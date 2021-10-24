Like Succession? Here are some other shows you should watch

The highly anticipated third season of Succession finally makes its way to the Middle East via OSN, where fans had to wait almost a year and a half after the second season concluded in 2019.

The story centers around business tycoon Logan Roy (Brian Cox), owner of Waystar RoyCo and the head of a dysfunctional family. More than just dealing with business deals and unexpected conflicts from within the company, Roy needs to deal with his family, all of which are fighting for ownership of the company.

The comedy-drama has been praised by critics and fans alike and is deemed to be one of the best TV shows that you can watch. If you’re a fan of Succession, here are some TV shows that you should also check out.

The Righteous Gemstones

(Image credit: Sky)

A comedic take on the same genre, this HBO series was created by Danny McBride (This is the End, Pineapple Express). It depicts a family of televangelists led by Eli Gemstone (John Goodman), who lives a rather luxurious life with his two children which come from church donations. What follows is a hilarious and crazy take on the lives of an eccentric family.

This Is Us

(Image credit: 20th Television)

Showcased in different time frames, this show follows the lives of two parents and three children and their families as they deal with a personal tragedy. Well-acted with lots of emotion that will surely bring a tear to your eye, This Is Us has won multiple awards during its run with the sixth and last season debuting this year.

This Is Us is streaming on Amazon Prime

Big Little Lies

(Image credit: Showmax)

This drama tells the story of a group of friends dubbed the Monterey Five (an ensemble cast led by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz) who get entangled in a murder investigation in a school. Written by David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal), the show also brings into the spotlight domestic abuse in why it can be difficult for some to ask for help. The first season was widely acclaimed, while the second season saw the addition of a new cast that included Meryl Streep.

Big Little Lies is streaming on OSN

Mad Men

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Set in the 1960s, this award-winning show is told against the backdrop of the Sterling Cooper advertising agency in Manhattan. Don Draper (Jon Hamm) is the company’s advertising executive that is deemed as a genius in his craft. A perfect depiction of the progression of the personal and professional lives in the US at the time, Mad Men has brought in multiple awards, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series.

Mad Men is streaming on Amazon Prime

Empire

(Image credit: AT&T)

A drama that revolves around the fictional Empire Entertainment headed by Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard), who was a hip-hop mogul and a former drug dealer. When a medical condition reveals that his death is looming, he must find a worthy successor from his family which is made complicated by the appearance of his ex-wife (Taraji P. Henson) who has just been released from prison after 17 years. Empire is created by Danny Strong and Lee Daniels, famous for directing the Academy Award nominated movie Push.

Empire is streaming on Starz Play

Arrested Development

(Image credit: Netflix)

Meet the Bluths, a formerly wealthy family that lost everything after their father was convicted of fraud. While they try to clear his name, the family adjusts to a less-than-luxurious lifestyle that leads to some hilarious and embarrassing situations. This comedy at its finest, and while Fox cancelled the series after three seasons, Netflix picked up the series for another two seasons.

Season 3 streaming on October 18th on OSN

Billions

(Image credit: Showtime)

Now running for five seasons, this series tells the story of hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) that uses various aggressive tactics to maintain his wealth. This catches the eye of Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), who is convinced that Axelrod’s shady businesses are illegal and is liable for persecution. The series also mirror real-life events, including the persecution of Preet Bharara and the 1991 treasury bonds scandal of the Salomon Brothers and a sixth season has been confirmed to release in 2022.

Billions is streaming on Starz Play

Dynasty

(Image credit: The CW)

This remake of the classic 80s soap opera brings a more dramatic story between America’s richest families. When Fallon Carrington, an heiress to her dad’s fortune, finds out her father is engaged to an employee of a rival company, she will do whatever it takes to take her down. Filled with elements of the classic 80s show with a modern twist, Dynasty showcases how power can sometimes be the ultimate demise.

Dynasty is streaming on Netflix

The Crown

(Image credit: Netflix)

This award-winning historical drama details the reign of Queen Elizabeth II starting with Elizabeth’s marriage to Prince Philip all up to the current season that covers her reign during the 21st century. Created by Peter Morgan who also wrote The Queen, the hit series has seen three incredible actresses play the lead: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton.

The Crown is streaming on Netflix

The Sopranos

(Image credit: HBO)

This award-winning crime drama tells the story of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), a mobster based in New Jersey who struggles with balancing life with family and as the head of a mafia. Considered one of the best TV shows ever made, it has won multiple awards when it aired for six seasons. It even inspired a prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark, that tells the early days of Tony Soprano.