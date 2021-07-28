Best RAM UAE

Consider upgrading to one of the best RAM available if your PC is starting to feel sluggish. Chances are, if your computer is experiencing slowdowns, you might not need to replace the whole thing, just your existing memory. It might be where your problem is if your PC is having trouble keeping up when playing one of the best PC games or running intensive apps.

Just as important as having the best graphics card and the best processor , the best RAM with faster memory speeds can make all the difference when trying to take on tasks such as creating content, designing, and gaming. It also helps if you increase the amount of memory – these days, 16GB is the perfect amount for most people with demanding workloads.

So, don’t just give up altogether on your sluggish PC. It might just be that you need to upgrade your RAM. We’ve put together our picks of the best RAM here, and have included our price comparison tool so you can find the best deal as well.

Corsair Vengeance LED is just as fast and responsive as it is aesthetic. (Image Credit: Corsair)

1. Corsair Vengeance LED Best RAM Specifications Type: DDR4 Capacity: 16GB Kit (2 x 8GB) Speed: 3200MHz TODAY'S BEST DEALS AED 3,486.37 View at SOUQ AE $229.99 View at CORSAIR Reasons to buy + Great overclocking performance + Vibrant LED Reasons to avoid - Pricey - Need BIOS update to run at 3200MHz

Corsair is one of the most trusted names when it comes to the best RAM on the market. Its Vengeance series, especially, has something for everyone with its LED DDR4 offerings. On top of giving PC builders that extra touch of vibrant lighting, this RAM has robust heat spreaders that maximise cooling for higher overclocking and maximum performance. Corsair’s Vengeance LED DDR4 series also features CL16 latency and whopping 3,466 MHz speeds, so it’s just as fast and responsive as it is aesthetic.

It’s hard to argue with the G. Skill TridentZ RGB as the best RGB RAM. (Image Credit: G.Skill)

At this point, everyone kind of knows about G. Skill and its Trident Z RGB series of RAM. This is some of the best RAM not just because it’s fast, but the top of every DIMM features a full-spectrum rainbow wave light bar that you can use to match your RGB lighting across your entire system. Trident Z RGB DDR4 RAM features CAS latencies between 14 and 19 which is awesome enough, but with speeds up to 4,266, it’s almost perfect. No matter your aesthetic, it’s hard to argue with the G. Skill TridentZ RGB as the best RGB RAM.

Kingston HyperX Predator is particularly tuned for speed and extreme-performance. (Image Credit: Kingston)

3. Kingston HyperX Predator Best DDR3 RAM Specifications Type: DDR4 Capacity: 8GB, 16GB Speed: up to 4600MHz TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 2,085.49 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great price + Excellent overclocking potential Reasons to avoid - RGB doesn't always work - Pricier than others

Kingston’s high-performance HyperX has some of the best DDR3 RAM on the market and the Predator models is particularly tuned for speed and extreme-performance that’s further expandable with XMP profiles. The Predator DDR3 series achieves CL9 to CL11 latencies and speeds between 1866MHz to 2666MHz.

Kingston HyperX Fury can have a huge impact on the performance of your rig. (Image Credit: Kingston)

This Kingston HyperX Fury is auto overclocked memory that won’t empty your wallet. This smart DDR3 or DDR4 RAM auto-detects system components to overclock to the highest speeds possible, optimizing performance for all of Intel’s latest chipsets. It comes with latencies between CL14 and CL16, and has speeds between 2,133 and 2,666MHz. While it’s inexpensive, it really can have a huge impact on the performance of your rig.

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB is the best RAM around in 2019. (Image Credit: Corsair)

If you want the best of the best, and you don’t care about pricing, Corsair’s Dominator Platinum memory has always been at the top of the list. However, in 2019, it’s been refreshed to include Corsair’s new Capellix RGB LEDs, leading to a much richer and more colorful design. It’s the same high-end RAM we know and love, with speeds up to 3,600 MHz, but the better RGB make the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB the best RAM around in 2020.

With speeds of up to 3,733MHz and CL15–19 latencies, HyperX Fury RGB 3733MHz is simply fast. (Image credit: HyperX)

The HyperX Fury RGB 3733MHz is not just pretty with its RGB design. With speeds from 2400MHz to 3,733MHz as well as CL15 to CL19 latencies, it’s just as fast as it is stunning, making it well-deserving of the best high frequency RAM accolade. What’s more is that it’s fitted with predefined Intel Extreme Memory Profiles for maximum performance as well as yperX’s patent-pending infrared sync technology. For an even more immersive gaming experience, you can daisy chain this RAM to sync with multiple other RGB devices. This is some of the best RAM to invest in right now.

If you need a lot of RAM without taking up too many DIMM slots, G.Skill Trident Z RGB DC is for you. (Image Credit: G.Skill)

7. G.Skill Trident Z RGB DC Best double capacity memory Specifications Type: DDR4 Capacity: 64GB (2x32GB) Speed: 3200MHz TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 3,329.98 View at Amazon Prime AED 3,673.83 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Twice the number of memory chips + Great build quality Reasons to avoid - Only compatible with select Z390 motherboards - RGB can be a hit or miss

Sometimes, especially when you’re looking for the best gaming components, ‘go big or go home’ is the best advice. And, when you want more RAM than you’ll know what to do with, you’re going to want to go with the G.Skill Trident Z RGB DC memory. The DC stands for double capacity, as in, 32GB per stick. Now, this is definitely not the fastest memory in the world, right now it’s only available in up to 3,200 MHz, but if you need a lot of RAM without taking up too many DIMM slots (like if you have a big CPU cooler or a Mini-ITX board), you can’t go wrong with the G.Skill TridentZ RGB DC.

Adata Spectrix D80 is great for your all-out gaming rig. (Image Credit: Adata)

8. Adata Spectrix D80 Best gaming RAM Specifications Type: DDR4 Capacity: 16GB (2x8GB), 32 (2x16GB) Speed: up to 4,133MHz TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 733.05 View at Amazon Prime AED 1,135.62 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great looks + Performs very well in four-DIMM configurations Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Mediocre two-DIMM performance

If you’re building an all-out gaming rig, you’ll want the flashiest hardware on offer – who doesn’t want a gaming rig that lights up the entire room? If this sounds appealing, the Adata Spectrix D80 is the RAM to go for. Not only is it available in frequencies up to 5,000MHz, but it’s also liquid cooled, meaning you don’t have to worry about it overheating. The Adata Spectrix D80 is going to be the best RAM for gaming in an RGB-lit cavern.

The TridentZ Royal memory gets our vote as the best RGB RAM on the market. (Image credit: G.Skill )

Finding RAM that fits in perfectly with your light up gaming rig is easy with G.Skill. In fact, its TridentZ Royal memory gets our vote as the best RGB RAM on the market right now, thanks to its unique crown jewel design. That means that it’s fitted with a crystalline light bar that basically scatters the eight customizable RGB colors for lighting that dazzles and sparkles. The RAM itself is polished with aluminum heatspreaders of gold or silver colors to keep the whole thing cool. Of course, it’s not all looks – the G.Skill TridentZ Royal also delivers great reliability and performance.

Corsair Vengeance LPX is essential for PC builds with massive CPU coolers. (Image Credit: Corsair)

Corsair’s Vengeance LPX RAM is made for users who want the maximum performance with minimum footprint. This low-profile RAM is essential for PC builds with massive CPU coolers. Despite being so low-profile, they still feature an eight-layer heat spreader to cool while overclocking. While its thin design doesn’t allow for LEDs, but you can get it in three colors: black, red or blue.

Crucial Ballistix Sport boasts efficient battery life and delivers fast speeds for multi-tasking. (Image Credit: Crucial)

11. Crucial Ballistix Sport Best laptop RAM Specifications Type: DDR4 Capacity: 32GB (2x16GB) Speed: up to 3200 MHz TODAY'S BEST DEALS AED 166.58 View at SOUQ AE Reasons to buy + Low profile + Great value for gaming Reasons to avoid - Doesn't alway work with AMD Ryzen - Nothing extraordinary

Crucial is by far the best RAM for laptop systems. This manufacturer has designed its Crucial Ballistix Sport SODIMMs for efficient battery life while still delivering fast speeds for multi-tasking. It’s ideal for anyone wanting to speed up the best laptops, and this memory likely offers higher memory speed than anything coming stock in your laptop. Just make sure your laptop actually lets you upgrade the RAM – repairability is falling out of fashion these days.