Best Netflix series to watch in the UAE for January 2022

Looking for the next best TV show to binge-watch on Netflix UAE right now? On this page, we’ve collected some of the TV series that you can stream on Netflix. This list gets updated regularly, with new shows being added to the selection and deleting older entries to make sure that there’s always something new to watch.

Interested in finding out the best new movies and shows across cinemas and all streaming services? Check out our weekly guide on what to watch or subscribe to our newsletter to have it delivered to your inbox.

Netflix's dedication to shotgunning out originals means it's still unmissable – even if some of its series misses the mark. This month sees the return of highly anticipated series such as Cheer and Ozark, which fans should enjoy.

If you're looking for great blockbusters and cinema classics, check out our best Netflix movies list. We also have a piece on the best Apple TV shows and best Amazon Prime shows, too, if you're looking for more options.

New TV Shows coming to Netflix UAE in January

Rebelde

(Image credit: Netflix)

This new version of the iconic soap opera takes us back to Elite way School. This international boarding school has become the birthplace of the legendary RBD where a new generation of students joins with hopes to be part of a prestigious music program and ultimately win the Battle of the Bands to become musical stars.

New season is streaming on January 5th

Cheer

(Image credit: Netflix)

Stakes have never been higher in this Emmy-award winning show. Season 2 see Navarro defend its championship crown against a slew of challenges with their fiercest rivals at Trinity Valley Community College as well as deal with unexpected events that could threaten the camaraderie of the team.

Season 2 is streaming on January 12th

The Journalist

(Image credit: Netflix)

Starring Ryoko Yokenura as the protagonist Anna Matsuda, this award-winning movie tells the story of the various pollical crimes that happen in Japan as well as the scandals that took place in the past years. It presents a shocking look at societal taboos merged with stylish visuals, making it a winner of multiple movie awards.

New season is streaming on January 13th

Archive 81

(Image credit: Netflix)

The series follows the story of archivist Dan Turner, who takes up a job restoring old, damaged videotapes from 1994. While restoring an old documentary, he slowly becomes obsessed with its contents, which turn into an investigation of a dangerous cult.

New season is streaming on January 14th

Too Hot to Handle

(Image credit: Netflix)

We meet a brand-new batch of people thinking that they’re about to experience the sexiest vacation of their lives. But of course, all kinds of sexual contact or self-gratification is forbidden to form a meaningful connection – and it could be the only way they win this season’s prize money.

Season 3 streaming on January 19th

Heavenly Bites: Mexico

(Image credit: Netflix)

Indulge yourself in the flavours that are worth every stomach ache. In this show about the food that Mexicans hate loving, we look at the varieties of Mexican cuisine and the things we are willing to go to just to enjoy it.

New season is streaming on January 19th

El Marginal

(Image credit: Netflix)

Continuing from the last season, the paths of Pastor, Mario Borges and Diosito cross once again after the fire at San Onofre. This reunion between Pastor and Diosito will also being back strong sentiments in both of them. This thriller looks at the survival of all men as they face a new prison director.

Season 4 is streaming on January 19th

Ozark

(Image credit: Netflix)

Releasing in two parts, the fourth season of Ozark follows the Bryde family’s journey from their seemingly normal suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in Ozarks, Missouri. The award-winning show stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

Season 4 is streaming on January 21st

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

(Image credit: Netflix)

One of the most famous athletes in history, this documentary looks upon Neymar as a figure on the field. The three-part docuseries gets up and personal with the football star from his glory days at FC Barcelona to his rollercoaster ride with the Brazilian National team and with Paris Saint-Germain.

Limited Series is streaming on January 25th

I Am Georgina

(Image credit: Netflix)

More than just an influencer, businesswoman, and model, Georgina Rodriguez is also known as Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner. This reality series takes an in-depth look at the woman behind all the stories and headlines, including a peek at her day-to-day life.

New season is streaming on January 27th

In From the Cold

(Image credit: Netflix)

A woman’s life is turned upside down when she gets arrested in suburban New Jersey. It’s there that she realizes that she is a highly trained, bio-engineering Russian agent and is a prominent figure in the Russian criminal underworld.

Season is streaming on January 28th

All of Us Are Dead

(Image credit: Netflix)

A group of students trapped in a high school find a way to survive the apocalypse. They soon find themselves in dire situations as they try to seek rescue while evading the zombies that now roam their school.

New Season is streaming on January 28th

The Orbital Children

(Image credit: Netflix)

Set in 2045 at a time when AI has become so advanced and anyone can travel into space, the show looks at the children born on the moon and from the Earth who have now come to meet at the new Japanese-built Anshin space station.

New Season is streaming on January 28th

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

(Image credit: Netflix)

Heartbroken Anna enjoys life going past by her window as she drinks her wine. Everything changes when a father and daughter move across the street, and she witnesses a gruesome murder – or did she?

New Season is streaming on January 28th

Need some more TV shows to binge on? Check out our list of recommended shows below to watch on Netflix UAE

Squid Game

(Image credit: Netflix)

This South Korean survival drama that tells a group of 456 people who are invited to play in different rounds of children’s games to win 45.6 billion won. The only catch is if you lose, you are eliminated from the game – permanently.

Sweet Tooth

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's latest comic book adaptation couldn't have less to do with superheroes. This post-apocalyptic fantasy series is about a half-human, half-deer boy who travels across the ruined world with a hardened protector – searching for a new life amid the ruins of America. If you're in the mood for something that just about counts as warm family viewing but has an edge, don't miss Sweet Tooth. If you enjoy it, check out Jeff Lemire's wonderful comics that the show is based on afterwards.

Seasons on Netflix: 1

Love, Death and Robots

(Image credit: Netflix)

Adult CG animated anthology Love, Death and Robots just returned for its second, shorter season of episodes. Like all anthologies, the quality varies between episodes, but taken as a larger work, this show has a lot to give. The ideas vary wildly between comedy and drama, with a dark touch at the heart of the series – what happens if a home-cleaning unit starts trying to kill its owner? What happens if a yoghurt tries to secure world domination? Sometimes, an episode is as simple as a woman being on the run from a killer after witnessing a horrible murder.

The episodes are super short, so you'll fire through this entire series in no time. Love, Death and Robots offers some of the best sci-fi thrills on Netflix – we just wish there was more of it. If you want to watch just the best episodes, check out our handy ranked list of every Love, Death and Robots episode.

Seasons on Netflix: 2

Halston

(Image credit: JOJO WHILDEN/NETFLIX)

Ewan McGregor stars in the latest big show from Netflix mega-producer Ryan Murphy. This biographical miniseries focuses on women's fashion designer Halston, documenting his various ups and downs over the years – starting with his breakthrough in designing hats worn by Jackie Kennedy in the '60s, to his '70s explosion in popularity as a fashion pioneer, to his later troubles to stay in business.

McGregor has a lot of fun as the titular figure, giving us a great cross-section of his life as an artist and businessman, of his personal issues and professional triumphs. Even though it's otherwise pretty familiar-feeling as biographical projects go, it's very well-produced, and is something you'll likely enjoy if you're a fan of expensive period shows like Mad Men – and it lands on the classier side of Murphy's recent work.

Seasons on Netflix: 1

Shadow and Bone

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has enjoyed plenty of success with its fantasy TV offerings in recent times. Shadow and Bone, then, had plenty to live up to in a genre that also contains The Witcher, but it more than holds its own with an adventurous and twisting plot, investable characters and lots of drama.

It can take a couple of episodes to get into Shadow and Bone, and there could have been a bit more in the way of action. Once you're invested in its story and characters, though, Shadow and Bone is a world you can easily get lost in – and one you'll want to. Netflix has confirmed it's making Shadow and Bone season 2, too.

Seasons on Netflix: 1

Bridgerton

(Image credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

This bold and sexually-charged Netflix period drama, based on Julia Quinn’s romance novels, has quickly become the talk of the ‘ton’. It follows a coterie of young socialites as they navigate a season of balls, betrothals, and betrayals in 1813 London – and attempt to outmanoeuvre the mysterious Lady Whistledown, whose ‘gossip sheets’ are able to make or break a debutante’s reputation overnight.

It’s largely a blast, with sharp screenwriting, costumes and backdrops bursting with color, and playful covers of Taylor Swift or Ariana Grande on period-appropriate instruments. Its diverse casting is a relief, too, underlining Bridgerton’s willingness to modernize and shake up an often stuffy genre.

It’s not all smooth sailing, particularly in its troublesome treatment of sexual assault in one unfortunately memorable episode. Given the talent on board, and the generally warm reception, though, we hope the show’s creatives can treat its relationships with a bit more care Bridgerton season 2.

Seasons on Netflix: 1

Cobra Kai

(Image credit: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX)

Once a YouTube original, Netflix recently snapped up the rights to Karate Kid continuation TV show Cobra Kai. Set 34 years after Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) was defeated by Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), the former opens the Cobra Kai dojo once more to teach a new generation of kids how to fight. This sparks Johnny and Danny's old rivalry, with Danny being the show's villain this time, a clever flip of the original film's premise.

If you love Karate Kid, this show is a lot of fun, and both its leads are in surprisingly great condition considering they're each performing fight stunts in their fifties. Season 3 is now on Netflix, and Cobra Kai season 4 is coming this year, too.

Seasons on Netflix: 3

The Haunting of Hill House/Bly Manor

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

If you're looking for the best Netflix horror TV show, The Haunting of Hill House is it – followed by 2020's successor series, The Haunting of Bly Manor. Hill House is about a family returning to their old home to reckon with the events that drove them away from it, a story with many genuinely terrifying moments, brought to life by a terrific ensemble cast (including Carla Gugino and Henry Thomas).

Bly Manor, meanwhile, doesn't entirely reach the same scary heights – it's about an American au pair who looks after some widowed children in another giant old house which itself has plenty of spooky goings-on, but it's a gothic romance at its heart, and admirably different to Hill House. Both are worth binge-watching on Netflix.

Seasons on Netflix: 2

The Crown

(Image credit: Netflix/Des Willie)

The Crown was Netflix's first big swing at a British prestige drama, the likes of which normally come from the BBC. The show's enormous budget results in a lavish depiction of the life of Queen Elizabeth II, first played by Claire Foy, and most recently portrayed by Olivia Colman in season 3, with a killer ensemble cast to boot.

Even if you have mixed feelings about the royal family in real life, this honest-feeling show is well worth watching. The Crown season 4 – exploring Charles and Diana's relationship, and featuring Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher – is available now, and it's as juicy and compelling as ever. Two more seasons featuring Imelda Staunton as the Queen are planned, too, with The Crown season 5 expected in 2022.

Seasons on Netflix: 3

The Queen's Gambit

(Image credit: PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX)

This seven-episode miniseries is the latest great Netflix show – and while the subject of chess might not sound exciting, The Queen's Gambit manages to weave it together with a tale of self-actualization, romance and drug abuse. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Beth Harmon, an orphan trained to play chess by a talented janitor, before she challenges the very male-dominated chess scene with her skills. Essentially, her talents land her a slightly better life, but not without a price.

Even if you don't really know how to play chess, these competitive scenes are exciting to watch in The Queen's Job, and Taylor-Joy does a great job of bringing to life a character whose exceptional talents hide the fact that she's constantly grappling with addiction. Based on the novel of the same name, this adaptation counts Scott Frank as one of its co-creators, who previously made another of the best Netflix shows – the Western drama Godless.

This is a great Netflix binge watch: seven episodes is just the right number. Well worth watching.

Seasons on Netflix: 1

The Good Place

(Image credit: NBC Universal)

At last, Netflix has the fourth and final season of afterlife-themed sitcom The Good Place to watch after it finished on NBC earlier this year. While the first season is still its strongest – a big twist means that seasons 2 and 3 spend a lot of time treading water – it's one of the funniest TV shows around when it comes to raw joke writing. And the characterization of its four leads – Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani and Jason – is the reason to keep watching.

If you've never seen it before, the show starts with Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) being sent to heaven after her death, despite being a pretty awful person during her lifetime. The mystery of how she ended up there, in a neighborhood under the stewardship of the entity Michael (Ted Danson), is slowly unpicked into a much deeper plot.

Seasons on Netflix: 4

The Umbrella Academy

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix showed it didn't need to collaborate with Marvel to make a great superhero show, as this quirky adaptation of the Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá-created series of comics proves. In Umbrella Academy, superpowered siblings – the Hargreeves – reunite after their adopted father is murdered, and together face a possible apocalypse.

With an excellent ensemble cast that includes the likes of Elliot Page and Robert Sheehan, this breezy and fun show almost makes up for the lack of new Marvel content coming to Netflix. The Umbrella Academy season 2 is available now, too, taking the Hargreeves somewhere else entirely, and it's even better than the first season, and The Umbrella Academy season 3 is coming soon, too.

Seasons on Netflix: 2

Dark

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dark is a dense, time travel-infused show that's utterly enthralling once you've given it a chance. We recommend watching all three seasons of this now-complete Netflix sci-fi show in one extended session over the course of a few weeks, just so you can follow the events of what's going on closely. We also advise not reading much else about it: go in and be surprised by how well-plotted and cast this German-language series is.

This is the best Netflix show to watch right now if you're looking for a drama that'll give your brain a workout.

Seasons on Netflix: 3

Friends

(Image credit: Screengrab/HBO Max)

Since airing in 1994, Friends has garnered a fanbase like no other. Despite ending years ago, this iconic show continues to be one of the most popular TV shows on Netflix, and it's easy to see why.

Catch up on all 10 seasons at your leisure, and relive some iconic episodes and tear-jerking moments right from the comfort of your couch.

Seasons on Netflix: 10

The Witcher

(Image credit: Katalin Vermes/Netflix)

Netflix's first big fantasy series is an adaptation of The Witcher books by Andrzej Sapkowski, which were already adapted into a series of popular games. If you were disappointed by the end of Game of Thrones, it's a treat. Henry Cavill plays monster hunter Geralt of Rivia in a story that spans decades and wars between nations, though the best parts of season 1 are the monster-of-the-week episodes that see Geralt facing off against a dark creature. These usually have twist endings, too, and they're a treat.

The Witcher doesn't quite feel like 'prestige' TV in the way Game of Thrones tried to be, but that's not a bad thing. This is an enjoyable, funny fantasy series that still looks extremely expensive. With a great supporting cast and a well-drawn world, there's plenty to be excited about in The Witcher season 2, which is finally coming towards the end of 2021. And if you're struggling to follow the show's unusual time-hopping structure, check out The Witcher timeline to figure it all out.

Seasons on Netflix: 2

Queer Eye

(Image credit: Netflix)

Need a dose of feel-good TV to help cope with today's rocky political landscape? Check out Queer Eye, a show about being the best you with help from five of the coolest dudes on the planet. The show will gets its fifth season in 2020 and we're still loving the premise of taking people stuck in a rut and hoisting them to the self-respecting, self-loving person we all want to be. Season 5 is now available.

Seasons on Netflix: 5

Money Heist

(Image credit: Tamara Arranz Ramos)

Don't let the strangely goofy name put you off. Money Heist, or La Casa del Papel as it's known in Spanish-speaking countries, is a thrilling heist drama about a group of criminals brought together by an enigmatic figure called The Professor to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. With dense characterization, big twists and career-making performances, this is an unusual and clever heist show that'll grip you right away.

While it's been a huge hit with a Spanish-speaking audience for the longest time, Money Heist has now found a big audience in the English-speaking world, too. A new set of episodes just dropped on Netflix, meaning you've got 31 episodes to watch if you've never seen it before, divided over two separate overarching stories about the same set of characters.

Whatever you do, make sure you switch the default dub off and listen to the original Spanish audio with subtitles. This series could be the best Netflix show you've not seen yet – a final season of two parts is releasing on September 3 and December 3 respectively.

Seasons on Netflix: 2 (divided into four parts)

Ozark

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ozark was hit by comparisons to Breaking Bad early on, for its tale of a seemingly good guy who's dragged into deep criminal activities. But it's a very different beast, not least in its visually distinctive titular setting. By its third season, it's forged its own path as a family drama.

Marty Bryde (Jason Bateman) moves his family to the Ozarks in Missouri, where he has to launder $500 million for a drug lord who threatens his family, including his wife, Wendy (Laura Linney). This dark, adult series is a dramatic breakthrough role for comedy veteran Bateman, who also directs episodes in each season. You've got to be in the right mood for it, but if you enjoy shows like Fargo, you'll find this a compelling watch.

Ozark is one of the most underrated series on Netflix, and is worth watching just for Wendy's character development and Linney's performance. Ozark season 4, a final 14-episode season split into two, is in the works.

Seasons on Netflix: 3

Better Call Saul

(Image credit: Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC)

Breaking Bad prequel spin-off Better Call Saul has almost been around for as long as its predecessor, with its fifth season airing right now on AMC. You probably caught the first few episodes of season 1 in the wave of hype around Breaking Bad's finale, but it's worth giving later seasons of this spin-off the same level of attention.

Jimmy McGill's transformation into Saul Goodman is a steady, delicate character study that brings in a whole ensemble cast of memorable new faces, notably Jimmy's older brother Chuck (Michael McKean). It also gives us more time with Breaking Bad favorite Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), and other iconic figures from that series which we won't reveal here. Carrying slightly more dark humor than the preceding series, it's absolutely worth catching up on before it ends in 2021 with Better Call Saul season 6.

Seasons on Netflix: 4

You season 3: what we know

Mindhunter

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

David Fincher is no stranger to Netflix, since he directed the first ever episode of House of Cards, but Mindhunter is Fincher going ... well, full Fincher. It's based on John Douglas' book of the same name and charts the life of an FBI profiler whose job it is to track serial killers. It's set in the '70s and later the early '80s, and sees its trifecta of lead characters interviewing famous serial killers in often tense encounters.

Fincher is extremely hands-on, too, directing four episodes of season one and three of season two. Unfortunately, Mindhunter season 3 is on "indefinite hold", but we're hopeful for its eventual return, given that this is some of the director's best work to date.

Seasons on Netflix: 2

Stranger Things

(Image credit: Netflix)

When it comes to TV and movies, the '80s is the nostalgia decade of the moment. Filmmakers can't get enough of Ghostbusters, shell suits and Sony Walkmans.

Stranger Things is another brilliant homage to this era. Leaning heavily on Spielberg, John Carpenter and Stephen King, the story revolves around a small town, a group of friends, a missing person and a dodgy science lab. Writing anything else would give away the myriad twists in a show that is full of brilliant creepy fun.

The third season hit last year and it was fantastic, and each subsequent set of episodes just deepens your investment in these kids' stories and friendships. Season 4 of Stranger Things is now filming.

Seasons on Netflix: 3

Russian Doll

(Image credit: Netflix)

Orange Is The New Black's Natasha Lyonne stars in this dark comedy as Nadia, who keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday party in a surreal time loop – much like Groundhog Day.

With its cynical and witty examination of living and dying, Russian Doll switches rapidly between laugh-out-loud hilarity and devastating sadness - it's a must-watch. In June 2019, Netflix announced it had renewed Russian Doll for a second season, which is well-deserved.

Seasons on Netflix: 1

Bojack Horseman

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bojack Horseman has just completed its six-season run, and, well, its finale left one of our writers in tears for most of a weekend.

Following the life of washed up actor Bojack as he struggles with alcoholism, toxic relationships, and family issues, the series is just as heartwarming as it can be heartbreaking. For those who are worried it may be too dark for them, fear not - there's loads of slapstick humor, word play, and stunning animation to keep everything balanced.

Seasons on Netflix: 6

Breaking Bad

(Image credit: AMC/Sony)

More addictive than the meth pushed by Walt and Jesse, Breaking Bad is brilliant binge-watching television. The initial plot is simple: a straight-laced teacher is told he has cancer and to make sure he leaves his family with the best possible life, he turns to drug making and dealing.

There's method to his madness as he ends up being pretty good at it. Creator Vince Gilligan has created such a good group of characters, he is currently mining the same world again with Better Call Saul, which arguably reaches similar heights and is also available on Netflix, as mentioned. Netflix also released a movie sequel focused on Jesse in late 2019, El Camino.

Seasons on Netflix: 5 (and one movie)