Best video doorbell 2021: ranking the best doorbell cameras we’ve tested

The best video doorbell ensures you can see and speak to someone on your doorstep, even if you’re not at home. The best video doorbells can also be a handy tool when it comes to putting an end to missed deliveries, avoiding cold callers, or even offering a way for those with mobility issues to ask the caller to wait a little longer.

The best doorbell cameras come in two styles; those that use existing doorbell wiring, and battery-powered models that don’t require mains power. Some battery-powered designs feature swappable batteries, so providing you buy an additional battery, you can ensure the doorbell isn’t out of action when it needs recharging.

The best video doorbells work in the same way as the best home security cameras, connecting to your home Wi-Fi network and sending notifications to your smartphone when the doorbell is pressed, encouraging you to log in and view the live feed, and even converse with whoever’s at your threshold. Not around when the notification arrives? The footage will be stored in a secure area online so it can be reviewed at a later date, although this usually requires a monthly subscription.

If you have an existing chime in your home, mains-powered doorbell cameras will usually ensure this continues to sound when the doorbell is pressed. Battery-operated models, however, require an additional chime to be fitted - these plug into a power outlet - or can be paired with the best smart speakers, which provide an audible alert when someone is at your doorstep. If you have one of the best smart displays in your home, you can also use this to view the doorbell’s live feed rather than reaching for your smartphone.

Smart doorbells can also integrate with other smart home devices to boost the security of your property. For example, if a video doorbell detects motion, it can automatically trigger your smart lights and activate your smart lock.

While you might be familiar with well-known brands such as Ring, Arlo and Google, each has several models to choose from, as well as considering smaller brands like Eufy. We've put the most popular designs to the test to discover just which is the best video doorbell you can buy right now.

UPDATE: Amazon recently revealed its affordable home security brand is launching a smart doorbell. The Blink Video Doorbell will record HD video when pressed or when motion is detected, and can either be mains-powered or battery-operated. There’s no release date for the doorbell yet, which is priced at $49.99 / £49.99. We’re keeping an eye on this, so check back for updates.

1. Arlo Video Doorbell The best video doorbell you can buy Specifications Resolution: 1536 x 1536 Footage recording: Unlimited video for up to 30 days with subscription Audio: two-way Power: Mains Reasons to buy + Good video quality + Slim and stylish design + Alexa, Google Assistant and HomeKit integration Reasons to avoid - Limited features without subscription - Mains-powered only

In our opinion, Arlo’s first video doorbell is the best available on the market right now. If you already have other Arlo devices, then it's a no-brainer; if not, then it should still be top of the list of considerations. Slim and stylish, it displays super-detailed footage. Thanks to the camera’s 180-degree field of view and 1:1 aspect ratio, you can view the full length of the person at your door, including any packages on the ground by their feet. This is a mains-powered unit, so we’d recommended it’s professionally installed, but Arlo do offer a battery-powered version called Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free. It's one of a handful of doorbell cameras that integrates with Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit too. However, you’ll need to subscribe to the Arlo Secure service to get the most out of the doorbell, including features such as being able to go back and view who was at the door if you missed the call, and giving callers the chance to leave a message for you. Prices start from $2.99 / £2.49 / AU$4.49 Read our full review: Arlo Video Doorbell

2. Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 The best video doorbell for colorized night footage Specifications Resolution: 1536 x 1536 Footage recording: Unlimited video for up to 30 days with subscription Audio: two-way Power: Mains Reasons to buy + Good video and audio quality + Colorized night vision + Alexa integration Reasons to avoid - Limited features without subscription - Lacks Google and HomeKit integration

Ring’s almost top-of-the-range video doorbell comes a close second to its Arlo rival - with footage that’s just as detailed and in the same 1:1 aspect ratio so you can see the full length of anyone on your doorstep and any packages they might have with them - although, at 150 degrees, it is a slightly smaller field of view than Arlo’s rival doorbell offers. Where it betters its rival is with colorized night vision. The camera takes areas of ambient light within its field of view and applies a simulated color to them – tinting the sky blue, for example. It doesn’t create a full-color picture, but in our time with the product, we certainly found that it made night-time footage easier to decipher. To get the most out of the Ring Doorbell Video Pro 2 you’ll need to subscribe to the Ring Protect service, whose features include the ability to review who was at the door if you missed the alert. The price is similar to Arlo’s service, starting from $3 / £2.50 /AU$4 per month. Full integration with Amazon Alexa means you can use an Echo speaker to announce a doorbell press and converse with whoever is on the doorstep, rather than using your smartphone. If you’re in the US, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 even lets Alexa “answer” the door for you, taking a message as part of its Alexa Greetings feature. However, it won't integrate with Google Assistant or HomeKit unlike the Arlo Video Doorbell above. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 doesn’t come cheap, and if you're on a budget, it's worth considering its predecessor, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, which is still available through some outlets. While it doesn’t have as high a resolution or a 1:1 aspect ratio, it’s still a good wired doorbell. Read our full review: Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

3. Nest Hello The best video doorbell to identify exactly who is at your door Specifications Resolution: 1600 x 1200 Footage recording: Unlimited video for up to 60 days with subscription Audio: HD two-way Power: Mains Reasons to buy + Clear video + Useful face recognition + Easy-to-use app Reasons to avoid - Subscription required for full features - Limited Alexa integration and no support from HomeKit

The Nest Hello sports a similar rounded black-and-white design to the Arlo Video Doorbell. However, where it differs is that not only will it let you view who’s at your door, it will even attempt to identify them through facial recognition. The Familiar Face function captures the face of all who approach your door, letting you assign names to those you know in the app. So, the next time they arrive at your door, the app will offer up a notification identifying them. The more times a person visits, the bigger the library of shots, thus enabling facial recognition to improve over time. Of all the smart doorbells reviewed here, the Nest Hello, which is mains-powered, records footage at the lowest resolution. Nevertheless, we still found the image detailed enough to see exactly who was at the door. We were also impressed with just how easy the app was to use, too. As is the case with most doorbell cameras, a subscription will be necessary to get anything more than the basics. Nest Hello will save video clips of detected motion and people from the past three hours, but footage older than that will be deleted unless you subscribe to Nest Aware, which costs from $5 / £5 / AU$9 per month. Also, the doorbell integrates with Google Assistant, unsurprisingly, but lacks Alexa or HomeKit integration. The Google Nest Doorbell (battery) is also available for those that don't have the existing doorbell wiring. Read our full review: Google Nest Hello

4. Ring Video Doorbell 4 The best battery-powered video doorbell Specifications Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Footage recording: Unlimited video for up to 30 days with subscription Audio: two-way Power: Mains or battery-operated Reasons to buy + Clear video and audio + Can be battery-powered or wired + Pre-roll feature Reasons to avoid - Limited features without subscription - Larger than rival video doorbells - Lacks Google and HomeKit integration

Ring’s battery-powered smart doorbell has a larger footprint than the Video Doorbell Pro, but it continues to offer many of the same great features. It can be mains-powered if you'd prefer, and the battery is removable, too, which means you don’t have to take the entire doorbell off the wall to recharge it either. Images cover the same 160-degree field of view and, just like the Ring Video Doorbell 3, it records clear Full HD footage, and even stores the four seconds of video recorded before the motion detection was activated. Known as pre roll, this is design to help you identify exactly what triggered the alert - but it's in color, unlike its predecessor, which only stores black-and-white pre-roll. As with other Ring doorbells, subscribing to Ring Protect will ensure you can access all of the smart features, including being able to review who was at the door at a later date, if you missed the original alert. Prices start from $3 / £2.50 /AU$4 per month. There’s full Amazon Alexa integration, too. If you have an Amazon Echo in the house, then you can set it to announce when the doorbell is pressed, or when motion is detected, and converse with the person at your door through the smart speaker – but it doesn't work with Google Assistant and HomeKit. Read our full review: Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus

5. Eufy Video Doorbell 2K (Wireless) The best video doorbell that doesn't need a subscription Specifications Resolution: 2048 × 1080 Footage recording: 16GB of free local storage using base station Audio: two-way Power: Battery TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Jumbo Electronics Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Super-detailed video + No monthly subscription required + Simple installation Reasons to avoid - Footage in bright scenes lacks detail - Some downtime to recharge

Of all the models here, Eufy’s smart doorbell records footage at the highest resolution. As such, the video is extremely detailed, and a 4:3 aspect ratio means you can pretty much see the full length of the person on your doorstep. Also notable with this doorbell is that it isn’t necessary to sign up for a monthly subscription to get the most from the Eufy Video Doorbell 2K. Rather than the video being stored securely online, up to 16GB of footage – around two week’s worth – can sit on the bundled base station, so there’s no on-going cost. But the base station does need to be connected to your wireless router using an Ethernet cable, so make sure you have a spare port. The smart doorbell was extremely simple to install, but in our tests, we found colors in the footage were more subdued than with rival doorbells, and the video could lose detail in very bright situations – but it excelled in darker settings. Unlike Ring's battery-operated doorbell, the battery in Eufy’s unit isn’t removable. As such, you’ll have to physically unmount the camera to recharge the battery for around six hours every six months. Read our full review: Eufy Video Doorbell 2K (Wireless)

Ring Video Doorbell Wired The best affordable video doorbell Specifications Resolution: 1920 × 1080 Footage recording: Unlimited video for up to 30 days with subscription Audio: two-way Power: Mains TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Jumbo Electronics Reasons to buy + Excellent value for money + Records clear video and audio + Works with Amazon Echo smart speakers Reasons to avoid - Requires existing wired doorbell - Limited features without subscription - Lacks Google and HomeKit integration

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is the brand's most affordable video doorbell and offers excellent value for money. Just like other Ring smart doorbells, it records clear Full HD video and audio, but has a slightly narrower 155-degree field of view. That said, this is such a small difference, we found you didn’t lose much from the picture and it’s a more than acceptable compromise to keep the price so low. The Full HD color footage recorded the doorbell camera looked clear and detailed, and while video recorded after dark was in black and white rather than color, it was still easy to see. There’s no option to use this Ring Video Doorbell on battery power and to make installation as simple as possible, it will stop any existing chimes you have in your home. This means they won’t sound when the doorbell is pressed - if you want an audible alert in your home to signal someone’s at the door, you’ll need to either link the doorbell to an Amazon Echo Smart speaker, if you have one, or purchase the Ring Chime ($29.99 / £29.99 / AU$59) or Ring Chime Pro ($49.99 / £49.99 / AU$79). However, while the doorbell offers Alexa integration, there's no support for Google Assistant or HomeKit. You’ll need to subscribe to Ring Protect to review who was at the door if you missed the original alert, but it also offers other smart features such as being able to set zones so you’re only alerted about activity in these areas. Prices start from $3 / £2.50 /AU$4 per month. Read our full review: Ring Video Doorbell Wired

How we test video doorbells

To compare the best video doorbells we review the quality of the footage they capture both during the day and at night. We also judge the sound quality of the video, as well as when conversing in real-time with someone on the doorstep.

We also assess the ease of installation, and if relevant, the battery life, along with the how simple the app is to navigate, and the benefits offered by any subscription services, such as secure storage for footage, and handy features designed to identify what triggered a motion alert and reduce unwanted notifications about activity in the doorbell’s field of view.

What to consider when buying a video doorbell? There are some aspects that you need to consider before buying the best video doorbell for you. Video doorbells are available in both mains-powered and battery-operated options, but your current set-up will determine which option you choose; those with existing wired doorbells will easily be able to switch out their current model for a mains-powered video doorbell, and will ensure an existing chime in your home is triggered when the doorbell is pressed. If you don’t feel confident working on your home’s wiring, and you don’t have the relevant qualifications, then it’ll need to be professionally installed. If you’re renting or you don’t have an existing wired doorbell, a battery-operated model that is powered by rechargeable batteries and requires far less DIY, is a better alternative to wired counterparts. However you may need to purchase an additional chime so you hear a sound inside your house when the doorbell is pressed, or set-up a compatible smart speaker or smart display to do this for you. The quality the video doorbell records video in should also be considered - most record footage in Full HD, while others offer a higher resolution, which is ideal if you have a long driveway and want to see small details in the field of view clearly. If you get a lot of deliveries also consider a video doorbell that offers a 1:1 aspect ratio - so you’ll be able to see the full length of someone on your doorstep, as well as if they have a package at their feet too. Finally, consider how video the camera captures is stored - does it require a subscription to save video in the cloud so it can go back and be reviewed after it has happened. These start from $2.99 / £2.49 / AU$4.49 per month, so remember to factor in this cost. Some video doorbells, such as those from Eufy, offer local storage so you don’t have any ongoing costs associated with the camera. While others, including the Google Nest Doorbell (battery) offer free cloud storage for a limited time after the video has been recorded.

Can I use a Ring video doorbell without a subscription? Ring video doorbells, and those from other manufacturers, can be used without a subscription, but this means you only get access to the most basic function such as getting an alert when the doorbell is pressed, and accessing a live feed from the camera. If you miss an alert and want to review video from the doorbell camera at a later date, you do need to subscribe to Ring Protect, or the relevant service. These subscription services also ensure you can access handy features designed to reduce the number of false positive alerts issued by the video doorbell, such as identifying the cause of the motion and creating activity zones so you’re only notified about motion in these areas.

How do video doorbells work?

Video doorbells work in much the same way as home security cameras, by connecting to your home Wi-Fi and sending a notification to your smartphone if motion is detected. You can log in and view a live feed from the camera, and even converse with whoever is at your threshold. Alternatively, you can ignore the notification and review the footage at a later date.

The higher the resolution of the doorbell’s camera, the more detailed the footage recorded. In addition, some video doorbells offer a wider field of view so you can see the full length of the person at the door, and any packages they may have with them. Find out in more detail how do video doorbells work in our article.

Do video doorbells work with Alexa (and other voice assistants)?

Most video doorbells work with Alexa, and other voice assistants such as Google Assistant or HomeKit, so a compatible smart speaker in your home will announce play an audible alert when someone is at the door, and let you converse with them through the speaker

On top of that, if you have one of the best smart displays; such as an Amazon Echo Show 10, you can also view the doorbell's feed on its screen. A handful of video doorbells work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit; others only work with one or two of these voice assistants.

