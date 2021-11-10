Best video conferencing software in 2022

The best video conferencing software and apps make it simple and easy to connect online with friends, family, and co-workers, friends.

The advances in cloud technology means that reliable video conferencing has become accessible and affordable, and can easily serve the modern workplace. This has become especially essential during the current pandemic.

Video conferencing has enabled many businesses to continue to operate by allowing employees to work from home, using conferencing solutions for meetings and updates, as well as general communications.

Additionally, with increasing concerns about the carbon cost of travel to the environment, it makes sense for companies to seek to continue to communicate face-to-face online rather than indulge in the wasteful cost to the business and environment in having face-to-face meetings in a single location.

However, the same video conferencing software and apps available for business are also available to home users, for keeping up with friends and family. Often the same video conferencing providers will cover both business and home users.

We've therefore covered the best video conferencing software apps - both paid-for and free, and linked through to reviews we've recently carried out.

GoToMeeting is the standalone webconferencing service provided by LogMeIn. As expected it provides audio and video conferencing, as well as screensharing.

One of the features that sets GoToMeetings apart is its mobile friendliness - you can set up and start a conference from your smartphone, something some big brand software would struggle to do. There are also settings to maximise call and image quality, as well as one-tap invites to join meetings as well as chats.

Mobile apps are provided separately for Android and iOS, and both have high positive review volumes, which again makes a change from some other providers who struggle to balance quality and usability with mobile use.

In terms of pricing, almost all standard features are available with the most basic payment tier. Even the limit of 150 participants is generous, and for most businesses this is all that will be required.

A Business plan tier is available which increases the number of participants to 250 and includes a few admin features plus drawing tools and mouse sharing. An Enterprise plan is available to accommodate up to 3,000 participants.

However, while there are many good things to be said for GoToMeetings, if you're looking for a business VoIP solution then GoToConnect offers a cloud-based phone system which integrates GoToMeetings as part of the package, and it may be more cost-effective to sign up for that instead.

2. RingCentral Video Office video conferencing software Reasons to buy + Comprehensive features + Integrations + Strong analytics + Solid performer

RingCentral Video offers the full range of industry-standard features across all of its plans. These include, among many others, video call scheduling and recording, screen sharing and annotation, and in-built chat functionalities.

Undoubtedly, however, RingCentral’s greatest feature is its integration of Slack, Google Workspace, and Microsoft 365. This means users can schedule and begin calls directly from these 3rd party platforms. Users are also able to integrate their calendar with the RingCentral platform, and easily visualize their schedule for the day. This cross-platform integration also makes RingCentral ideal for businesses that already use Slack, Google Workspace, or Microsoft 365 for digital collaboration.

RingCentral’s analytics dashboard is another powerful feature enabling administrators to monitor the usage of the service, and pinpoint performance issues down to the exact location, ISP, network, and endpoint. Such in-depth analytical analysis is uncommon and makes RingCentral particularly appealing for organizations where video quality and performance is a priority.

Overall, RingCentral Video is a solid performer that offers high-quality video conferencing software for businesses. It is loaded with features, offers a high degree of administrator control, and is optimized to work on web browsers, minimizing the need for additional applications and software.

3. Microsoft Teams Video conferencing with Microsoft 365 app integration TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Full Microsoft 365 integration + up to 10,000 participants + Schedule invites + Captioning + Background blur

Within one application, Microsoft Teams enables users to schedule video or audio meetings with a single person or a team. Administrators can also organize webinars and large meetings with up to 10,000 participants.

Full integration with Microsoft 365 means that calls can be easily scheduled and invites shared among the organization, while external guests can join from their web browser without downloading the application.

Microsoft Teams also provides the full range of features expected from a leading video conferencing software provider, including screen sharing and call recording, live captions, background blur technology, and chat functionalities. Integration with Microsoft 365 makes the platform the market leader in video conferencing and digital workspace integration.

The platform’s powerful video conferencing software is complemented by hardware options that enable users to join calls from almost anywhere. When you’re working alone or on the go, mobile devices, desktop computers, and Bluetooth conferencing headsets can power communication.

Overall, Microsoft Teams is ideal for businesses who already use Microsoft 365, or who are looking to reinvent their organization’s digital communication and collaboration workspaces.

4. Google Meet For accessible cloud-powered video conferences TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Google Workspace integration + Accessible and simple + Competitive pricing

Google Meet, formerly Google Hangouts Meet, is part of the Google Workspace office productivity platform (formerly known as G Suite). Having enjoyed a recent rebrand, Google Meet aims to provide a first-class conferencing service.

Developed specifically for business needs, it can cater for a large number of users at once, and also uses smart participation and a fast interface to reduce the need to wait.

As an improved version of the standard Google Hangouts, Google Meet aims to make it easier to work with external clients. It does this first by providing a web app experience, which means there is no software to download. Secondly, it also provides a dedicated dial-in number, which not only means that employees on the go can join in, but this also ensure that line quality is maintained and that there are no drop-outs.

As well as having dedicated apps available for mobile users in the Apple AppStore and Google Play store for Android, Google Meet can also work with existing conferencing hardware. All that's required is that it follows SIP and H.323 standards for Skype for Business users. This also applies to Cisco, Lifesize, and Polycomm in particular, and by using Pexip Infinity can join in Hangouts meets.

Another key advantage is that by being within the Google Workspace platform it's easy to use data from other applications, not least Google Calendar, to not just plan meetings but also set up event information as required when users do sign in.

The other big plus is that Hangouts itself doesn't come with the big monthly costs that other providers might charge.

Ultimately, Google Meet is a serious business-grade conferencing platform that doesn't require big up-front costs for hardware, making it especially accessible for businesses of any size.

5. Zoom Affordable video conferencing software apps TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Alibaba WW View at Banggood.com Reasons to buy + Free tier + User friendly Reasons to avoid - Could use more security features

Zoom offers a video conferencing and messaging solution for desktop and app for mobile devices, that aims to be very quick and easy to set up, and offer a wide range of scaleable features.

Not only does it provide HD video and audio, but it can support up to 1,000 participants at the same time, and up to 49 videos on a single screen, though such large gatherings are probably best suited to big-screen monitors.

Meetings can be saved locally or to the cloud, along with transcripts that have searchable text to work with. Additionally, collaboration is built in with the ability for participants to share their screens and work together to provide their own notes as required.

On top of this a team chat feature allows for file sharing, a searchable history, and a ten year archive. Meetings can also be escalated into one-on-one calls. Security is built-in, using 256-bit TLS encryption for both meetings and shared files, and automated scheduling can be done from Gmail, Outlook, and iCal.

Even better is that a feature-rich free tier is available, and able to accommodate up to 100 people for up to 40 minutes, but to include additional tools for team administration and management and for more dedicated business and enterprise use.

ClickMeeting is absolutely loaded with features for webinar hosts. To start with, the software includes just about all the tools you could want during a presentation. You can share your screen, play slideshows and videos, and even let attendees take over your mouse to explore an interactive display. Better yet, ClickMeeting supports question-and-answer sessions and live polls, so you can get your audience participating and collect valuable data about attendees.

What’s really exciting about ClickMeeting for data-driven businesses is how the software integrates with analytics and marketing tools. You can embed a Facebook pixel on your webinar’s landing page or connect that page to Google Analytics. Your webinar page is also fully customizable, enabling you to show off your brand.

ClickMeeting even offers integrations with a number of popular business apps. You can link your Dropbox to have your webinar recordings automatically stored in the cloud, or use Zapier to integrate with an email marketing platform or CRM software.

There’s a lot to like about ClickMeeting if your company relies on webinars to garner leads or stay in touch with employees. This video conferencing software has a number of tools for keeping audiences engaged during meetings, plus automated follow-ups so you can capitalize on a successful webinar. The integrations are also a huge plus for productivity. For everything this software offers, the price is fairly reasonable, too.

7. U Meeting Multimedia video conferencing TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Free tier + No download required + Feature-rich

CyberLink is a Taiwanese multimedia software company. It was founded in 1996. U Meeting is the company’s video conferencing solution.

CyberLink U Meeting has four pricing plans, priced according to the number of participants and hosts required. Each also includes an increasing number of features as the pricing increases, up to the Enterprise edition which offers meeting analysis, premium customer support and end-to-end encryption. Users need to contact sales for a quote.

‘PerfectCam’ is a most random feature. Users can add computer generated makeup to their faces with the company promising to ‘create a truly professional look’.

U Meeting is entirely web-based. This might put some users off but it can be an advantage as you will not need to download any additional software to use U Meeting. It also does not offer video recording or the ability to dial into meetings using VoIP systems.

8. BigBlueButton Best video conferencing for online learning TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Online learning + Virtual classroom + Online whiteboard + Breakout rooms

BigBlueButton is packed with features perfect for online learning webinars. During sessions, you can share audio, video, presentations, and your desktop while also collaborating with students using a whiteboard, shared notes, polls, and chat.

Where BigBlueButton goes further than traditional video conferencing software is in its features useful to a virtual classroom. For example, you have a multi-user whiteboard and can place students into group breakout rooms to work on problems together.

BigBlueButton is arguably the best open-source video conferencing software solution for online learning. Compared to most video conferencing solutions it’s difficult to set up, but it’s free and has all the features of expensive commercial online learning video conferencing software, and performance is great.

9. BlueJeans Meetings Think outside this box with this futuristic video conferencing tool TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + 30-day free trial + Dolby voice support + Analytics

BlueJeans was founded in 2009 and has its headquarters in California. The company provides inter-operable cloud-based video conferencing platform.

BlueJeans does not have a free tier but it does offer a 30-day free trial. There are three pricing tiers, starting with up to 50 attendees who can connect from any computer, iOS or Android device and all meetings include dial-in numbers. Additional plans include additional hours of recordings, a room system, and calendar support.

BlueJeans provides free phone audio in over 40 countries and supports Dolby voice. This might suit users who are more concerned about video quality rather than the number of features included with the platform.

BlueJeans seems to have fewer features than some of its nearest competitors however this is overlooked due to the quality of their system along with the fact users can utilize the 30-day free trial to see if it suits their needs.

10. Lifesize Bring your remote meetings to life with this handy tool TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Hardware devices included + Free tier + Supports 4k video

Lifesize provides high definition video conferencing endpoints, touchscreen conference room phones and a cloud-based video collaboration platform.

Lifesize has three pricing tiers. There was no free tier, however that has changed with Lifesize Go, a completely free browser-based version of Lifesize’s service that allows users to host an unlimited number of video calls (plus screen sharing on desktop) with up to 8 participants, no caps on meeting length and no app downloads.

Lifesize Standard is designed for small teams and offers unlimited meetings, along with Single Sign On (SSO) support, personal meeting support, as well as lone chat and support. Lifesize Plus is aimed at small and midsize companies, offering more features which includes Microsoft integrations, real-time meeting insights, phone and email support. A customized Enterprise version is available for more specific company needs.

Outside of the free version, Lifesize’s prices may seem a bit steep compared to other video conferencing solutions. This is more than made up for with the inclusion of its own hardware into the mix. Users receive numerous devices in each plan, freeing them from not having to rely on their own integrated camera systems. Lifesize also supports 4k video conferencing.

Best free video conference software at a glance

Normal consumer offerings such as Apple's Facetime, WhatsApp Video and Zoom have made video conferencing apps a normalized part of the communications process, especially as the best alternatives to Skype. Getting an accessible and affordable tool is vital, so here is our round up of the best free video conferencing apps around today. We've also featured the best bluetooth headsets.

1. Skype Microsoft's video conferencing app has a generous free tier TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Cross-platform support + Can be used in web browser + Live subtitles Reasons to avoid - 50-participant limit

Skype is very much a household name, which will serve as a strong draw from many people. While Microsoft's video chat tool is often thought of as being little more than a way of keeping in touch with friends and family, the cross-platform app also supports group video calling for up to 50 people.

Skype can also be used in a browser, which is great for chatting with people without the app installed – you can simply invite them to join in using their email address.

As you would hope, there is a screen sharing option, and to make it easier to focus on who you are speaking to, there is the ability to automatically blur backgrounds. Other handy features include live subtitling of conversations, and the ability to record chats.

If you need to have video meetings that involve more people, Skype for Business is a paid-for upgrade. For a low monthly per-user fee, you gain support for chats with up to 250 participants, Office integration, and stronger security options.

2. 8x8 Meet Price competitive video conferencing TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Comprehensive features + Custom browser extensions + Screensharing + Powerful free plan

For a free software, 8x8 Meet has an impressive array of features. The one that most users will turn to immediately is calendar app integration. 8x8 has custom browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox and plugins for Google Calendar and Office 365, any of which you can use to quickly schedule meetings and invite participants.

Within meetings, you can easily share your screen, chat with other participants, or raise your hand to signal that you have a question or want a chance to speak up. You can also record any meeting or create a live stream, even without a paid subscription. The only advanced feature that 8x8 Meet is missing was an in-meeting survey function, although we haven’t seen this functionality for free in any video conferencing software.

What's especially good about 8x8 Meet is that you’re not missing out on key features with a free plan, since upgrading mostly serves to unlock speech-to-text for transcription. The only minor complaint is the lack of detail about the platform’s security.

3. Webex Premium video conferencing features without the price tag TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Includes 1GB cloud storage + Up to 100 participants + Screen sharing

With a name like Cisco behind it, expectations for Webexare understandably high – and it doesn't disappoint. While there are various plans available for Webex, for most circumstances the free version should be just fine. This enables you to hold HD video meetings with up to 100 participants, and to take advantage of options such as screen sharing and private chat rooms.

When you sign up for an account, you are assigned a personal URL that can be used to manage all of your meetings, schedule video conferences, and access the recording you have made.

When it comes to holding a video meeting, you have the choice between using the Webex app or just sticking with the website, though it could be argued that the desktop apps give a smoother experience. There are also mobile apps available.

Security is catered for by TLS 1.2 and AES 256-bit encryption, and backed by Cisco's networking know-how means performance is impressive.

4. FreeConference Excellent free video conferencing for small international meetings TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + No desktop software necessary + International dial-in available Reasons to avoid - Maximum five participants

FreeConference keeps things beautifully simple for users by not requiring any software to be installed. There are mobile apps available, but it is possible to take part in a video conferencing session from just about any device with a web browser installed. You can participant in text or video chats, and use features such as screen and file sharing – but FreeConference is not without its limitations.

The maximum number of conference participants is five, which rules this out as a tool for many small businesses who may regularly want to host meetings for more people.

A number of international dial-in numbers are available for conference calls, and you have the option of recording calls if you like. Configuring, managing and scheduling meetings is very simple with FreeConference – including from Outlook – and there are some nice touches such as being able to set up recurring meetings. It's a shame that features such as advanced security, video recording and transcriptions are only part of premium packages, but the free version is still pretty powerful.

How to choose the right video conferencing camera

Rene Buhay, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at leading education technology manufacturer AVer Europe, gives tips on choosing the right video conferencing camera or webcam.

With a wealth of camera options on the market for video conferencing, identifying what suits your needs best and is not simply the latest or recently launched model can be challenging. Most of us are working from home currently and working practices will evolve moving forward. While fundamentally all conferencing solutions will need to be adaptable, the quality, collaboration opportunities, and operational requirements of the conferencing solution must be considered to ensure the purchase is a cost-effective and sound investment.

1. Consider the right solution for your space

We’ve all been in meetings where the technology has let us down, and often it is because the technology is not appropriate for the meeting space or the task at hand. Perhaps the microphone is not strong enough to pick up the voices of people in the room or the camera does not fit all attendees in the field of view, or perhaps the technology is simply taking up too much space.

Whether your meeting space is a home office, a huddle room, a large meeting space or a conference room, you should weigh up the features of different conferencing systems. An all-in-one USB solution is great for a small meeting space, for example, and would not necessarily require features such as pan-tilt-zoom or a powerful zoom.

2. Optimize collaboration with certified solutions

Following a dramatic increase in people working from home and signs of remote working being more prevalent in working practices moving forward, it’s crucial that your conferencing camera is optimized to work with platforms you are using to communicate with your team.

Explore cameras that are certified by the likes of Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts and Skype for Business. Not only is this endorsement from Zoom, Google or Microsoft enough to provide confidence in the manufacturer, it also ensures that you and your team’s video conferencing experience is seamless and efficient when using these platforms.

3. Think ahead

Whatever the size of your space or budget for technology to equip it, ideally you should be looking to find a solution that is ready for a range of scenarios that you may encounter. Plug and play solutions are ideal for this, providing minimal set up and ultimate flexibility, so you can work wherever you need to and still have the same video conferencing experience.

In this unprecedented year of business, forecasting may be challenging; investing in the right video conferencing solution for your needs will reap operational and communication benefits for years to come.

