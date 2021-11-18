The under AED 2,000 category is a very interesting one. There are a lot of really good smartphones you can get their hands on in this price range. Now whether that might be a slightly older flagship or a current mid-tier device, there are a lot of options.

Smartphones like the Samsung S20 FE come into this category with a solid flagship usage experience. You also find phones like the Apple iPhone 11 in this category which, thanks to Apple's strong software support, prove to continue being worthy buys two years later. Then there are also recent mid-tier devices like the Xiaomi Mi11T Lite which offer excellent value for money.

To help you decide, we’ve put this guide together that highlights the very best smartphones under AED 2,000. Whether you need flagship performance or a strong camera set or a great display, one of these phones will definitely fir the bill for you.

Best smartphones under AED 2,000 in the UAE

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung S20 FE 5G Display: 6.5" HD+, AMOLED, 120Hz | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G (7 nm+) | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB | Rear camera: 12MP Triple Camera | Front camera: 32MP | Battery: 4500mAh | OS: Android 10 (Upgradable to Android 11, One UI 3.1) | Weight: 190gm | Thickness: 8.4mm 5G support 120Hz display Flagship processor Plastic Back Older camera sensors

The Samsung S20 FE 5G continues to be one of our favourite pick for an affordable smartphone with a flagship experience even a whole year after its release. The phone brings with it strong performance thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 4500mAh battery provides all-day battery and also comes with 25W fast-charging.

The display is a gorgeous 6.5" FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with HDR10+ support. The camera is a 12MP (wide) + 12MP (ultra-wide) + 8MP (telephoto) setup with slightly older sensors but perfectly capable. The selfie snapper on the S20 FE is a 32MP sensor. Both cameras can record up to 4K 60fps. The body on the Samsung S20 FE 5G comes with a glass front but a plastic back. If you're going to add a case to the phone this really shouldn't matter though.

On offer you can find the device for as little as AED 1,899 here in the UAE. Also, if 5G doesn't matter you can get the LTE version for as little as AED 1,499.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple iPhone SE 2020 Display: 4.7" HD+,Retina IPS LCD, 60Hz | Processor: Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+) | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 128GB | Rear camera: 12MP Camera | Front camera: 7MP | Battery: 1821mAh | OS: iOS 13 (Upgradable to iOS 15.1) | Weight: 148gm | Thickness: 7.3mm Affordable iOS entry Flagship processor HDR 4K video Old design Small display No 5G

If you're on a limited budget and want to make your way into Apple's ecosystem, the iPhone SE 2020 is a great option. While it does come with an old iPhone design, it features the powerful A13 Bionic chipset and a reliable 12MP main camera which can record great video at up to 4K 60fps. Being an Apple product, expect to get iOS updates for a few years to come.

While the display is not Full HD, it is a Retina display from Apple. There's also the lack of 5G and a smaller battery to keep in mind when getting your hands on the iPhone SE 2020.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei Nova 9 Display: 6.57" FHD+, OLED, 120Hz | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm) | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB | Rear camera: 50MP Quad Camera | Front camera: 32MP | Battery: 4300mAh | OS: EMUI 12 (No Google) | Weight: 175gm | Thickness: 7.8mm 120Hz OLED display 66W Fast Charging No Google Play Services No 5G

The Huawei Nova 9 has a lot of tempting tech inside such as a 6.57-inch 1080 x 2340 OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a mid-range Snapdragon 778G chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The phone also has a 4,300mAh battery with 66W fast charging, and there’s a quad-lens rear snapper, with a 50MP (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth) setup. Then on the front there’s a 32MP f/2.0 camera.

The design here includes a glossy back in Starry Blue that Huawei is calling "Colour No. 9" or Black, and an all-screen front with a punch-hole camera. There's no Google Apps present on the phone but Huawei has made some good progress with App Gallery, its alternative to Google Play Store.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Display: 6.5" FHD+, AMOLED, 90Hz | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB | Rear camera: 64MP Quad Camera | Front camera: 32MP | Battery: 4500mAh | OS: Android 11 (One UI 3.1) | Weight: 189g | Thickness: 8.4mm View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon AMOLED Display Camera Setup Plastic Body

Another great affordable offering from Samsung is the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. The phone comes with an AMOLED 90Hz FHD+ display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It also has a decent quad camera setup with a 64MP (wide) + 12MP (ultra-wide) + 5MP (macro) + 5MP (depth) sensor setup. While the body is plastic inside and out, the phone is light-weight and comes in some pretty unique colours.

Depending on the version (with or without 5G and various storage options), the A52 fits the bill for a lot of people at budget levels under AED 2,000.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo Reno 6 Z Display: 6.4" FHD+, AMOLED, 60Hz | Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm) | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB | Rear camera: 64MP Quad Camera | Front camera: 32MP | Battery: 4310mAh | OS: Android 11 (ColorOS 11.1) | Weight: 173g | Thickness: 7.9mm. 5G Slim design Selfie video

Coming in as the most junior in the Oppo Reno 6 line-up, the Reno 6 Z gives you a value package in a very slim design. There's the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage which gives you a pretty powerful setup for all your daily needs.

The Reno 6 Z also brings a 64MP quad camera setup on the rear and a 32MP selfie camera. Unfortunately the selfie snapper only shoots HD video, so that might be something to keep in mind if you want to use this phone for selfie videos on social media.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Poco X3 Pro Display: 6.67" FHD+, LCD, 120Hz | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm) | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB | Rear camera: 48MP Quad camera | Front camera: 20MP | Battery: 5160mAh | OS: Android 11 (MIUI 12.5 for Poco) | Weight: 215g | Thickness: 9.4mm. View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Battery life Flagship Processor Body Display

The cheapest phone in this list, the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro but don't let its price fool you. The device, launched earlier this year, comes with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (a reworked and and updated 855+), 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a massive 5,160mAh battery and the display while being an LCD FHD+ panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

While this might not be the best phone for content creators, its a value for money package for those who need a powerful phone- especially for gaming. That being said, do keep in mind this phone is a hefty one weighing 215gm and coming in at 9.4mm thickness.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple iPhone 11 Display: 6.1" HD+, Liquid Retina IPS LCD, 60Hz | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Rear Camera: 12MP Dual Camera | Front Camera: 12MP | Battery: 3110mAh | OS: iOS 13 (upgradable to iOS 15.1) | Weight: 194g | Thickness: 8.3mm View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Jumbo Electronics Long battery-life Camera Display Charging

Unlike the Poco X3 Pro above, the iPhone 11 (even after being 2 years old) comes in as one of the most expensive phones on the list. While the phone is sold officially by Apple for AED 2,099, it is easily possible to find the phone under 2,000 during offer period such as the upcoming White Friday sales.

The Apple iPhone 11 comes with a Liquid Retina HD+, a 12MP (wide) + 12MP (ultra-wide) rear camera setup with another 12MP camera on the front for selfies. With Apple's software optimization chops, the 3,110mAh battery makes for one of the longest battery-life on iPhones.

Like the iPhone SE 2020, it's a great entry way into the Apple ecosystem and even though its two years old, it's bound to see iOS updates for a few years to come.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Display: 6.5" FHD+, AMOLED, 90Hz | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB | Rear Camera: 64MP Triple Camera | Front Camera: 20MP | OS: Android 11 (MIUI 12.5) | Battery: 4250mAh | Weight: 158g | Thickness: 6.8mm Slim body Display 33W charging Front camera

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is a recent addition to this list and comes with a lot on offer at a very reasonable price. The first thing to love about this device is how slim and light it is. At just 6.8mm and 158gm it is the lightest and slimmest phone on the list.

Inside the slender device you get the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G processor, 6 and 8GB RAM configurations and 128 or 256GB storage options. There's also a beautiful 90Hz AMOLED which produces up to 1 billion colours and comes Dolby Vision and HDR10+ certified.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus 8T Display: 6.55" FHD+, Fluid AMOLED, 120Hz | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G (7 nm+) | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 256GB | Rear Camera: 48MP Quad Camera | Front Camera: 16MP | OS: Android 11 (OxygenOS 11.0.4) | Battery: 4500mAh | Weight: 188g | Thickness: 8.4mm View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon 65W Charging Flagship Performance Camera Experience No IP rating

The OnePlus 8T is a year old now but still a great smartphone for those looking for an affordable flagship experience. With OnePlus' great software updates, the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G and 12GB of RAM, you're assured a blazing fast user experience.

OnePlus does still fall behind in the camera department compared to a lot of (much more expensive) flagship devices but would fare ware compared to most devices on this list.