cards.

We’ve collected our top picks for the best mining GPUs 2021 has to offer here, balancing power, efficiency and price. That way, you can make the most out of your mining operation and start making back your initial investment.

For other important components, also check out our guides on the best mining CPU, best mining motherboards and best mining SSDs.

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 2070

(Image credit: Amazon)

1. MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 2070

The RTX 2070 that is super-charged

Specifications
Core Clock: 1620MHzMemory
Memory: 8 GB GDDR6
Memory Clock: 14 Gbps
Power Connectors: 6 pin + 8 pin
Power Draw: 225W
Outputs: DisplayPort x 3 (v1. 4) / HDMI 2. 0b x 1
Reasons to buy
+Efficient heat dissipation+More CUDA cores+1440p gaming with ray tracing
Reasons to avoid
-Still kind of expensive-Limited availability

Boasting a step up in better performance than the previous generation, is the RTX 2070. At a lower price point, it’s easy to offer some compelling reasons to upgrade to the MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 2070 for gaming, design and content creation. Of course, it’s also among the leaders for the best mining GPUs currently. It has a heatsink designed for better heat dissipation, and Zero Frozr technology which can actually stop the fan in low workloads for less noise. It also has top hash speeds of 43.3 MH/s according to MiningCharts.

Read the full review: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

(Image credit: Future)

2. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

A top dog of the graphics card world

Specifications
Core Clock: 1350MHz
Memory: 11 GB GDDR6
Memory Clock: 14 Gbps
Power Connectors: 8 pin + 8 pin
Power Draw: 260W
Outputs: DisplayPort, HDMI, USB Type-C
Reasons to buy
+Powerful card+Factory overclocked
Reasons to avoid
-Expensive-Next generation cards are already out

Not too long ago, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti was the undisputed king of GPUs. And, it’s still royalty if you want 4K gaming or extremely smooth ray tracing on high settings. As far as how good it is for mining, it can deliver a 32.76 MH/s hashrate for some decent monthly income, making it a solid choice for a mining GPU if you want smooth mining performance. That is, if you can afford that high price that this is a significant barrier to entry.

Read the full review: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

MSI Gaming GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

(Image credit: Amazon)

3. MSI Gaming GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Crazy-powerful and frosty-cool

Specifications
Core Clock: 1481MHz
Memory: 11 GB GDDR5X
Memory Clock: 11 Gbps
Power Connectors: One 6-pin, One 8-pin
Power Draw: 250W
Outputs: DisplayPort x 2 / HDMI x 2/ DL-DVI-D
Reasons to buy
+Titan X-equivalent gaming performance+Pushes the limits of Pascal+Improved cooling
Reasons to avoid
-A pricey investment for most

The Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti is still among the most powerful graphics cards out there, even in the face of its successors. It boasts Titan X-equivalent gaming performance and impressive cooling performance with 11 GB of GDDR5X memory. More importantly for those mining for cryptocurrency, this GPU can deliver a 21.63 MH/s hashrate on the KawPow (NBMiner) algorithm, according to BetterHash.net, and generate a healthy monthly income. It isn’t so readily available these days, but for those that can find it in stock, you might even find it on a deal.

Read the full review: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

ASUS ROG Strix AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

(Image credit: Amazon)

4. ASUS ROG Strix AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

Showcasing what Navi has to offer

Specifications
Core Clock: 1605 MHz
Memory: 8 GB GDDR6
Memory Clock: 14 Gbps
Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin, 1 x 6-pin
Power Draw: 225W
Outputs: 1.4 with DSC DisplayPort, HDMI with 4K60 support
Reasons to buy
+Excellent 1440p gaming performance+Plenty of forward-looking features
Reasons to avoid
-No ray tracing-Blower-style cooler

One of the best AMD graphics cards we’ve tested in years, the Radeon RX 5700 XT is a total beast when it comes to 1440p gaming. Also, unlike Ray Tracing, it touts many features that are actually usable from day one such as support for up to 6 monitors and Super Alloy Power II components that are aerospace grade. When it comes to cryptomining, it’s even more impressive. It has been reported to deliver a 49.01 MH/s hashrate on the Ethash (Claymore) algorithm, and is capable of generating monthly income almost on par with the 2080 Ti for much less.

Read the full review: Radeon RX 5700 XT

FX AMD Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX Edition Graphics Card

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. FX AMD Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX Edition Graphics Card

An absolute powerhouse

Specifications
Core Clock: 1386 MHz
Memory: 8 GB GDDR5
Memory Clock: 14 Gbps
Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin, 1 x 6-pin
Power Draw: 150W
Outputs: 3x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 1x DVI-D
Reasons to buy
+Excellent performance+Plenty of software features+Dual fans
Reasons to avoid
-No ray tracing

Featuring the latest Polaris architecture, the XFX AMD Radeon RX 580 GTS is a solid choice for gaming. It should also come as no surprise that it’s also among the best mining GPUs out there, combining an affordable price tag with nice profitability. This has been found to generate more than $3 of daily income with a 29 MH/s hashrate, making it an excellent option for crytominers on a more modest budget. 

Read the full review: AMD Radeon RX 580

Save up to 46% on a magazine subscription

Save up to 46% on a magazine subscription
Check out these great money-saving offers on the very best technology magazines, delivered straight to your door! 

View Deal

You might also want to check out the best cheap graphics cards.

Matt Hanson
Matt Hanson

Senior Computing editor

Matt (Twitter) is TechRadar's Senior Computing editor. Having written for a number of publications such as PC Plus, PC Format, T3 and Linux Format, there's no aspect of technology that Matt isn't passionate about, especially computing and PC gaming. If you're encountering a problem or need some advice with your PC or Mac, drop him a line on Twitter.