Best OSN TV shows and movies: what to watch this month

Need some recommendations of what to watch on OSN this month? We've rounded up the best movies and TV shows to watch this month, so you've got a great selection to choose from - whether it's originals, blockbuster classics or gripping TV shows.

From blockbuster shows such as Loki, Good Doctor, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, there's a whole host of content that's waiting to be enjoyed from the comfort of your couch.

Whether you're into drama, comedy, or just want something to relax on the couch and enjoy, there's something here for everyone. And with new movies and TV shows being added every month, we'll be updating this list every month with the best content to enjoy on OSN.

Loki

(Image credit: Marvel Studios / Disney)

Disney's latest powerhouse in the Marvel universe comes with Loki, which features Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the mischievous god.

The Loki in this series is the one who escaped with the Tesseract shortly after the events of The Avengers – in an alternate timeline, as depicted within Avengers: Endgame. In this show, Loki falls afoul of the Time Variance Authority, including Owen Wilson's Mobius (who looks more like John Slattery from Mad Men, here). He's taken into custody, and the Tesseract is confiscated.

In messing around with this power, Loki has caused damage to the fabric of time, splitting it off into different realities. The TVA is essentially pressuring Loki into helping them fix the mess he's made. There's a lot to unpack in this show, and Marvel fans are definitely in for a treat with Tom's performances.

Scenes from a Marriage

(Image credit: OSN)

A chronicle of the years of love and turmoil that bind a relationship these days, this series follows a contemporary American couple. Set to premiere exclusively on September 13th with weekly episodes, the limited series explores the experiences of Jonathan and Mira as individuals and as a couple, with their strong, and sometimes contrasting, feelings.

The Good Doctor

(Image credit: ABC)

This series follows young surgeon Shaun Murphy, who is on the autism spectrum with savant syndrome, using his extraordinary medical talents at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. The Good Doctor will release on OSN on September 28th, the same time as the US and worldwide release.

The Mandalorian

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

The Mandalorian is a breakout hit, and deservedly so. This expensive-looking show has unleashed Baby Yoda upon us – which is a true gift. Iron Man director Jon Favreau created this series, starring Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones’ Red Viper) as a mysterious bounty hunter wearing the box-of-tricks armor first made famous by Boba Fett. Episodes rarely exceed 40 minutes in length, which is a blessed relief in this age of bloated streaming dramas. Its second season is particularly strong, offering high-end fan service alongside terrific new Star Wars stories – we called it the best TV show of 2020, and for good reason.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

(Image credit: NBC)

The show follows lives of an eclectic group of detectives in a New York precinct, including Detective Jake Peralta who has been enabled - if not indulged - his entire career. That is, until the precinct gets a new commanding officer, and everything gets turned on its head. This iconic show came back for its final season this year, which you can watch right here on OSN.

Sex And The City

(Image credit: Showmax)

There isn't a show more iconic than Sex And The City, which follows four women navigating their lives in NYC. Through career breaks, relationships, breakups, and scandals, the four friends always have each other to fall back on, with plenty of laughter along the way.

Veep

(Image credit: HBO)

Senator Selina Meyer dreams about becoming the Vice President of the United States, but soon discovers that the job is nothing like she expected. This comedy drama features an incredible cast of often bumbling characters that come together to paint a grim picture of what may actually happen behind the doors of The White House.

American Horror Story: Double Feature

(Image credit: FX)

A struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they're settled in, the town's true residents begin to make themselves known. The latest season from Director Ryan Murphy is a true testament to the iconic horror and suspense that has made the show so compelling to watch.

Arrival

(Image credit: Paramount/Sony)

A linguist works with the military to communicate with alien lifeforms after twelve mysterious spacecraft appear around the world.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Super-assassin John Wick returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail.

Sonic The Hedgehog

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega. Sonic and his new best friend team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik and his plans for world domination.