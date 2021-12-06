Best PS4 games: PlayStation 4 games you need to play

The best PS4 games span multiple genres – from cinematic single-player adventure to spine-tingle horror games and frantic multiplayer shooters – there's something for everyone to enjoy on Sony's PlayStation 4 console.

If you're looking for the top PS4 games, you’ve come to the right place. But with so much choice out there, not to mention quality, it can be difficult to determine the difference between what's simply a good PS4 game, and which are must-haves.

That’s why we've put together this comprehensive guide filled with the best PS4 games of all time. We’ve included a wide range of genres, too, with our list spanning everything from the best PS4 racing games to the very best co-op games on PS4.

The PS5 might be Sony’s latest and greatest console but anyone with a PS4 shouldn't feel too jealous, as many of the best PS5 games right now are actually PlayStation 4 titles with next-gen enhancements. What’s more, plenty of PS4 titles work across both consoles. That means if you’ve got a PS4 now but plan on upgrading soon, you can take your games with you thanks to backwards compatibility , which means you’ll still be able to play the best-selling PS4 games very easily - and they may even benefit from an upgrade on PS5, including visual and performance enhancements.

Thanks to all this cross-gen support, our guide to essential PS4 games is likely to appeal to you regardless of whether you’re on an original PS4 , the slightly more powerful PS4 Pro or the new PS5.

Looking for your next great adventure on PlayStation? Read on for our picks of the best PS4 games to play right now.

Best PS4 games

Apex Legends (Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

Apex Legends A legend in the making Reasons to buy + Fun, fluid gameplay + Ingenious Ping System + Stellar lineup of personalities Reasons to avoid - A few weapons need refining - Battle Pass is mundane

Apex Legends is another contender vying for the battle royale crown. Developed by Respawn Entertainment and set in the Titanfall universe, Apex Legends is a squad-based battle royale shooter where teams of three go up against 57 other players to try to gather loot and be the last person (or squad) standing.

However, unlike Fortnite and PUBG, Apex Legends sees players take on a class, each represented by a unique character (imagine Fortnite mixed with Overwatch and you’ll be on the right track.)

Apex Legends is the perfect battle royale game for those who enjoy the genre's premise but can't get onboard with Fortnite's building or PUBG's hyper competitiveness – and it's free-to-play. Plus, different classes, abilities and limited-time events make for a more dynamic experience overall.

PS4 Pro Support? No.

Check out our full Apex Legends review

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey This is Sparta Reasons to buy + Graphically stunning + Huge world to explore + Great protagonists + Enthralling story Reasons to avoid - Takes a small chunk of your life to complete

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is one of the more recent additions to the epic Assassin's Creed RPG franchise. Odyssey is set during the Peloponnesian War and sees you stepping into the sandals of either Alexios or Kassandra as they try to uncover the truth about their history while navigating the turbulent world of Ancient Greece as a mercenary.

While Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the most recent addition to the series, we still think Odyssey is the best Assassin's Creed offering on PS4 and is without a doubt one of the best PS4 games.

Odyssey is a graphically stunning PS4 game that will take you to the heart of Ancient Greece, easily securing it a place in our collection of the best PlayStation 4 games. Just make sure you have the time to play it because there are over 100 hours of content to enjoy here.

PS4 Pro Support? PS4 Pro enhanced.

Check out our Assassin's Creed Odyssey review diary

Battlefield 1 (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Battlefield 1 For those who want a break from CoD Reasons to buy + Historical setting rejuvenates series + Fantastic single-player experience + Relentlessly exciting combat Reasons to avoid - Stealth elements are lacking

Not a Call of Duty fan? Then Battlefield 1 might be a good alternative. The first-person shooter takes players back in time to World War One and by doing so completely rejuvenates the once stagnating franchise.

Battlefield 1's historical setting helps it to stand apart from the rest of the modern military shooters on the market, with all new weapons, vehicles, and level designs that feel fresh and capture the chaos and brutality of war.

The game offers a poignant and entertaining single-player campaign that sets a new standard for the first-person shooter. Broken into six sections, each following a different character and front-line location, the campaign never feels dull or repetitive.

The single-player campaign even feeds neatly into Battlefield 1's multiplayer mode which, while familiar, also benefits from the much-needed breath of life that the change in setting gives.

Graphically impressive, entertaining, and sometimes touching, Battlefield 1 is a return to form for the series. We're hoping the upcoming Battlefield 2042 is just as good - if not better.

PS4 Pro support? Increased resolution and detail.

Check out our full Battlefield 1 review

Bloodborne (Image credit: Sony Computer Entertainment)

Bloodborne Let the hunt begin Reasons to buy + Souls action-orientated RPG combat + Eerie Victorian aesthetic + Challenging but rewarding Reasons to avoid - Infuriatingly difficult at times

From Software's enigmatic and notoriously challenging Souls titles all hold critical and fan acclaim, but none are as stylistically interesting as the quasi-Industrial era Bloodborne.

It plays like an RPG set indelibly on a hidden difficulty mode with all the helpful text pop-ups removed – which is to say it requires more than a modicum of patience from the player.

But that's the point: in Bloodborne you get out what you put into it. Victory's all the more rewarding when you've watched your enemy, memorized its attack patterns, struck at the opportune moment and prevailed via the game's impeccable melee combat. It's easily one of the best PS4 games you can play right now.

PS4 Pro support? No.

Bloodborne is a Lovecraftian nightmare that will keep you coming back for more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Stay frosty Reasons to buy + More strategy and thought required + Change in tone and format + Plenty of multiplayer modes Reasons to avoid - Formula largely unchanged - Rewrites history in some places

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) is something of a reset for the bestselling FPS franchise – removing the frills of zombies, jetpacks, double-jumps and futuristic gadgetry for a grounded take on what military engagement actually looks like in the 21st century.

The name is no coincidence, either; 2007's Modern Warfare was a landmark entry in the Call of Duty series, and Activision is looking to recreate what made the game of the same name so successful.

Modern Warfare is all about the gritty realities of war this time out, with the ‘modern’ of the ‘Modern Warfare’ title referring to the gear, weapons and gadgetry being used today in the Middle East and Russia, rather than the far-flung fantasies of science fiction.

Modern Warfare (2019) isn't the newest mainline COD game, with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War claiming that title, but we find it a better offering.

While Modern Warfare has some glaring issues with regards to its campaign, it's still the best installation the series has seen yet - with tight shooting and more multiplayer modes than you can shake a stick at.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes, 4K but no HDR.

Read our full Call of Duty: Modern Warfare review

Call of Duty: Warzone review (Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone is a smashing battle royale game Reasons to buy + Huge, interesting map + Tight, responsive gunplay + Tense Gulag encounters + Contracts offer a new way to play Reasons to avoid - Uninventive weaponry - Killstreaks can be overpowered

Call of Duty: Warzone is now a standalone battle royale - and a great one at that. Initially released as an add-on for Modern Warfare (2019), Warzone has taken on a life of its own, giving the likes of Fortnite and PUBG a run for their money.

Warzone's shooting is satisfying, its map rewarding to explore, and it offers more than enough interesting concepts like the Gulag and Contracts to make each match feel wholly unique, wherever you land.

It's updated regularly too, with new content, modes, operators and skins providing players with plenty of things to do whenever they boot up the game.

PS4 Pro Support? More stable frame rates and better resolution.

Check out our full Call of Duty: Warzone review

Celeste (Image credit: Matt Makes Games Inc.)

Celeste A hidden masterpiece Reasons to buy + Challenging and engaging + Thought-provoking narrative + Super-tight gameplay Reasons to avoid - Can be repetitive

From the developers of Towerfall, Celeste follows the story of Madeline, a young girl who decides to face her mental health issues by climbing to the top of the mysterious Celeste Mountain. In doing so, she learns more not only about the mountain but about herself as well throughout the process.

An inevitable classic, Celeste integrates the obvious jump, air-dash and climb controls into a brutal series of platforming challenges in upwards of 700 unique screens. If that’s too easy, you’ll unlock B-side chapters along the way, designed for only the most intrepid of hardcore players. You don’t even have to worry about waiting an eternity between each respawn, as Celeste brings you back from the grave in an instant, a welcome departure from the typically extensive load screens. It's not only one of the best PS4 games out there, but one of the best indie games too.

Control (Image credit: Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Control Free your mind Reasons to buy + Stunning particle effects + Inspired art direction + Satisfying gunplay Reasons to avoid - Starts quite slow - A few structural compromises

The dark horse of 2019, Remedy Entertainment's Control is an action-adventure with a difference.

Control sees you stepping into the shoes of Jessie Faden, the newest director of the clandestine Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) - a Government agency that researches, and ultimately aims to control, paranormal activity. But Jessie’s new role has a few issues not exactly laid out in the job description, including the uprising of a paranormal force known only as the Hiss.

The affinity with which Remedy has courted multiple difficult genres both in film and in games with Control and still managed to deliver a mind-bending story evocative of True Detective and Twin Peaks is absolutely remarkable.

If you're hoping to get the option of a free next-gen upgrade with the game, then you'll need to make sure you buy the Ultimate Edition of the game.

PS4 Pro support? No.

Check out our full Control review

Death Stranding (Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Death Stranding See the sunset Reasons to buy + Real emotional momentum + Complex but intuitive mechanics + Captivating acting performances + Cohesive narrative Reasons to avoid - Combat starts out sluggish

Death Stranding had us worried for a bit. When Kojima Productions' first title was announced back at E3 2016, it did so to a confused and excited crowd. And the path to launch didn't see these feelings change much.

Thankfully, Death Stranding is an incredible title that is equally beautiful and unique. Without giving away too much, the premise is that you step into the shoes of deliveryman Sam Bridges (played by The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus) who delivers special cargo in the wake of the Death Stranding a mysterious phenomenon that wiped out many innocent lives. But obviously, it's not all that simple.

Death Stranding is something to be experienced. It's definitely an essential PS4 game but we warn you now, it may not be everyone's cup of tea.

PS4 Pro Support? 4K resolution.

Check out our full Death Stranding review

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Image credit: Larian Studios)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition Modern RPG classic Reasons to buy + Flexible and freeing systems + Classic RPG foundations + Multiple ways to progress Reasons to avoid - Camera can be a bit annoying

Building on the foundations set by old-school RPG classics like Baldur's Gate, Divinity: Original Sin 2 has you on a literal quest for godhood, in a world where those with magical powers are marginalized.

So far, so good for an RPG title. But Divinity: Original Sin 2 comes into its own with just how flexible and freeing its systems are. With turn-based combat that takes as much inspiration from XCOM as it does from tabletop RPG spellcasting, you'll always be given multiple ways to progress, letting you combine items and environmental modifiers to take on foes in increasingly creative ways.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 has more ideas in its first ten minutes than some games have in their entire duration: want to be an undead adventurer who can talk to skulls? Go for it. An animal-whisperer like Dr Doolittle? 100% go for it. Throw four-player online co-op into the mix, where anyone can do whatever they want, whenever they want, and you've got a recipe for chaotic perfection.

It's one of the few games where, if you can dream it up, you can probably do it in the game. A must play.

PS4 Pro Support? Dynamic 4K and HDR support.

Doom Eternal (Image credit: iD Software)

Doom Eternal Raze Hell Reasons to buy + Fast-paced combat remains intact + Arenas feel natural but challenging + Cutscenes don't interrupt momentum + Levels are varied and fun Reasons to avoid - The ending feels a bit rushed

Ready to raze some hell? Doom is back and it's the best it's ever been. Not only does Doom Eternal boast all the blood-pumping, gore-packed fun we expect from a Doom game, it also adds a bunch of new RPG-like elements we didn't even know we wanted.

If you're looking for a game that doesn't focus too much on narrative and instead throws you into ripping and tearing some demons (all while an adrenaline-inducing metal soundtrack plays), then Doom Eternal is one not to be missed.

PS5 Pro Support? 1440p 60FPS.

Make sure to check out our full Doom Eternal review

Dreams (Image credit: Sony)

Dreams Playground of creativity Reasons to buy + Handy tutorials + Plenty of creativity tools + Less creative players don't lose out Reasons to avoid - Tools can take a bit to get to grips with

Dreams is less like a game and more like a platform. Developed by Media Molecule, the creators of Little Big Planet, Dreams allows players to play, create and share worlds, games, artwork, music and more. All of this content is created in Dreams, which provides players with a plethora of tools to get creative with. But if you’re not quite an artist, you can simply take advantage of the incredible (and sometimes odd) creations of others. Dreams is definitely one of the most original releases in our picks of the best PS4 games.

PS4 Pro Support? Offers a better frame rate.

Dreams is great if you're an artist, but it's even better if you're not

(Image credit: EA Sports)

FIFA 22 Let's get physical Reasons to buy + Gameplay overhaul + Visually authentic + Refreshed Career mode Reasons to avoid - Superfluous new mechanics - Microtransaction overload - Cluttered menus

The latest entry in the long-running soccer sim series, FIFA 22 breathes new life into the series’ once-familiar gameplay while making well-intentioned strides to refresh its most dated modes, including Career mode.

Thanks to this series of genuinely welcome improvements to both visuals and gameplay, FIFA 22 feels like a decidedly different offering from its predecessor. It’s not without the same issues that have plagued the franchise for several years, and a few of its supposed enhancements still feel like superficial additions, but FIFA 22 is the best the series has been in a long time.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 4K and HDR.

Check out our full FIFA 22 review

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake An old favorite, made brand new Reasons to buy + Gorgeous visuals + Combat is excellent + Story additions are amazing + Encourages experimentation Reasons to avoid - It's pretty linear

Square Enix had a heavy task on its hand when it set out to remake one of the most beloved JRPGs in history. Final Fantasy 7 Remake could have easily been a trainwreck – thank goodness it wasn't.

The story has been completely fleshed out, adding so much flavor to what was essentially a tutorial of the original game. New characters, expanded stories and character growth for side characters, it's all here.

But, more importantly, Final Fantasy 7 Remake isn't just a respectful recreation of one of our favorite games – it might just be the best Final Fantasy game we've seen since Final Fantasy X hit store shelves all the way back in 2001. This game is so good that it should be considered the standard by which modern Final Fantasy games are measured, and for that it is one of the best PS4 games on the market.

Check out our full Final Fantasy 7 Remake review. Excited for the next part? Then check out everything we know so far about Final Fantasy Remake Part 2.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes. 4K HDR.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 14 Online The best MMORPG available right now Reasons to buy + The best Final Fantasy story + Tons of jobs and classes to try + Near-limitless activities + Incredibly generous free trial Reasons to avoid - Subscription fee applies - Dependent on connection quality

With Final Fantasy 14 now available on PS5, there's really never been a better time to jump into this MMORPG to see what all the fuss is about. While the game's near-decade-long amount of content since its relaunch might seem overwhelming, on the flip side, you have a metric ton of content to immerse yourself in. And that includes the game's best-in-class storytelling across the base game and its three (soon to be four) substantial expansions.

Final Fantasy 14 has only gone from strength to strength since its 2013 A Realm Reborn relaunch. Its latest expansion, 2019's Shadowbringers, left a hugely positive impression on the MMO landscape with its incredibly deep and heartfelt story, as well as the developers' openness and honesty during its struggles with the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the fourth expansion, Endwalker, releasing in November 2021, there's plenty of time to jump into Final Fantasy 14 and get all caught up. This critically acclaimed MMORPG has one of the most generous free trials we've seen, including the entirety of the base game, A Realm Reborn. In addition, the free trial also includes Heavensward, FF14's first expansion, allowing for play up to level 60 with no restrictions to game time.

PS4 Pro support? Yes - 4K

Fortnite Battle Royale (Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Battle Royale All aboard the battle bus Reasons to buy + Vibrant world + Fun combat + Unique building mechanic + Excellent monetization Reasons to avoid - Constantly shifting world

Fortnite has had a meteoric rise since its release in 2017, and it's not hard to see why. The free-to-play battle royale PS4 game offers players an energetic and enjoyable online multiplayer experience, and throwing in some building mechanics to set it aside from its competitors.

Fortnite has become somewhat of a pop culture phenomenon, and it's not hard to see why: it's fun, fast-paced and everyone seems to be playing it. More importantly, it has a concept that almost anyone can get to grips with: just be the last person standing.

Constant content updates keep Fortnite feeling fresh four years since its launch so it easily gets a place on the best PS4 games list.

PS Pro support? Yes – 60 fps.

Check out our definitive Fortnite Battle Royale review

Ghost of Tsushima (Image credit: Sony)

Ghost of Tsushima Killer katana action Reasons to buy + A beautiful world to explore + Exciting and engaging combat + Great variety in gameplay Reasons to avoid - Sticks to open-world staples - Lead character is a bit dull

The long-awaited PS4 exclusive not only lets you live out your samurai dreams, slicing and dicing bandits and invaders alike, but also lets you fully inhabit the feudal Japanese setting that acts as its stage. It's without a doubt one of the best PS4 games you can play.

What the game lacks in originality overall it makes up for with an impeccable commitment to respectfully rendering this historical era, resulting in a stylish smorgasbord of the best ideas seen in open-world gaming this generation, and a fitting swan-song to the PlayStation 4.

The game has also received a Director's Cut, which includes an additional island called Iki for players to work through.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes. 4K at 30fps.

Check out our full Ghost of Tsushima review

God of War (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

God of War Kratos is great at raising hell, but can he raise a son? Reasons to buy + Engrossing and heartfelt story + Characters have depth + Semi-open world offers plenty to explore Reasons to avoid - A bit slow-paced - No DLC

One of the most highly anticipated PlayStation 4 exclusives of 2018, God of War definitely lived up to the hype. Taking Kratos from Greek to Norse mythology, making him a father, and focusing on narrative as well as completely revamping combat has made God of War a welcome refresh for the franchise.

In our God of War review, we called the title "the best game in the series" for many reasons, but the stand-out is that this is a game with heart and it's not to be missed if you're interested in the top PS4 games. We're hoping that the God of War sequel lives up to it.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 4K at 30 fps and HDR, with a boost mode at 1080p for a higher frame rate.

Check out our full God of War (2018) review

Grand Theft Auto V (Image credit: Rockstar) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 5 Chaotic playground Reasons to buy + Huge, dense world + GTA Online is fantastic + New first-person mode Reasons to avoid - Level of violence isn't for everyone - Outdated mission design

Not only is it the best open-world game on the PlayStation 4 platform, GTA 5 is also the best golf game, the best tennis sim, the undisputed virtual yoga champ, one of the best racers... it's even a pretty serviceable MMO.

We're used to scale and scope from Grand Theft Auto, but what Trevor, Franklin, and Michael bring us is a staggeringly well-realized city seen from three entirely different perspectives.

Trevor, the maniacal rampage killer; Franklin, the classic rags-to-riches character with street smarts and the ability to pull off a bandana; and Michael, the troubled criminal with a dysfunctional family and a beer gut to show for his life of violence.

If the campaign isn't for you, then there's a free online multiplayer mode – GTA Online –that you can essentially use as your own chaotic virtual playground.

However you play GTA V – a multiplayer muck about, a story-driven third-person actioner, a flight sim – it reveals itself to be the best game on both this generation and the last. So it's no surprise that an expanded and enhanced version of GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X is releasing next year. Though, it looks like it could be a while before we get our hands on GTA 6.

PS4 Pro support? No.

Horizon Zero Dawn (Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

Horizon Zero Dawn Mysticism meets mechanical engineering Reasons to buy + Aloy is a great protagonist + Combat never feels repetitive + Large, complex world to explore Reasons to avoid - Story can be confusing - Can be slow at times

Horizon Zero Dawn is the first-party open-world game that Sony has desperately needed. While Uncharted and The Last of Us have long given PS4 players a fantastic linear experience, Horizon Zero Dawn – developed by Guerrilla Games – gives you the keys to a massive, detail-rich and utterly jaw-dropping open world.

Set in an aesthetically prehistoric post-apocalyptic environment inhabited by robot dinosaurs, the game puts players in the shoes of Aloy, who hunts these creatures and scraps them for parts. It's part Jurassic Park, part 10,000 B.C. and part Asimovian sci-fi epic all rolled into one.

Once you get through the sprawling campaign, check out The Frozen Wilds DLC that sends Aloy up north to the frozen wastes of The Cut, the home of the Banuk Tribe. The Frozen Wilds elevates an already exceptional PS4 game and is well worth the price of entry.

But we're not done with Aloy yet. Sony is working on the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West which is also coming to PS4, and we can't wait.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 4K, 30fps and HDR support.

Check out our full Horizon: Zero Dawn review

Inside (Image credit: PlayDead)

Inside One of the best modern age platformers Reasons to buy + Great platforming action + Unsettling, unique atmosphere + Brain-bending puzzles Reasons to avoid - A touch too short

The follow-up to Limbo, Playdead's Inside is one of the best modern platformer games on the market. But while Limbo focused on horror, Inside instead deals in sci-fi conspiracy. It's a somewhat Orwellian tale, which sees you playing as a young boy trying to escape from the oppression, tyrannical society in which he lives.

While Inside is one of the shorter games on this list (lasting around three or four hours) it packs one heck of a punch in that time, delivering brain-bending puzzles, a unique and unsettling atmosphere and brilliant platforming action. All this adds up to make it an unforgettable experience and a must-play PS4 game.

Inside is one of the best platformers of the modern age – and scary as hell

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Journey Simple and beautiful Reasons to buy + Stunning visuals and score + Emotional and powerful + Subtle storytelling Reasons to avoid - Could be boring for some

Journey is a masterpiece, blending a stunning score and visuals with subtle storytelling to create a title that is as emotional as it is powerful.

You play as a robed figure, gliding its way through a desert to reach a distant mountain. On your adventure, you encounter puzzles, platforming and even other players who are on the same journey - though you can only communicate through musical chimes.

The PS4 version of Journey is technically a remaster of the PS3 version, bringing improved graphics, plus a higher resolution and frame rate. What results is a beautiful and unforgettable PS4 game (though some may not enjoy the slower pace).

Marvel's Spider-Man (Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Marvel's Spider-Man Ol' web-head is back and full of surprises Reasons to buy + Web-swinging feels amazing + Fantastic storytelling + Great performances + Open-world New York is fun to explore Reasons to avoid - Relatively short

Swinging its way onto our best PS4 games list, Marvel's Spider-Man is likely the best comic book-based video game in the entire PS4 library by a country mile (sorry, Batman: Return to Arkham).

While Arkham did a great job bringing the brooding caped crusader to life on our home consoles, it failed to provide us any insight about Bruce Wayne's actual life when he takes off the cowl.

This is different, if only because it shows us two sides of the same hero – the affable Peter Parker and the heroic, self-sacrificing Spider-Man – in the same game. Tie into that the best traversal mechanics since Spider-Man 2 on the PS3, and you have all the markings of a spectacular (and dare we say AMAZING) Spider-Man game. Make sure to check out Spider-Man: Miles Morales, too. They're both worth checking out before Marvel's Spider-Man 2 arrives in 2023.

PS4 Pro support? 4K HDR.

Don't miss our full Spider-Man review

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Miles gets a superhero's welcome Reasons to buy + Incredibly detailed visuals + Web-swinging feels great + Fantastic storytelling Reasons to avoid - Main story doesn't last long - Challenges can be repetitive

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a beautiful-looking game, and a fitting sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man. But it’s more akin to a generous expansion than a full-blown successor – think Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and you’re on the right lines. That means it’s a more condensed experience overall, though no less entertaining. Expect spectacular, jaw-dropping set pieces, Hollywood-rivalling voice acting, and sensational HDR implementation throughout (if you have a capable display). If the original was one of the best PS4 games of all time then you can be sure that this release is too.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes.

Check out our full Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales review

Metal Gear Solid 5 (Image credit: Konami)

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain The return of the Big Boss Reasons to buy + Solid stealth mechanics + Huge maps + Non-linear mission design Reasons to avoid - Could be confusing for new players

Okay, so Hideo Kojima's last game for Konami – and his last ever Metal Gear game – might be a little tough for the MGS newbie to get to grips with, but it's still one of the best stealth-action games ever crafted. The open-world shenanigans will satisfy all your behind-enemy-lines / Rambo fantasies and probably confuse you with crazy plot twists and a million characters all with the same gravel-toned voices.

But hey, that's all part of its charm, right?

PS4 Pro support? Yes - higher resolution and more stable frame rate

Monster Hunter: World (Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter: World Friends who slay together... Reasons to buy + Rich environments + Captivating monsters + Plenty of secrets to uncover Reasons to avoid - Combat can feel rigid - Camera can be a bit erratic

Monster Hunter: World is a true breath of fresh air, easily sliding its way into our list of must-play PS4 games.

Giving players the option to play solo or team up with up to three other friends, this game invites you into a living, breathing game world to hunt down some monsters. For research. And fun.

You'll face a learning curve with Monster Hunter: World and the dark-souls style of combat has the potential to frustrate, but this is the most accessible Monster Hunter game we've seen in years. If you've been looking for a chance to break into the series, this is it.

In our review, we called the game "a bold and confident new chapter" and gave it a "play it now" recommendation. Thinking of becoming a Monster Hunter yourself? Make sure you check out our full survival guide.

PS4 Pro support? Yes - 4K performance mode

Check out our full Monster Hunter: World review

NieR: Automata (Image Credit: Square Enix)

NieR: Automata Not to be forgotten Reasons to buy + Beautiful score + Fantastic storytelling + Experimental gameplay loop + Lots of replay value Reasons to avoid - Slightly too much repeated content

If you want to play a game that will feel different to anything else you've played recently, we heartily recommend NieR: Automata as one of the best PS4 games of all time.

Though it's a sequel to 2010 game Nier, you don't have to have played the first game to enjoy this one. Set in a dystopian future, the story of the game revolves around a war between machines created by alien invaders and the remnants of humanity. Humanity has fled Earth to seek refuge on the Moon, but has sent combat droids down to fight for them.

You play as one of these droids, 2B, accompanied by another droid called 9S. Combat in this game is intensely satisfying, the game world is stunning with a huge sense of scale, and the story is strange (sometimes to a fault) but incredibly entertaining. You won't be disappointed, trust us.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 1080p at 60 fps.

Persona 5 Royal (Image credit: ATLUS)

Persona 5 Royal One of the best made better Reasons to buy + Upgrades to mechanics and enemies + New content + Challenging combat + Over 100 hours of gameplay Reasons to avoid - Might be too long for some

Persona 5 follows Joker, a student who has transferred to a new school in modern-day Tokyo. Over the course of the school year, Joker and some of his fellow students begin to awaken special powers, resulting in those affected forming a vigilante group called the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. The group travels through the Metaverse, forcing adults to have a "change of heart", in an effort to reform the city. There's so much more to it than that, but we don't want to spoil it for you.

Persona 5 is considered one of the best JRPGS of all time and it's not hard to see why. It's a stylish JRPG, packed with over 100 hours of content and a story that is sure to keep you gripped - while tugging on your heartstrings at the same time.

Persona 5 Royal makes this brilliant game even better, introducing a host of new characters, gameplay features, and diving deeper into the personal lives of the Phantom Thieves.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 An epic for the ages Reasons to buy + Huge open-world to explore + Plenty of activities to take part in + Interesting characters Reasons to avoid - Red Dead Online is lacking - Prologue is very long

Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 took 2018 by storm, giving us the gun-toting, western open-world we were hoping for. You play as Arthur Morgan, a gunslinger in the notorious Van Der Linde gang as he navigates the trials and tribulations of the changing west.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is certainly a game that will keep you busy. Between story missions, mini-games, activities and side quests, you will find yourself sinking plenty of hours into this title without even noticing it. And with Red Dead Online, you can team up with a posse of friends to play. It's an easy pick for our list of top PS4 games.

PS4 Pro support? Enhanced graphics and optimized performance and HDR.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is so real you'll feel the saddle sores

Resident Evil 2 Remake (Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil 2 Remake A stone-cold classic cements its legacy Reasons to buy + Stunning RE Engine Graphics + Masterful environment design + Heaps of replay value Reasons to avoid - Voice acting falters at times - Trapped by original story

Capcom's remake of survival horror classic Resident Evil 2 has gone down a storm with fans and newcomers alike, and it's no surprise. With gorgeous new graphics but the same brain-scratching puzzles and terrifying zombies, Resident Evil 2 is definitely a remake done right - we even voted it as our Game of the Year 2019.

Want more Resi horror? Then check out our Resident Evil 3 review and our Resident Evil Village review.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes. 4K resolution at 30fps or a lower resolution at 60fps.

Check out our full Resident Evil 2 remake review

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Stuffed full of magic Reasons to buy + Fantastic level design + Four-player co-op + Challenging gameplay Reasons to avoid - Somewhat predictable boss fights - End of level fanfare takes too long

It’s easy to forget that video games aren’t just solely aimed at those in their 20s and 30s – millions of parents will also be looking to buy a PS4 for their little ones over the coming months and years, and if there’s nothing suitable for them to play, it can make that purchasing decision a difficult one. The importance of having a family-friendly title that can also satisfy seasoned fans of the genre shouldn’t be understated, then.

It helps that Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a truly wonderful platformer. It manages to avoid the common pitfall that many developers fall into when designing games for younger audiences, where gameplay is woefully oversimplified. Instead, Sackboy: A Big Adventure provides a perfect balance of pinpoint precision platforming, inventive level design and accessibility.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes.

Check out our full Sackboy: A Big Adventure review

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Image credit: FromSoftware)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice A worthwhile challenge Reasons to buy + Shinobi Deathblows are satisfying + Balances brutality with beauty + Combat is smooth and rewarding Reasons to avoid - Not for those without patience - Accept you may never finish it

FromSoftware's latest offering is not to be scoffed at. If you thought the Dark Souls series was hard, then Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is extreme mode.

Sekiro is more punishing than any title we've seen from FromSoftware before, but actually achieving those rare moments of success is extremely rewarding. Set against a background that balances brutality and beauty, Sekiro is a must-have title if you have the patience for it and it's a must-play PS4 game for those that love a challenge.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes. Capable of running 1080p at 60fps.

Check out our full Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice review

Shadow of the Colossus (Image credit: Sony Computer Entertainment)

Shadow of the Colossus Lovingly recreated pixel by pixel Reasons to buy + Beautiful world + Taking down Colossi feels great Reasons to avoid - Controls are clunky - Can be repetitive

Shadow of the Colossus is a classic PlayStation title, a game that performed graphical marvels when it was released on the PlayStation 2 in 2005. Now it's been remastered with 4K and HDR support, and this time around the game world is more beautiful than ever, while keeping the original's emotional weight and gameplay.

It's an easy pick for our best PS4 games list.

For those looking for a gaming experience quite unlike any other, Shadow of the Colossus is a must-play. In our full Shadow of the Colossus review, we called it "a journey well worth taking once, and somehow even more worthwhile second time around"

PS4 Pro support? Two modes: cinematic with 4K, HDR and 30 fps or performance with 60 fps.

Check out our full Shadow of the Colossus PS4 review

The Last Of Us Remastered (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last Of Us: Remastered One of the greatest of all time Reasons to buy + Fantastic performances + Story is enthralling and well-paced + Stunning visuals Reasons to avoid - Crafting feels tacked on

Many games have offered us post-apocalyptic visions of the future, but none have been as brutal, as believable, or as touching as Joel and Ellie's story.

It was near-perfect on PS3, but with current-gen's increased performance ceiling Naughty Dog found ways to ramp up the visual fidelity to 'drop the controller and stare' levels making it one of the best PS4 games too. A radical tonal departure from Uncharted's jovial treasure-hunting escapades, The Last Of Us Remastered demonstrates the California studio's ability to strike a darker mood, populating the overgrown ruins of its setting with a cast characterised by murky morals but still getting you to care for them like your own besties.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. Choice of 4K at 30 fps or 1080p at 60 fps with HDR.

The Last of Us 2 (Image credit: Sony/Naughty Dog)

The Last of Us: Part 2 The greatest game of this generation Reasons to buy + Incredibly fluid combat with more elements + Rewarding pockets of exploration + Plenty of accessibility options + Captivating and nuanced storytelling Reasons to avoid - Not for those who aren't invested in story

The Last of Us 2 is a captivating masterpiece. Not only does it improve on its predecessor both narratively and mechanically, but it trumps every PS4 game that has released this generation. That’s down not only to the emotive and nuanced storytelling, which confidently exceeds the boundaries of what we know games can be, but in the way the game takes a critically-acclaimed formula and elevates it beyond what we could have imagined.

This sequel follows on from the events of The Last of Us, but we don't want to give too much of the story away as this is a game that needs to be experienced rather than simply talked about. All we can say is, if played the first game then it would be a crime to miss part 2 – it truly is one of the best PS4 games.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 4K and HDR support.

Check out our full The Last of Us 2 review

The Witcher 3 (Image credit: CD Projekt)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Monsters and myths aplenty Reasons to buy + Memorable characters + A huge and varied open-world + Plenty to do outside main quests Reasons to avoid - Long load times - Combat can feel clunky

The Witcher 3 didn't have the smoothest of arrivals on PS4, but after some heavy patching and a lot of angry words about visual downgrades, we're left with an RPG boasting tremendous scope and storytelling.

Oh, and combat. And don't forget Gwent, the in-game card game. And there's the crafting to get stuck into. And the alchemy.

You're rarely short of things to entertain yourself with in The Witcher 3's quasi-open world, then, and all the better that you're in a universe that involves the supernatural without leaning on the same old Tolkien fantasy tropes. It's invigorating stuff and especially worth picking up on PS4 as a planned free upgrade for existing owners will keep you playing into the next generation too.

Once you've jumped in, you may want to check out the Witcher TV series with Henry Cavill taking on the role as Geralt.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 4K resolution or improved performance at 1080p.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Image credit: Sony Computer Entertainment)

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End The end of the road Reasons to buy + Ties up the series wonderfully + Stunning visuals and thrilling adventure + Story has emotional depth + Engaging level design Reasons to avoid - Not a great shooter

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End was tasked with an impossible task by bringing a satisfying close to Naughty Dog's classic adventure series and delivered something well above our expectations. Exceptionally high production values, an engaging story about a wayward brother and an adventure to remember, Uncharted 4 has them all in spades.

Though Naughty Dog's Uncharted journey has finally reached its destination, you're guaranteed to treasure the memories it created forever.

If you're a PS4 owner, it would be criminal not to take this ride. It's undoubtedly one of the best PS4 games there is

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 2560 x 1440 resolution with HDR and 30 fps in single-player.

Check out our full Uncharted 4: A Thief's End review

Undertale (Image credit: GameMaker Studio)

Undertale One that'll stay with you Reasons to buy + Beautiful, memorable soundtrack + Incredibly charming and funny + Fantastic modern-day JRPG Reasons to avoid - Combat mechanics can be a pain

Undertale is one of those games that stays with you. A work of digital art whose charm and creativity never fails to keep its edge, no matter of how many times you play it through. And considering just how many innocuous JRPGs are out there right now, that’s a pretty extraordinary feat in itself.

So why is Undertale so superb? It takes all the best elements from the ever-evolving RPG genre and weaves a world built on choice, consequence and compassion. As a child dropped into an underground world filled with terrors, you’ll have to face a whole host of monsters to make it home. How you face them and what choices you make, define your journey.

And its Telltale-esque consequence system doesn’t just extend to dialogue choices – you can spare monsters after a fight, forging possible crucial alliances for later in the game. You can even end fights by telling your opponent jokes. It’s a game of such warm and pleasant quality you’d almost believe it was a JRPG from the earliest heyday of the genre - making it one of the best PS4 games around.

PS4 Pro Support? No

Best PS4 games FAQ: quick questions answered

PS4 (Image credit: TechRadar)

What is the most popular PS4 game? Well, your tastes might not match everyone else's, but Sony exclusives such as Marvel's Spider-Man and The Last of Us tend to be the most popular.

What's the best PS4 game to buy right now? Again, that'll depend on your tastes. For MCU lovers, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a no-brainer. FIFA 22 is our top pick for those who like sports games, and God of War is a beautifully made narrative RPG (with plenty of combat too). Want some FPS action? Then check out Call of Duty: Warzone.

What are the best PS4 exclusives? In this list, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us, God of War, Horizon Zero Sawn and Spider-Man: Miles Morales are some of the top-ranking PS4 exclusives available right now.

Is PlayStation better than Xbox? We've put the two consoles head-to-head in our PS4 vs Xbox One comparison, where we cover everything you'd need to know about each console – though you can also see if our round-up of best Xbox games tempt you over the PS4 titles below.