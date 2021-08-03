Best rugged smartphones of 2021: waterproof, shockproof and IP68 mobiles

The best rugged smartphones on the market offer extreme durability, massive batteries and a wealth of features specific to outdoor use cases. We've tested all the top handsets designed for intensive use and picked out the absolute best options.

The following rugged smartphones are dust and water resistant, and sometimes are totally waterproof, with cases or shells that are tough enough so you can drop them on hard surfaces without them breaking. Some of these devices will survive any impact, bump or drop without bearing a scratch, making them ideal for use while outdoors or in dangerous environments.

Some of the phones on this list have even undergone stringent tests to ensure they meet military standards and can thus withstand extreme temperatures, shocks and more.

Software on the best rugged smartphone is no slouch either, as most offer extra features that are vital in certain lines of work: some might have infrared cameras, sound level meters, and sometimes even VOC (volatile organic compound) detectors.

So whether it's your hobby or your profession that is leading you to to wild or dangerous places, has you needing a device that'll last a long time with plenty of features, or simply makes you prefer hardy phones over fashionable yet fragile standard smartphones, the best rugged smartphone is what you need.

Finally, just bear in mind that while all ruggedized smartphones will be waterproof and dustproof (and therefore meet the IP68 specification), not all waterproof phones will be ruggedized. So think carefully while shopping for the best rugged smartphone for your needs, and make sure you look into all the features that these handsets boast.

So, read on to find out our top picks for the best rugged phones on the market right now.

Best rugged smartphones

1. Nokia XR20 rugged smartphone Nokia's first true rugged handset Specifications Release date: July 2021 Weight: 248g Dimensions: 171.6 x 81.5 x 10.6mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.67-inch Resolution: 2400x1080 CPU: Qulacomm Snapdragon 4800 / Adreno 619 RAM: 6GB Storage: 64GB/128GB Battery: 4,630mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 13MP Front camera: 8MP Reasons to buy + IP65 certified + Dedicated emergency button Reasons to avoid - Low storage - Can't customize Google Assistant button

The Nokia XR20 is the first rugged smartphone to launch under the Nokia banner with the help of HMD Global which now owns the brand. Unlike other rugged smartphones that stand out due to their designs, the Nokia XR20 is meant to blend in with its slim profile and sleek look.

In terms of durability, the XR20 is IP68 certified, MIL-STD-810 rated and is the first rugged smartphone to feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The device also features a red emergency button along with a dedicated, non-customizable Google Assistant button.

However, what really sets the XR20 apart from the pack is the fact that HMD Global has guaranteed that the device will receive four years of security updates with three years of OS updates. The company is also including free one-year screen replacement.

Read the full review: Nokia XR20 5G rugged smartphone

2. Ulefone Armor 9 FLIR rugged smartphone An essential tool Specifications OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.3-inch Resolution: 2340 x 1080 pixels CPU: Helio P90 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 6,600mAh Rear camera: 64MP + 5MP + 2MP Front camera: 8MP Reasons to buy + Great price + Endoscope and FLIR cameras Reasons to avoid - No VOC sensor - Only 128GB storage

The Ulefone Armor 9 FLIR is the best ruggedized smartphone you can find right now, boasting a few top tools you'll struggle finding on its rivals.

The phone comes with both an endoscope and FLIR camera, giving you a versatility for a range of tasks, as well as a big battery to ensure the handset lasts longer and enough processing power for most tasks.

Best of all, the Ulefone Armor 9 FLIR doesn't cost too much, so its tricks aren't exclusive to those who can afford it. If you need something hardy and long-lasting, this is our pick for the best rugged phone right now.

Read our full review: Ulefone Armor 9 FLIR rugged smartphone

3. Blackview BV9900 Pro rugged smartphone Lost its crown, but still great Specifications OS: Android 10 Screen size: 5.84-inch Resolution: 2280 x 1080 pixels CPU: Helio P90 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4,380mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 16MP + 2MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + Fantastic price + FLIR Reasons to avoid - No 5G - Smaller battery capacity

The Blackview BV9900 Pro used to have the title of our favorite rugged smartphone, and while it's been beaten to the post, it's still a worthy buy.

The Blackview BV9900 Pro has a FLIR thermal imaging camera, a rarity on rugged smartphones despite how useful it can be. This joins an array of 'standard' cameras lead by a 48MP one which is useful for a range of photography needs.

The phone performances well with its MediaTek Helio G90 chipset, which is paired with 8GB RAM, and takes on many tasks with ease. It's also pretty well protected for a rugged phone.

Sure, the phone is a bit behind in a few ways - its battery could be better and we would have liked to see 5G connectivity, it's still the best rugged smartphone you can get right now.

Read our full review: Blackview BV9900 Pro rugged smartphone

4. Doogee S97 Pro rugged smartphone A rugged smartphone with a massive battery Specifications OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.39-inch Resolution: 1560 x 720 pixels CPU: Mediatek Helio G95 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 8,500mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + Laser rangefinder + Huge Battery Reasons to avoid - Low screen resolution - Heavy

The Doogee S97 Pro may have a lower screen resolution than last year's Doogee S95 Pro but the company had made up for this by including both a laser rangefinder for calculating volumes, surface areas and angles as well as a huge 8,500 mAh battery.

The device features a mixture of black plastic and gray metal with a deliberately utilitarian design. It's also one of the heaviest rugged smartphones with a weight of 350g. Despite this, the S97 Pro handles reasonably well thanks to its curvy edges and its display is surprising bright. There are also two customizable buttons, a fingerprint reader and the rear of the device houses four camera sensors .

While the Doogee S97 Pro lacks 5G, it is one of the fastest rugged smartphones on the market based on our tests where it scored the highest PCMark number to date and delivered solid overall performance. If battery power, multiple cameras and a laser rangefinder are features you look for in a rugged smartphone, then the S97 Pro just might be for you.

Read our full review: Doogee S97 Pro

5. Ulefone Armor 10 rugged smartphone The first 5G rugged phone Specifications OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.6-inch Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels CPU: Dimensity 800 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 5,800mAh Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Front camera: 16MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Banggood.com Reasons to buy + Great cameras + Excellent build quality Reasons to avoid - 5G costly - Camera bump protrudes

The Ulefone Armor 10 5G is the first 5G-compatible rugged smartphone, and though it may not be the best protected handset we've tested, it's still got features which make it competitive with its rivals.

You won't find wireless charging in many ruggedized smartphones, nor will you get cameras this good or indeed 5G compatibility, so if those features sound important to you, this may be a great pick.

Sure, it's a little bigger than many could want in a rugged phone, and the storage may be too low for some, but you may not mind these shortcomings.

Read our full review: Ulefone Armor 10 5G rugged smartphone

6. Unihertz Atom XL rugged smartphone A well-rounded bargain for a rugged smartphone Specifications OS: Android 10 Screen size: 4-inch Resolution: 1136 x 640 pixels CPU: Helio P60 RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4300mAh Rear camera: 48MP Front camera: 8MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Banggood.com Reasons to buy + Oleophobic screen + 48MP main camera Reasons to avoid - Old CPU - No cover for ports

Unihertz is a company that constantly has at least one device in our list of the best rugged phones, and currently the Atom XL is the best phone from the company we've tested.

The Atom phones are pretty small, and even this extra-large version is still pretty tiny with a 4-inch screen. It's impressive, then, that such specs are packed in as a 4,300mAh battery, 48MP camera and 6GB RAM, most of which are specs you'd find on a 6.something-inch non-rugged smartphone.

Some drawbacks we found with the phone are the processor, which is a little on the old side (Mediatek has a Helio P90 in some phones right now), and it had a protection flaw that the USB and headphone jack had no cover.

Read our full review: Unihertz Atom XL rugged smartphone

7. Cat S62 Pro rugged smartphone A solid rugged smartphone that builds on its predecessor Specifications OS: Android 10 Screen size: 5.6-inch Resolution: 2160 x 1080 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 660 RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4000mAh Rear camera: 12MP Front camera: 8MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Built to last + Android 10 Reasons to avoid - 12MP rear camera - No wireless charging

The Cat S62 Pro is a great rugged smartphone from one of the most popular companies in the field, Cat, which builds on its predecessors in a few major departments. In fact, this is the best rugged smartphone with Cat naming you can buy right now.

If you buy the Cat S62 Pro rugged smartphone you're getting specs that would look good on a standard smartphone like the Snapdragon 660 chipset, a FHD screen and 128GB storage, and it runs Android 10 too which isn't something you can say about many rugged smartphones.

Then there are features that are useful in a rugged capacity like a FLIR sensor, a hardy build and a programmable extra button on the side.

We had issue with the low-resolution single rear camera, and also the phone doesn't have wireless charging like lots of its competitors, but if you can look past these issues it's a rugged smartphone worth considering.

Read our full review: Cat S62 Pro rugged smartphone

8. Oukitel WP8 Pro rugged smartphone A rugged phablet Specifications OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.49-inch Resolution: 1560 x 720 pixels CPU: Helio P22 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB Battery: 5,000mAh Rear camera: 16MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera: 8MP Reasons to buy + Elegant design + Oleophobic screen Reasons to avoid - MicroUSB port - Sub-par performance

The Oukitel WP8 Pro is a low-end rugged smartphone that offers a hardy design and new software for a low price, with a few corners cut to keep the price low.

The corners here are the presence of a microUSB port, resulting in slower charging than the current standard USB-C, a low-end processor for limited performance power, and a lower-resolution screen than many rivals.

If you can look past these issues, and are on the market for an entry-level or low-end ruggedized handset, this could be a good choice.

Read our full review: Oukitel WP8 Pro rugged smartphone

9. Doogee S90 rugged smartphone An ambitious rugged smartphone Specifications OS: Android 8.1 Screen size: 6.18-inch Resolution: 2246 x 1080 pixels CPU: MT6771 (P60) 4*Cortex-A73 2.0GHz + 4*Cortex-A53 2.0Ghz RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 5050mAh Rear camera: 16+8MP Front camera: 8MP Reasons to buy + Good value for money + Impressive performance Reasons to avoid - Screen has a notch - Bulky design

We were promised that the Doogee S90 would be unlike any other rugged smartphone on the market, and to be fair, that's what we got, with a modular design that lets you build a handset that best suits your needs. This modular approach means the Doogee S90 is bulkier than many of its competitors, so bear that in mind.

However, in our tests the Doogee S90 performed brilliantly, racking up some of the best numbers we’ve seen in our benchmarks. Doogee confirmed that the price of the S90 after Kickstarter will be $369.99 (£285). The gamepad and the wireless charger will cost $29.99 (£23) each while the battery will be available for $39.99 (£31), the intercom for $49.99 (£39) and the night vision camera for $59.99 (£46).

Sure, the Doogee S90 has been succeeded by a bigger sibling which sits higher up this list, but that just means you can pick it up for cheaper.

Read our full review: Doogee S90 rugged smartphone

If you're interested you can buy the Doogee S90 from its Kickstarter

10. Blackview BV9500 Pro rugged smartphone Once topped this list, but is still impressive Specifications OS: Android 8.1 Screen size: 5.7-inch Resolution: 2160 x 1080 pixels CPU: MT6763T Octa Core RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 10000mAh Rear camera: 13MP Front camera: 16MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Alibaba WW View at Alibaba WW View at Alibaba WW Reasons to buy + Very long battery life + Fast and wireless charging Reasons to avoid - Heavy and bulky - Not brilliant sound quality

Blackview has a range of rugged IP68 certified Android phones available and they tend to be both tough and affordable, if a little light on features. This model, however, comes in at a considerably higher price point and it has all the bells and whistles including PTT (push-to-talk) for walkie-talkie style communication.

In fact, you'd be hard pushed to find another rugged smartphone that offers anywhere near the amount of features – and battery life – that the Blackview BV9500 Pro does. It's solidly built, which does mean it's a heck of a bulky device, but what really makes the Blackview BV9500 Pro stand out above the rest of the rugged set is its comprehensive list of features that make it ideal for outdoor use.

Read our full review: Blackview BV9500 Pro rugged smartphone