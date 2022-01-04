Best Netflix UAE movies: the top films you should be watching right now

Are you looking for the best movies on Netflix UAE right now? We have just updated this list with the current and upcoming movies releasing on Netflix this January 2022, highlighting some of the platform’s best originals, blockbuster classics and even prestige films.

From highly-anticipated titles like The Wasteland Dog and Brazen, Netflix has loaded up its January timeline with some of the best movies that you can watch. As the new year also commences, we’re including some of the best new titles that you can watch on Netflix.

Check out the best movies on Netflix Middle East right and find something to watch and enjoy!

What's new on Netflix UAE in January

Four to Dinner

This Italian romantic comedy looks upon the concept of soulmates. It presents the parallel storylines of four single friends as they look and start pairing up with different couple combinations.

Four to Dinner is streaming on January 5th

The Wasteland

Also known as The Beast, this Spanish horror stars Inma Cuesta and Roberto Álamo. In the film, a family of two that includes a child, and his deranged mother slowly notice a scary presence in the woods. While living in the middle of nowhere, they must find a way to survive from the threat that comes closer every day.

The Wasteland is streaming on January 6th

Brazen

Mystery writer and crime expert Grace is forced to move back into her family home in Washington. D.C. after her sister is killed. When everyone finds out about Grace’s double life as a webcam performer, she sets out to get involved in her sister’s case despite the warnings of detective Ed.

Brazen is streaming on January 13th

Riverdance: The Animated Adventures

An Irish boy named Keegan and a Spanish girl named Moya travel into the mythical world of the Megaloceros Giganteus where they learn to appreciate Riverdance as a celebration of life. Inspired by the global stage sensation and featuring new music by Grammy winner Bill Whelan.

Riverdance: The Animated Adventures is streaming on January 14th

The Royal Treatment

Isabella runs her salon and is pretty much great at her job and the same goes for Prince Tomas, who runs his own country. When Isabella gets the opportunity to do the hair for the upcoming royal wedding, the two cross paths and both learn that following their destiny means following their hearts.

The Royal Treatment is streaming on January 20th

Home Team

Two years after NFL head coach Sean Payton is famously suspended after a Super Bowl win, he decides to return to return to his hometown and connect with his 12-year-old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team.

Home Team is streaming on January 28th

Need more suggestions? Here are our top film picks of what to watch on Netflix Middle East:

Britney Vs Spears

Featuring exclusive interviews with the famed pop star along with various new details about her past, this documentary aims to investigate Britney Spears’ fight for freedom. The film is directed and narrated by filmmaker Erin Lee Carr and is joined by journalist Jenny Eliscu.

The Karate Kid

Ahead of Cobra Kai season 4, it's not a bad time to brush up on your Karate Kid history. The producers are digging deeper than ever in the upcoming season, bringing back characters from the third movie in the series, but it's the first that remains a true classic. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) moves to a new town, and falls afoul of the local bullies – who are part of a brutal karate dojo. Mentored by neighbor Mr Miyagi (Pat Morita), he enters a local tournament to get his revenge. It's essentially a kid version of Rocky, from the same director as Rocky. And that's why it's a five-star movie! The Karate Kid is a true '80s classic.

The Game

David Fincher's The Game is a fascinating '90s mystery movie. On his 48th birthday, wealthy banker Nicholas Van Orton (Michael Douglas) is gifted a voucher to participate in a game, hosted by a mysterious company. It's basically like a fancy version of an escape room – except it starts to warp Nick's whole reality, to the point where he can figure out what's fake and what's real. Do not miss this less-discussed classic from Fincher's filmography.

Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead is Zack Snyder’s first feature film since his increasingly acrimonious split with Warner Bros, and it’s everything that his DC superhero movies weren’t. It’s bright, colorful, action-packed, funny and topical, even if its 45-minute introduction is a little self-indulgent.

Dave Bautista leads a strong cast as Scott Ward, a former zombie-stomping war hero who’s approached with an intriguing proposal by casino owner Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada). The assignment? Enter a zombie infested Las Vegas, break into Tanaka’s casino vault, escape with his $200 million assets and Ward and his group will receive $50 million to split between them as a reward.

Of course, things don’t go to plan and Ward’s group soon find themselves pursued by the undead hordes led by an alpha zombie known as Zeus (Richard Cetrone). With a US government approved nuclear strike set to wipe Las Vegas off the map in less than 32 hours, too, survival, not money, becomes the gang’s main aim.

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Originally intended for a theatrical release, Netflix bought this new animated movie from Sony and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller – best known as the minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, and also part of the team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It's exactly as charming and funny as those movies, too.

Katie Mitchell (Abbi Jacobson) is an aspiring filmmaker who's about to head to college – until her dad, conscious that they've been drifting apart, cancels her plane ticket and insists on a family roadtrip. Halfway through this fraught journey, an AI takes revenge on its billionaire creator, and the world is suddenly under duress from smart robots.

A lot of Spider-Verse's visual touches cross over into this film, too, with 2D annotations and drawings on the already-pretty 3D visuals. Most of all, it's nice to see Netflix backing a family movie that's not just full of talking dogs and other hackneyed nonsense so often seen in CG kids' fare.

Seaspiracy

It's more of a documentary movie than a fictitious film, but Seapsiracy has been surfing Netflix's high seas since its March 24 release, and the hype isn't dying down anytime soon. Director Ali Tabrizi's investigative flick shines a light on the fishing industry and how commercial fisheries are the main instigator behind the destruction of marine ecosystems. At times, it's a hard watch, but it's necessary viewing in the same way that SeaWorld documentary Blackfish was back in 2013.

Seaspiracy is generating plenty of discussions online, so there's clearly an appetite for this kind of content. You have to be the right frame of mind to watch it, but you'll walk away and question your own impact on aquatic life after you do.

The White Tiger

Another Oscar-nominated movie for you to check out on Netflix in 2021, The White Tiger is an adaptation of the popular 2008 novel. The film is about Balram (Adarsh Gourav), a man who hails from a poor Indian village, but will do everything he can to avoid an impoverished life. When Balram enters the servitude of a rich family and they try to pin a crime on him, he understands his place in the food chain – and plots his own ascent as an entrepreneur. This dark class-based drama, a Netflix original, is well worth a watch.

I Care A Lot

Netflix's latest big movie is this thriller starring Gone Girl's Rosamund Pike as Marla Grayson, a con artist who uses an elaborate hospital setup to scam elderly patients out of their homes and possessions. It's a nasty film in a lot of ways, as you might expect from a premise like that, but this movie takes a left turn into being something totally different when it transpires that Marla's latest victim is related to a dangerous gangster (played by Peter Dinklage). It's well worth a watch, even if it could benefit from being around 30 minutes shorter than it is.

Malcolm & Marie

This is perhaps the best of the movies filmed during lockdown – partly because, aside from its choice of a single location, it feels far more like a high-concept romance film than a feature created just because of the pandemic. It's about a hotshot director (John David Washington) and his partner (Zendaya), with their relationship – and the movie industry – coming under the spotlight during one tumultuous night. It definitely veers towards self-indulgence, but it's a gorgeously-shot movie, and those who enjoy Zendaya's series Euphoria on HBO will be particularly fond of Malcolm & Marie.

Uncut Gems

This sweaty-palmed thriller is about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a jeweller and gambler who plans a gem sale that'll solve all his problems. Instead, Howard makes more and more ill-advised bets, and the walls begin to close in. Uncut Gems is a stressful but enthralling film with a really impressive performance from Sandler, not to mention a fantastic ensemble cast. It's a fascinating character study, as you watch Ratner begin to suffocate under the weight of his terrible decisions and inability to put anyone but himself first.

His House

The true horror of His House lies in the real world. This British horror movie tells the story of a Sudanese couple that endure the consequences of a tragic crossing to England, only to be rehomed in a nondescript estate surrounded by racism, and with something else lurking in the house. It's a supremely confident debut from writer-director Remi Weekes, and Wunmi Mosaku and Sope Dirisu both standout as the two leads in emotionally-challenging roles.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Based on the play by August Wilson – and despite the gorgeous period set dressing and costume design, it definitely feels very stage-y – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is one of the best Netflix original movies of the past year. Viola Davis stars as legendary 'Mother of Blues' Ma Rainey, and the film focuses on one fraught recording session with Ma and her band, and the tension between the musician and her white producers and management.

Meanwhile, the late Chadwick Boseman stars as Levee, an innovative trumpet player who struggles to find his place in the music scene, amid bandmates who don't always take him seriously. It's a sad but insightful movie that explores how culture is worth protecting and valuing, in a world where it's easily taken and monetized, and the film truly comes to life in its amazing musical sequences. Don't miss it.

Always Be My Maybe

You may know Always Be My Maybe's leading lady Ali Wong from her raucous Netflix stand-up specials but it's as a successful celebrity chef that she really hits her stride. After a failed engagement Wong's character Sasha Tran heads to her hometown of San Francisco to setup a new restaurant only to run into her old bff played by Randall Park. Through the turbulence of the relationship, a sudden fling with actor Keanu Reeves and despite the differences in careers, the two try to make it work, and the journey from old friends to lovers is a joy to watch.

The Irishman

This threateningly long Scorsese pic attracted attention for the extensive effects work used to de-age its old stars, and it's a creative decision that's sometimes distracting. But there's no denying the appeal of seeing De Niro, Pesci and Pacino in the same movie together for likely the last time, and this life-spanning, mostly rewarding crime epic is a suitable tribute to their collective talents. It's a languid film – and not a patch on Goodfellas – but absolutely among the best Netflix movies the streaming service has financed to date. The Irishman is about the life of Frank Sheeran (De Niro), as he recounts his long association with the Bufalino crime family, and infamous union leader Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino).

The Trial of the Chicago 7

If you know Aaron Sorkin's work (The West Wing, The Social Network, Steve Jobs, Molly's Game), you'll largely get the idea of what to expect from his movies – big speeches, a touch too much schmaltz but electric dramatic moments when it counts. The Trial of the Chicago 7, about the unjust case against leftist protestors accused of inciting a riot during the 1968 Democratic National Convention, features plenty of courtroom drama – a good fit for Sorkin's dialogue-first style.

Drawing parallels between the event itself and our modern day situation, it's worth watching for the cast alone, even if you're not big on the director: Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Rylance and Jeremy Strong are among the many names here.

Nightcrawler

Nightcrawler is a truly nasty – but compelling – film about a dubious photojournalist (played by Jake Gyllenhaal) who goes out of his way to capture the grizzliest crimes on camera in their immediate aftermath. This film features an outstanding performance from Gyllenhaal as a skeletal, amoral figure, and a matching great turn from Rene Russo as the desperate news director who'll do anything for ratings. An unmissable film from Dan Gilroy.

Da 5 Bloods

Spike Lee's entry in the Vietnam War canon is unlike anything else before it. Focusing on the black American experience of the war, it's about a group of soldiers who return to the country decades later in their old age to retrieve the remains of their squad captain (played in flashback by Chadwick Boseman). At the same time, they seek out buried gold they left behind years before – though they're not alone in this pursuit. The movie flips from being a mournful movie about trauma to a bonkers action film with almost no notice, too, but the mix here works.

This is the one of the best new Netflix movies of 2020. Make sure you check it out.

Scott Pilgrim vs The World

Scott Pilgrim vs The World was Edgar Wright's first Simon Pegg-less feature film, and while it was a box office flop, this adaptation of the beloved graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O'Malley is great fun on a rewatch. Scott Pilgrim, a guitar-playing nerd and jerk, starts to date the slightly closed-off but sweet Ramona Flowers. Soon after their relationship begins, though, Scott is tasked by Ramona's abusive former boyfriend to fight all of her evil exes, a gauntlet of douchebags memorably played by the likes of Chris Evans and Brandon Routh.

This is as close to a comic book in motion as you're ever likely to see in a live-action movie, with fantastic, vibrant set pieces. The comics are slightly better, overall, but isn't that always the way?

Okja

If you've enjoyed Bong Joon Ho's Best Picture winner Parasite (and you've watched Snowpiercer, discussed above), you might want to check out his last movie, Okja, which is one of the best Netflix originals so far. It's the bizarre tale of a young girl and her best pal, an enormous creature called Okja. Their friendship is under threat when a nasty CEO (Tilda Swinton) has evil plans for Okja. It's a refreshing movie with a nice angle of animal activism – a very different proposition to Parasite, for sure, but one that also demonstrates the director's ability to blend genres.

Marriage Story

Ensure you're in the right mindset to watch Marriage Story – i.e. skip this if you're in the middle of a break-up – because this sympathetic movie about a failing marriage and the resulting fallout can be tough viewing. It's the latest picture from director Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha), and features actors Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson at the top of their game in what are surely emotionally draining roles. Watch it before it gets memed and gif-ed to death on social media, and you only see Marriage Story as that movie where Kylo Ren cries a lot.