Best wireless chargers in the UAE, KSA and Bahrain for 2021: how to charge up your iPhone or Android without wires

The best wireless chargers for 2021 are going to use the Qi standard compatible with any modern iPhone, Samsung phones and every major smartphone that supports wireless charging. That part is easy.

What’s harder is deciding which is the best wireless charger for you. They all have different designs, prices, and power delivery specs. We’ve tested the top products on the market to find out the ups and downs of each, along with our personal recommendations, to give you final answers - and a variety of choices, too.

As anyone who’s bought a Qi-charging-capable phone can attest, you don’t just get a first-party wireless charger in the box, so you have to go out and buy one separately. Aside from Apple and Samsung, none of the major phone makers even produce their own.

Our list is full of trusted third-party brands like Belkin, Anker and other recognizable names - along with a couple you might not have heard of. Most of them won’t juice up your devices as fast as wired chargers, but they’re handy when you don’t want to keep plugging your phone in or want to get rid of messy cables. It’s a lot more elegant to have small pads around the house to top up your phone when needed.

We’ve tested these wire-free chargers with a variety of phones and we've noted charging rates which might juice up some devices faster depending on their maximum wireless charging rating.

Just make sure your phone can actually use wireless charging before you bit the buy button on any of these. Some older handsets - especially those with metal backs - likely don’t.

1. Belkin BoostUp Wireless Charging Stand Nice-looking, convenient, uncomplicated Specifications Wattage: 10W

The Belkin 10W is a step up in design and charging power - both of which are noticeable. That charging rate refilled 16% on our iPhone XS Max in 30 minutes.

The Belkin 10W has upstyled glossy plastic with matte rubber for the flat charging surface, as well as the ‘arms’ keeping your phone from sliding off the surface. It tangibly feels higher-quality, and in the solid black color, looks a bit more refined than cheaper chargers.

Whether you like pads or stands is more up to personal taste, but we enjoy the usefulness of keeping your device upright to check the time and scroll through notifications. It only charges phones, though - no smartwatches or tablets.

2. Apple MagSafe Charger Fast speeds with an uncomplicated interface Specifications Wattage: 15W

The Apple MagSafe Charger is best known as the new recommended method for charging the latest iPhone 12. It uses the smartphone's magnets to properly align so you get the fastest charging speeds possible.

It doesn't feel entirely wireless as you basically have the magnetic charger clipped to the back of your phone but it's far less fiddly than using an actual charging cable.

While you'll get the most out of it in conjunction with an iPhone 12, it also works with older Apple devices and even Android phones too. If you need the official solution, this is the one for you.

3. Belkin 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charger For Apple enthusiasts Specifications Wattage: 7.5W (phone)

If you're an Apple enthusiast sporting the latest iPhone 12 with MagSafe technology and own other Apple gadgets like the Apple Watch and the AirPods, then this is the charger you're looking for.

The Belkin 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charger also supports fast wireless charging at 15W for your iPhone 12 while simultaneously charging your other Apple products.

Besides the MagSage iPhone charger and the Apple Watch charger, the third charger on the base can be used to only only charge your iPods but any Qi compatible device including an Android phone. This also makes the Belkin 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charger great for users that carry two phones at a time, one of which is the latest iPhone 12.

The flashy design with your phone hanging through MagSafe makes this Belkin wireless charger look quite nice on your bedside and an option of a black or white base should help it blend in with your night table.

Good looks, fast charging and MagSafe does come at a price though- the Belkin Belkin 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charger is as expensive as the Apple MagSafe Duo charger.

4. Anker PowerWave 15 with Quick Charge 3.0 A classier pad-style charger Specifications Wattage: 15W

The Anker 15W is one of the faster chargers on our list for this low of price, though only some leading Android phones will be able to notice the difference. For instance, in our 30-minute test, an iPhone XS Max only regained 10% - respectable but not tuned for Apple’s phones. Which isn't a surprise, given the latest iPhones haven't been confirmed to charge above 10W.

The Anker 15W has a bit more of an industrial look than most of its peers, with a metal casing and rubber foot. It’s one of the few on our list that dispenses with plastic for refined material, which is a nicer aesthetic for your desktop.

Like other pads, you’ll need to leave your device flat to keep it charging, but the faster rate should ease the sting of leaving your phone in recharge time-out. And given the Anker PowerWave 15 is very inexpensive - it beats out some pricier chargers with lower rates (perhaps by shirking the 'Qi' license, as its packaging materials claim it has "Fast-Charging via Leading Technology").

5. Apple MagSafe Duo Expensive but highly portable Specifications Wattage: Up to 14W

The MagSafe Duo is one of the more portable chargers out there, easily folding together for added convenience. You can use it to charge your iPhone as well as your Apple Watch or AirPods at the same time which is very useful for avid Apple fans.

However, the MagSafe Duo is pricey to say the least at AED 549 not including a wall adapter, plus it's not the fastest at charging as you'll get either 11W or 14W charging depending on the wall adapter you purchase.

Still, if portability is everything, the MagSafe Duo certainly has the form being incredibly simple to pocket at a moment's notice.

6. Anker 10W Wireless Charging Stand Simple, inexpensive, vertical Specifications Wattage: 10W

Wireless charging doesn’t have to be complicated or pricey - and the Anker 10W charger stand is an inexpensive, no-frills model to start you off.

Over a 30-minute test, the Anker 10W recharged an iPhone XS Max 15% - not impressive, but given the XS Max’s 3,174mAh battery, would likely charge the smaller battery iPhone 8 far faster. Android phones with high wireless charging ratings will fare better: a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 charged 28% in the same time period.

The Anker 10W won’t speedily charge your phone - it’s best deskside if you repeatedly pick up and put down your phone, or bedside overnight. An affordable entry to see if wireless charging works for you.

7. Mophie Powerstation Hub Wireless charging on the go Specifications Wattage: 5W

The Mophie Powerstation Hub is a unique charger in that it’s mainly not a charger - it’s a battery pack. While it’s limited by its capacity, the capability to wirelessly charge on the go makes this a versatile (if pricey) solution.

The Powerstation Hub wirelessly charges up to 5W, which isn’t terribly fast - but you can do it while the battery simultaneously charges up to 3 other devices, which is cool. The other ports include one each of USB 1.0, USB 3.0, and USB-C slots.

The charger plugs directly into a wall socket to recharge, though the wireless charging won’t work while it is - a regrettable feature, but perhaps safer for the device, given how the extra weight might put pressure on the power prongs.

While the Powerstation isn’t as large and ungainly as higher-capacity power banks, it won't fit in your pocket either, leaving it mostly convenient for anyone packing a purse or small bag.

But with versatility comes cost, and the Powerstation Hub is an expensive charger with a retail price of AED 485. This isn’t affordable for most folks - and more a niche solution for those with the cash to throw around.

8. Samsung Wireless Charger Pad Simple to use with a familiar brand Specifications Wattage:: 7.5W

If you're keen to stick to well-known brands, there's the Samsung Wireless Charger Pad with some useful features but a heftier price tag than third-party solutions.

For the price, you get 7.5W fast charging with compatible Samsung and Apple devices along with up to 5W for everything else. More distinct is the LED light that highlights when your device is fully powered up and a self-cooling fan that means you don't ever have to worry about the charger overheating.

Pricier than the competition, there's some great peace of mind here if you don't mind paying the extra.

9. Yootech Wireless Charger Straightforward and simple to use Specifications Wattage: : 10W

If you simply want the simplest of wireless chargers out there and you're not too fussed about it being stylish, the Yootech Wireless Charger gets the job done admirably.

A simple ring design, it offers a rubber outer edge so that you can place phones or AirPods on it safely without worrying about slippage. A green LED indicator lets you know when it starts charging but it turns off soon enough so you won't be disturbed.

Charging times could be a little faster but at this price, it's hard to complain.

10. Rapoo XC100 Wireless Charging Pad Cheap and cheerful Specifications Wattage: 7.5W/10W

Unremarkable but far from in the bad way, the Rapoo XC100 Wireless Charging Pad simply sits there, quietly working away at charging your phone. It offers all that you could need. It'll coexist with phone cases your phone might be donning, it has a light status indicator to show it's working, plus there's over temperature and overcharge protection too.

It all simply works and the white stylings of the pad means it fits into the modern aesthetics of many technology filled households. Just don't expect it to be the fastest at charging.