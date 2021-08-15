Best Starz Play TV shows and movies: what to watch this month

Need some recommendations of what to watch on Starz Play this month? We've rounded up the best movies and TV shows to watch this month, so you've got a great selection to choose from - whether it's originals, blockbuster classics or gripping TV shows.

Whether you're into drama, comedy, or just want something to relax on the couch and enjoy, there's something here for everyone. And with new movies and TV shows being added every month, we'll be updating this list every month with the best content to enjoy on Starz Play.

So, these are the best movies and TV Shows on Starz Play right now. Find something to watch, and enjoy.

Knives Out

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey dies just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc arrives at his estate to investigate. From Harlan's dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Thrombey's untimely demise.

Kingsman: The Secret Service

(Image credit: Starz)

Gary "Eggsy" Unwin, whose late father secretly worked for a spy organization, lives in a South London housing estate and seems destined for a life behind bars. However, dapper agent Harry Hart recognizes potential in the unrefined but promising street kid and recruits him to be a trainee in the secret service. Meanwhile, villainous tech genius launches a diabolical plan to solve the problem of climate change via a worldwide killing spree.

Heels

(Image credit: Starz)

Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. The story follows the lives of two brothers and rivals. One a villain, or "heel" in professional wrestling, the other a hero, or "face" play out scripted matches as they war over their late father's wrestling promotion and vie for national attention in small town Georgia.

Manifest

(Image credit: NBC)

When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged 5 years & their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. They're all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realise they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.

New Girl

(Image credit: Fox)

New Girl features a young ensemble cast that takes a fresh look at friendship. After a bad break-up, Jess Day needs a new place to live. An online search leads her to a great loft…and three single guys she's never met before. The group realise they need each other more than they thought they would and end up forming a charmingly dysfunctional – or strangely functional – family.

The Bite

(Image credit: Starz)

The Bite follows the lives of two neighbours, Rachel and Lily, as they navigate life in quarantine in New York City. While Rachel juggles her many telemedicine clients as well as a shaky, passionless marriage, Lily is upstairs just trying to convince her Wall Street clientele that her very specific skillset is still just as valuable over video as it was in person. When an unexpected, deadly second wave of the virus arrives, we follow these two women as they face unprecedented times.

Chance

(Image credit: Starz)

Eldon Chance, a San Francisco-based forensic neuropsychiatrist reluctantly gets sucked into a violent and dangerous world of mistaken identity, police corruption and mental illness. In over his head, Chance’s descent into the city’s shadowy underbelly, all while navigating the waters of a contentious divorce and the tribulations of his teenage daughter, soon spirals into an ever-deepening exploration of one of mankind’s final frontiers — the shadowy, undiscovered country of the human mind.

The Profit

(Image credit: Starz)

Billion dollar businessman Marcus Lemonis goes on the hunt for struggling businesses that are desperate for cash and ripe for a deal. In the past 10 years, he’s turned around and made successes out of over 100 companies. Now he’s bringing his expertise and remarkable business acumen to television in an unprecedented series. In an effort to help struggling small businesses, Lemonis puts a substantial amount of his own money on the line for a percentage of the business and its profits.

The Darjeeling Limited

(Image credit: Starz)

Things don't always go as expected when three American brothers mourning the loss of their father embark on a spiritual bonding trip across India to visit their mother who's entered a convent in the Himalayas.

The Muppets

(Image credit: Starz)

When Walter, the world’s biggest Muppet fan, and friends Gary and Mary discover the nefarious plan of oilman Tex Richman to raze the Muppet Theater, they help Kermit reunite the Muppets to stage The Greatest Muppet Telethon Ever and raise the $10 million needed to save the theater.