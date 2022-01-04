Best free Adobe PDF editors in 2022

PDF documents are everywhere, and you need one of the best PDF readers to not only access, but also annotate and edit them, not to mention block potential security threats.

The reason PDF documents are so popular is because they’re easy to open on just about any system without formatting issues, can be shared quickly through a website or email, and are very hard to alter. So, whether it’s in the classroom, work, or even when looking for digital documentation like manuals, PDF files are inescapable.

Thankfully, reading a PDF file is simple and easy. In fact, you don’t need a dedicated reader for that particular function – any web browser will do. But, if you plan on doing anything beyond that like altering or converting from one, you’ll need a dedicated PDF reader. That’s where the best free PDF readers come in. They offer a lot of the same functionality as paid-for apps without requiring you to open your wallet.

It can be hard finding the right app with so much choice out there, so we’ve gathered our top five picks for the best free PDF readers for Mac and Windows. They’ll let you combine PDF files , convert between file formats, and edit and sign documents. For more flexibility, take a look at our guide to the best free PDF editors , which make editing a PDF as straightforward as tweaking a Word document.

It's not free, but if you need to edit and create PDFs professionally, Adobe Acrobat Pro DC is the software for you. It gives you total freedom to create new PDFs from scratch and edit existing documents without fuss, on desktop or mobile.

1. SmallPDF A handy cloud-based free PDF editor TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit site Reasons to buy + Powerful range of tools + Cloud-based + PDF to Word converter Reasons to avoid - Limited free trial

With Smallpdf’s Edit PDF tool, you get a simple user interface that allows you to add text and image content to your PDF files. This platform also offers simple e-signing, and the ability to add comments and highlights to information already stored in your PDFs.

The Smallpdf system actually contains lots of other PDF modification tools too. Along with the editor function, there’s a variety of options to convert PDFs into easier-to-edit formats such as Word and Powerpoint files, and you can save space by merging individual PDF documents into a single file.

But the best thing about Smallpdf is that it’s a cloud-based platform. In other words, you can access it from any supported device simply by visiting the Smallpdf website and dragging-and-dropping a PDF into your browser.

Don’t be thrown off by the prompts to begin a 'free trial' – you only have to do that if you want to install the Smallpdf Desktop program for offline editing.

2. PDF-XChange Editor Another superb tool for editing text in PDFs, with built-in OCR TODAY'S BEST DEALS visit site Reasons to buy + Optical character recognition + Text editing + Splits and extracts pages Reasons to avoid - Watermarks documents

PDF-XChange Editor is a free PDF editing program for Windows computers developed by Tracker Software. The interface is a little more complex than that of the Smallpdf editing suite but gives you easy access to plenty of helpful features such as a stamp option for marking documents as 'Expired' or 'Approved'.

But for most users, the main reason to use PDF-XChange Editor is the fact that it comes with inbuilt Optical Character Recognition (OCR). This means that if your original PDF document is a photocopy, PDF-XChange will still recognize the text and allow you to edit it. Also, PDF-XChange Editor lets you reformat text, and even convert it into fonts that aren’t already loaded on your computer.

And like Smallpdf, you can use this platform to merge or split individual PDF files. The only serious downside of this powerful editor is that, if you haven’t signed up to the Pro version, a small 'Created with PDF-XChange Editor' watermark will be added at the bottom of any PDF files that you export.

3. PDFescape Ideal for editing smaller PDF files TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit site Reasons to buy + No account necessary + Easy document merging Reasons to avoid - File size limit - Desktop editor is paid-only

With PDFescape, you can either edit online or through a desktop application. The desktop application is the more powerful of the two as it supports edits to pre-existing PDF content and allows you to scan paper documents. However, only the online version of PDFescape is free to use.

All the same, you get plenty of useful PDF editing options with PDFescape online such as the ability to make freehand notes and a tool for adding clickable URL links to your documents. You’ll also find that it’s pleasingly easy to add, rotate, and annotate pages with the in-browser version of PDFescape.

The only major flaw of this free PDF editor is that you can’t upload documents that are larger than 10MB. A regular A4-size PDF page only takes up about 100KB of data though, so this shouldn’t cause a problem unless you’re editing a book-length document.

4. Sejda PDF editing with a slick interface in the cloud TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit site Reasons to buy + No account necessary + Simple interface Reasons to avoid - File size limits - Premium is expensive

PDF files are a good way to store professional or financial information, which means that their contents are often sensitive. Sejda is a free online PDF editor that you can trust with important documents because all uploaded files are wiped from its servers after five hours.

Aside from security, Sejda is a good choice if you are after a free PDF editor with a user-friendly interface. Sejda’s single menu bar makes it easy to find all the editing options necessary for adding text, links, images, and signatures to PDF documents.

When you’re done editing a document in Sejda, you just need to click the 'Apply Changes' button and proceed to save the finished product in your Google Drive account, Dropbox system, or locally.

Sejda does come with some limits, but they aren’t restrictive enough to cause problems for casual users. You can only perform three tasks and upload 50MB, or 200 pages of information to the Sejda platform every hour.

5. PDFSam Basic If your needs are simple, this could be all you need TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit site Reasons to buy + Simple to use + No need to upload files + No ads Reasons to avoid - Limited feature set

Often, the only thing you need to do is split a PDF into multiple documents, merge several pages together, or change the orientation of pages. This is often the case if you're working with paper documents that have been scanned. If this sounds familiar PDFsam Basic is the perfect tool for the job. It's a lightweight desktop app that's well worth keeping installed for just such situations.

Unlike some of the tools here, it won't let you change the actual content of PDFs, but makes dividing and combining them a piece of cake. Just select the page range and away you go. There are no watermarks to worry about, and you don't have to entrust your (potentially sensitive) documents to an unknown third party.

During installation you'll be asked whether you want to install a trial of PDFsam Enhanced (a paid-for product) but you can decline this if you're not interested by unchecking the box provided.

Which type of free PDF editor is best for you? When deciding which of the free PDF editors to download and use, first consider which bits of your PDF file you need to change. If you’re just trying to add your information to a form digitally, you’ll just need a basic editor that supports text insertion. However, if you need to change the content of a PDF substantially, you’ll require a more powerful PDF editor that can make modifications to text or images already stored in the file. In some cases, especially if you want to change almost all the content of your file, it may be better to use a PDF to Word converter program instead.