Best kitchen stand mixers in the UAE: time to give your baking a boost

Baking is a fantastic activity to enjoy in the kitchen. Whether you're making cakes, muffins, cookies, or bread, it's a rewarding experience that yields some truly tasty treats.

Every good cook is as good as the equipment they use, so if you want your baking to always come out on top, you're going to need a good kitchen stand mixer. These mixers are much more powerful than their handheld counterparts, and can tackle everything from heavy bread doughs to whipping egg whites to perfection.

The good thing about a stand mixer is that depending on the model you buy, you can get a variety of attachments that are perfectly suited to tackle a specific baking task. Use a paddle attachment to gently cream together butter and sugar for perfectly light cakes, or use a whisk attachments to quickly beat whipped cream or egg whites without much effort.

So if you're scouting for the best kitchen stand mixers, we've got you covered with our top picks:

KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer View on Amazon Powerful motor Handles dough with ease Exceptional attachments Expensive Heavy to move around

The KitchenAid Artistan Stand Mixer is supplied with a five-year guarantee, and is solidly built so you can be confident it will keep mixing perfectly after hundreds of bakes. It's got a number of attachments, but can also be expanded upon with other attachments to handle grating, chopping, and even rolling out pasta. It's the jewel in anyone's kitchen, and a must-have for serious cooks.

(Image credit: Black+Decker)

Black+Decker 1000W 6 Speed Stand Mixer View on Amazon Flexible motor speeds Large capacity bowl Limited attachments

This Black+Decker 1000W 6 Speed Stand Mixer is another kitchen champion, and though it has a limited number of attachments, it's still a great model to have for your baking needs. The splash guard is a handy addition to ensure that flour doesn't get thrown up while whisking, and also doubles as a funnel to pour dry ingredients into without spilling.

(Image credit: Kenwood)

Kenwood Chef Titanium Kitchen Machine View on Amazon Multiple attachments Additional accessories to blend or grind In-bowl illumination Needs regular wiping to keep clean from dust

For an all-in-one solution, this Kenwood Chef Titanium may be just what you need. Not only does it ship with standard kitchen mixer attachments, but it also comes with a blender, meat grinder, and mini chopper to handle other dishes as well. The stainless steel might be a bit iffy to remain clean unless you're religiously wiping it down or covering it from dust, but apart from this it's a great mixer to have proudly in your kitchen.

(Image credit: MOULINEX)

Moulinex Masterchef Gourmet Kitchen Machine View on Amazon Variety of attachments Affordable Machine body may shake during heavy use

For the budget-friendly cook, the Moulinex Masterchef Gourmet Kitchen Machine is a great addition to any kitchen. Not only is it affordable, but it comes with plenty of attachments to whip, beat, slice, and blend your dishes together easily.