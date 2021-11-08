Choosing a smartphone is already quite a laborious task, add a tight budget to that and you've got yourself in quite a pickle. You might think that at a lower price point the choice gets easier, believe us, it doesn't.

While brands do make sacrifices at this price point, usually they focus on one major feature on the phone. For example, if you want a great display, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S with its AMOLED screen might be the way to go for you, but if 5G is an important feature for you, the OnePlus Nord N10 is a good choice.

To help you decide, we’ve put this guide together that highlights the very best smartphones under AED 1,000. These won’t all fit everyone equally, but we’ve included an overview of each, so you can see their strengths and weaknesses and make an informed decision.



Smartphones in this article will serve a basic purpose mostly, and are great for light requirements such as watching YouTube videos, communication on chat apps and occasional photography.

Best smartphones under AED 1,000 in the UAE

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Nord 10 5G comes with a Full HD+ high-refresh rate 90Hz IPS LCD, 5G, a 64MP quad-camera system and a large 4300mAh battery with 30W Warp charging. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor and supported by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Coming in at AED 929, the Nord 10 5G is the 'high-end' phone of this category. It gives you everything a modern smartphone should have but doesn't break the bank. Also, for those who love to customize their phones, the Oxygen OS still gives you all it's heavy customization options.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro really brings a bang for your buck. The phone comes with a flagship processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (which a repackaged version of the Snapdragon 855+), 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a huge 5160mAh battery with 33W fast charging and a Full HD+ 6.67" IPS LCD display.

The Poco X3 Pro also comes with the now rare 3.5mm headphone jack and IP53 water and dust resistance. Apart from the missing 5G connectivity, there's almost no reason the Poco X3 Pro won't give you a flagship experience at an affordable price point. Look for the right deal and you can get it as cheap as AED 849.

(Image credit: Samsung)

'Awesome is for everyone'. That's the marketing tag-line for the Samsung A series, and the A32 5G is a good example of that. With the Samsung A32 5G you get the modern MediaTek 720 chipset, 5G and the One UI 3.1 user experience. Photography enthusiasts should definitely be able to enjoy the phone's 48MP (wide) + 8MP (Ultra-wide) + 5MP (macro) + 2MP (depth sensor) setup.

The only place the phone loses out is because the display is just HD and it has just one loud speaker. If media consumption is going to be a large part of your use, this might not provide the best experience compared to some of the other devices on the list.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S proves a good mid-point between the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro. If the former is not feature-packed enough and the latter is too expensive, the 10S hits the spot.

With the Redmi Note 10S, you get the MediaTek Hello G95 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and a Full HD AMOLED which hits a peak brightness of 1100nits. The phone is quite slim but still comes with IP53 dust and splash resistance. Most importantly, the phone comes with a 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging to keep you going right through the day.

(Image credit: Nokia)

There's one reason to suggest a Nokia smartphone to people looking to buy an affordable device - they last for a long time. Nokia devices get 3 years of security updates and 2 years of OS updates.

The Nokia 5.4 brings a better camera system compared to its predecessor but retains all the affordable goodness. At just AED 649, its good phone for someone who needs a phone to last a long time.

(Image credit: HMD Global)

Nokia X10 Display: 6.67" FHD+, LCD, 60Hz | Processor: Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm) | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | Rear camera: 48MP Quad camera | Front camera: 8MP | Battery: 4470mAh | OS: Android 11 | Weight: 210g | Thickness: 9.1mm. AED 887 View at Amazon Battery life Software updates Cameras Not so powerful chipset

The Nokia X10 is one of the company's much more recent releases and perfectly finds a position in this list. The X10 comes with Android 11 and a decently large battery with fast charging.

While it's retail price is AED 999, you can find it for over a hundred dirhams cheaper at retail stores such at Carrefour. As stated earlier, if you're looking for a decent smartphone which will last a few years thanks to updates, the X10 could be a good option.

(Image credit: Poco)

The Xiaomi Poco M3's star feature is that massive 6000mAh battery it has inside. With a Full HD display, dual speakers and a dedicated micro SD card slot, the phone has the potential to be a great media consumption device.

At an extremely affordable price segment, the Poco M3 is also a great option for mobile gamers who need a battery that will last, a good display, and a really unique phone design.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy M32 Display: 6.4" FHD, AMOLED, 90Hz | Processor: Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | Rear Camera: 64MP Quad Camera | Front Camera: 20MP | OS: Android 11 (One UI 3.1) | Battery: 5000mAh | Weight: 180g | Thickness: 8.4mm AED 1,394.35 View at Amazon Display Battery 25W charging Only records HD video

Like the A series, Samsung's M series also comes in to provide value features at an affordable price. The Samsung M32 comes with an AMOLED Full HD 90Hz display and a massive 5000mAh battery.

The M32 also brings with it 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and 25W fast charging. The phone is also well sized. With a 6.4" screen and max thickness at 8.4mm, the phone is also quite pocketable.