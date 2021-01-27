Best Dropbox alternatives in 2022

Best Dropbox alternatives 1. Google Drive 2. OneDrive 3. Box 4. Sync 5. Tresorit Read on for our detailed analysis of each service

If you're looking for one of the best Dropbox alternatives for your cloud storage, you've come to the right place.

The number of cloud storage and file sharing services has grown rapidly in recent years, and it's hard to imagine how it was ever possible to run a business properly without them.

Let’s look at the top alternatives for Dropbox that won’t let you down.

1. Google Drive Best for those already using G Suite Reasons to buy + Syncs desktop-to-desktop + Cross-platform capability + Store, save and backup files in real time + Third party app integrations Reasons to avoid - Require Google account for best usage

Who hasn’t heard of Google Drive?

Google Drive lets you store your files in the cloud and sync these files and even settings across multiple devices. It lets you backup your files, too so you never lose them. Google Drive allows users to collaborate, sync and share data easily, and everyone can edit files and perform tasks simultaneously, hassle-free. Google Drive’s generous storage space lets you save as many pertinent documents and important files as you need.

Much like Dropbox, with Google Drive, you can store, share, sync and access your files, photos, videos, songs, etc. from any computer. It’s super easy to use and is highly reliable in making your files safe and accessible. Google Docs and Google Sheets also play an important role in that Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Word files are easily converted and open instantly without the need to convert.

2. OneDrive A great option for Microsoft Office users Reasons to buy + Integrates with Microsoft Office + OneDrive Personal Vault protection + Scan and store documents Reasons to avoid - Require Microsoft account for best usage

Microsoft's OneDrive come with heaps of features that are more than likely to draw users in, including collaboration, backing up of data and protection, all in 1TB of cloud storage space.

The services also allows you to scan your document using your phone and store them directly into your OneDrive account so you can keep them secure.

There's also Personal Vault, which essentially provides an additional layer of protection, as well as being able to set an expiration date for shared files, giving all collaborators access for a limited time. Additionally, OneDrive’s free version allows you to save folders that you can access offline, as well as search your database for files quickly by simply using keywords.

3. Box Cloud storage trusted by large enterprises Reasons to buy + Enterprise-grade security with password-protected files + Auto-expiration + Real-time collaboration + Can send large files Reasons to avoid - Lacking some features found in competitors

Box provides you with many of the the same convenient features as Dropbox plus a lot more. It’s as easy as uploading your files in the secure server and being able to access it from any device you can log in to. What more, your files are kept secure, and you always have a backup ready.

Box’s enterprise-grade security is one of the reasons many Fortune 500 companies are using the service to keep their files secure. Real time collaboration, permission control, access restriction are among Box’s more advanced features that offer the convenience you need from it.

Box also lets you store and share large files, and its integrated apps let you access your work from any device and use platforms such as Microsoft Office 365, G Suite and Okta.

Much like working on Google Docs, Box also automatically saves your work so you can revert anytime in case you need to undo or redo anything.

4. Sync Keeping your files in sync Reasons to buy + Encrypted storage + Can send files to non-Sync users + In-house support + Centralized storage Reasons to avoid - Lower storage option - Lack of some key features in competitors

Sync allows you to store, share and access your files from any device anytime, but with some differences to some of the other services on this list. For instance, although Sync only gives you 5GB of free storage (much like any other free cloud storage platforms), your files are kept secure and private thanks to its end-to-end encryption, preventing any unauthorized access.

One of Sync’s unique features is being able to share files to anyone who has access to the Internet, with or without a Sync account. Collaboration is also made easier by allowing you to set requests to access, password protection, expiration, and even notifications that your file is being accessed. Sync has apps for Mac, Windows, iOS and Android, which means having access from any device whenever you need it.

Sync also offers premium plans for a personal (individual) or company needs. The plans, which start at only $5, can dedicate up to 10TB of storage and unlimited file sharing. You’ll also get file recovery, password protection, two-factor authentication, real time backup and sync, advanced share controls, and a lot more.

5. Tresorit A Swiss cloud storage system that runs like clockwork Reasons to buy + Enterprise level security + Compliant with regulations + 3GB data storage for free accounts + Multiplatform support Reasons to avoid - Lacking high profile and features of bigger names - Lower storage limit

Tresorit supports Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS devices, adding to the convenience it offers in cloud collaboration. With its enterprise-level security, your sensitive files and data are kept secure from unwanted prying eyes, whether you're working on whitepapers to data sheets.

Often when youre editing a file you may not know if someone else is making changes simultaneously. Tresorit aims to avoid this turmoil by providing an editing badge which will let collaborators know when someone is working on something. Sharing rights can also be set so your organization is safe from those who don’t belong in your team.

Tresorit’s basic plan gives away 3GB of encrypted cloud storage using up to 2 devices. If 3GB seems insufficient, you have the option to upgrade to the premium plans offered starting at $12 per month. All plans can give you 1TB of cloud storage which is most of the time enough storage for small businesses and enterprises. Premium plans also let you access files across 10 devices.

pCloud provides secure storage in the cloud for your work files, videos, music, documents, and photos. As soon as your file is transferred from your device to your secure pCloud account’s storage, it goes through TLS/SSL encryption. Files are stored on three (or more) server locations just because security is taken very seriously and that’s even for the free version, on top of 10GB free storage space.

If 10GB just doesn’t cut it for the size of storage you’ll be needing, pCloud’s premium accounts can give you 500GB and 1TB. Of course, you’ll need these large storage spaces when you’re regularly sharing and collaborating large files within your organization. pCloud also offers you the convenience of automatically uploading your photos directly from your camera roll, and even keeping older versions of your file for up to 30 days just in case you need to revert.

pCloud boasts of its built-in video player for easy file access (video sharing seems to be a common problem), and a built-in audio player and playlists when you’re on the go and want the company of your favorite tunes. Sharing your links is also made a little more personalized as pCloud allows you to add a headline, a title and even a description so files are easy to find and identify.

7. Mega Privacy-focused cloud storage Reasons to buy + Fast transfer ability + End-to-end encryption + Cheap plans Reasons to avoid - Lacking high profile of bigger rivals

50GB storage upon signing up… free. Because why not? Mega makes cloud storage convenient and super easy to use without sacrificing security, especially that of sensitive data and files. The files you upload and even your chats are kept safe with user controlled end-to-end encryption, protected by your very own password.

Security isn’t Mega’s only strength though. Mega files can be accessed using any device that’s connected to the Internet, and allows you to password protect your links and even set an expiry date for public and sensitive data. Uploading your files in Mega’s secure server is quick and easy, and the same goes with syncing. This is because of Mega’s user-friendly interface which also makes sharing folders/files as easy as a single click.

Communicating with your team is made easy with Mega’s awesome MegaChat feature which also encrypts your messages by the way because security is taken very seriously with Mega. Premium plans that start at $5.89 will give you a massive storage space and no transfer limits. With Mega, you can upload your files, sync them, back them up and access them from just about any device you have on you, all in a series of steps that start with a single click.