Best free font resources of 2022 - for Windows, Mac, Android and online

The best free font resources make it simple and easy to manage, refresh, and update your text and any other copy you use.

When it comes to online creativity, text is often vital, but every aspect of your visual presentation has an impact on its overall value. Typography plays an essential role in designing, and the type of font you use can make or break your business.

Fonts available online sometimes come with licenses to protect property rights, and while it is often best to purchase a font license and support fellow artists, sometimes free or trial options can also be the best way to go.

There is a wide selection of resources for the best free fonts online, so to make it easier, we've outlined the top options around today below.

1. Google Fonts Great typography, made available for free Reasons to buy + Huge font collection to choose from + Dependable font hosting + Open-source Reasons to avoid - Needs frequent updates

One of the top answers when searching for the best free font resources is Google Fonts.

Google's platform offers more than 800 font families, including, but not limited to, handwriting fonts, mono-spaced styles to sans serif varieties, to name but a few.

Eveything in the Google Fonts catalog is open-source, meaning they are licensed to be used on any website, be it personal or commercial.

Users have the option to download the fonts on their computer to be used for documents, mock-ups, and even locally on your computer. Whenever websites using Google Fonts are rendered by your computer’s browsers, the browsers will check your system if the specified font is already available on your computer and will use the local one instead of the web version.

However, the open-source aspect of Google Fonts can also be its downside, because as the fonts are freely available, they can be used by anyone - potentially leading to the web being filled with the same text style all over.

2. Font Squirrel Free to use high-quality font utopia Reasons to buy + Fresh font styles + @font-face generator tool Reasons to avoid - Not completely true to its tagline

Another popular source for free fonts online is Font Squirrel.

Font Squirrel offers a variety of choices that makes certain parts of the text content distinct, interesting, and even simply different.

One great tool Font Squirrel has to offer is the Font Generator, which lets designers take any font and convert it into web fonts. It supports various file types such as TrueType, OpenType, and Windows Postscript, with formats with multiple fonts such as Mac .dfont also supported, although only the first one that the Generator finds in the file will be used by it.

The tool comes with two settings, Easy and Expert. The first one generates files that work on all contemporary browsers. The second one is for power users as it offers options to select formats, subsetting and working on CSS, to name a few. However, the tool has a limit of 2MB and does not work for non-Latin fonts as well as fonts that are blacklisted by Font Squirrel.

Font Squirrel’s Font Identifier tool is also a cool addition that determines the font name by looking at its image. However, because not all of the fonts available on the site are completely available for use freely, the site’s tagline is quite misleading.

The site offers assistance in installation desktop fonts since the process can be complicated at times. It also has a guide for making web fonts work on your website. The latter includes a web font installation tutorial, a web font issue troubleshooting tutorial using the website inspector from Chrome, an explanation about style linking as well as a font-face bugs list for easy reference.

Each of the entries is provided with a set of terms and conditions pertaining to its license for legal use, meaning you can make sure you understand the right before using.

3. FontStruct Fonts to build, download and share Reasons to buy + Allows you to create your own fonts + Huge gallery of free fonts

Launched in 2008 by FontShop, FontStruct is an online font creation tool that is a combination of a Flash-based font-making platform and a community site of users who get together to build fonts, discuss them and share with each other.

The site’s Flash tool is simple to use with its pre-constructed geometrical shapes that are arranged in a grid pattern similar to bricks or tiles. Users build fonts, and FontStruct comes up with TrueType fonts that are ready for use for applications from both Mac and Windows. The creations can be kept private by the builder, but it is highly recommended by the site to share them with the community.

Because of this, the site houses a selection of at least 43,000 fonts, the majority of which are produced by its users, and can all be downloaded for free thanks to a Creative Commons license. In some cases, they are made to serve as inspiration by other users when creating their unique font designs. However, this is limited to those fonts with licenses that do not include the No Derivatives clause.

4. DaFont The biggest archive of downloadable fonts Reasons to buy + Large selection of free fonts Reasons to avoid - Most fonts are limited to personal use only

One of the largest databases of free fonts online is DaFont. It currently has more than 34,000 downloadable fonts that are free for use - the majority of which are limited to personal use, but some can be used for free commercially.

The best asset of DaFont is how its database is arranged systematically in categories or themes such as fancy, foreign, holiday, gothic, and techno. You can also choose from basic, script, and dingbats options, and even designs that look similar to attractive handwriting.

Every font comes with an info sheet containing s all the useful information related to the font, including a license to show show if you can download the font for free as well as if you can use it for personal purposes only or for commercial one.

More so, there is a general notice on the site highlighting the fact that the fonts are owned by the authors and that the license information specified above the download button for each font is only an indication.

Users are advised to check the archives’ readme-files or go to the author’s website for details about legally using the font. If in doubt, it is even recommended that users get in touch with the author. The site also declares that the absence of information regarding the author or license does not mean that the font is free. It only means that DaFont does not have the said information.

5. FontSpace The ultimate font resource for your design Reasons to buy + Massive free font database Reasons to avoid - Possibly too much choice

Founded in 2006, FontSpace is another great free font resource online. It currently has more than 32,000 fonts produced by more than 2,100 designers and enjoyed by over 746,000 users.

The site was created to focus on font designers by having customizable quick preview tools and easy downloads. Each of the fonts on the site has been evaluated by a site moderator, going through quality check and license verification.

FontSpace is quite easy to use, as there is no need to provide any information or create an account or log in to one for you to download a font. Finding fonts can be done in different ways. The Popular Fonts button brings forth the top 1,000 fonts on the site, and you can also choose between the Newest Fonts and the Feature Font Collection buttons to quickly access an array of font designs to pick from.

When you click on a font design that you are interested in, you are given a preview of how the font looks in various formats plus other relevant information about it. This includes who designed the font as well as the terms and conditions that serve as guidelines for using the font. You can find the information on the legality of using the font on this page as well as the contact details of its designer in case there is a need to get in touch.

You will also be privy to other font designs from the same designer as suggestions to go through. A comments box is also available for you to show some love, make some suggestions or share anything you have in mind about the font design. The page will also show when the font was created, how many have downloaded and liked it. You can also send donations to the designer as a form of support for the work that they do.

6. Behance Endless font inspiration to help with your design Reasons to buy + Unique free fonts Reasons to avoid - Limited amount of fonts

Owned by Adobe, Behance is a platform for showcasing creativity and discovering artworks. Many artists find the site a great place for presenting their portfolio and consequently promoting their talents and skills.

All it takes is a quick search on the website for you to get access to the numerous output from different creatives all over the globe, with many available to download for free.

However, you have to check on the legalities of using a specific font for commercial purposes. This is specified when you click on a font of your choice. Most of the fonts do not cost a thing if downloaded for personal use, but do have to be purchased if used commercially.

The best thing about Behance’s free fonts is how distinct the designs are because of how the site is focused on encouraging the creative sense of the designers. However, its database is limited compared to the other sites that focus mainly on free fonts only.

7. Abstract Fonts A gallery of more than 13,500 free fonts Reasons to buy + High-quality fonts Reasons to avoid - Smaller database than the competition

Another reliable site for free fonts is Abstract Fonts. The site prides itself on having high-quality font designs as the collections are curated. The majority of the fonts are available for free use personally and commercially, although it is still recommended to read thoroughly about the font’s license before downloading and using it.

You will also have a fun time checking the categories on the site, which are presented visually in interesting and ingenious ways. When you click on the font of your choice, you will be provided with the details of the font such as its license for use. In addition to that, there is a separate tab that shows all of the characters provided by the font design, so you have a clear expectation of each letter, number, and character.

8. 1001 Fonts New free fonts added every day Reasons to buy + Available for commercial use Reasons to avoid - Limited database compared to other sites

Not-so-aptly named, 1001 Fonts has at least 9,000 free fonts in its database. The site itself is not as aesthetically pleasing as its competition, but you can be assured of the quality it brings.

1001 Fonts has a smaller database than other font sites, but you are still privy to an impressive collection. The free fonts are free for personal use, and many can also be used commercially without legal issues. Installing them is a piece of cake, and they have high quality.

Browsing through 1001 Fonts allows you to access your options in terms of style, size, and weight quickly and easily, making it a breeze to mix and match the fonts with your projects.

Finding the best free font resources

The internet is overflowing with options when it comes to font resources, both free and paid. This can make the process of looking for the most ideal typography theme to fit your web designs quite taxing, with a wealth of options being problematic too.

The above list highlights the most reliable and extensive sources of free fonts for you to use. However, some sites do not highlight or even simply present the legal implications of using the fonts that they are promoting as free for download and use, so it can be best to be wary sometimes.