The best monitors in the UAE 2021: the top monitors and displays we’ve reviewed

When you’ve got the best monitor in your PC setup, you’re up for a much more immersive experience. We’re not just talking about gaming, either. Whether you’re playing the latest and greatest PC games , creating video content in 4K, or simply getting through your daily emails and reports, you’ll benefit from having an excellent monitor.

Sure, you can get by with any decent display. However, a top-notch alternative will deliver better picture quality, higher resolutions, and great features – not to mention, a screen that’s kinder to your eyes. All of those together will then improve your viewing experience many times over. In fact, only the best monitors can do the best PCs , as well as the best processors and best graphics cards inside them, justice.

So, do yourself (and your eyes) a favor and get the best monitor for you. To make it easy to find one, we rounded up the best of the best on this list, which spans every budget and every need. From ultrawide displays and 4K monitors that are ideal for gaming to a few of the best curved monitors and the best monitors for MacBook Pros , here are our top choices. Short of space? Our picks of the best portable monitor might be more ideal.

3D designers particularly love the BenQ PD3200U. (Image credit: BenQ)

Now that the best PCs can handle 4K easier than ever before, the best 4K monitors are all over the place. That’s why BenQ released the PD3200U, a massive 32-inch Ultra HD display, as part of its Designer Monitor range. 3D designers particularly love this display, thanks to the factory-calibrated color accuracy and CAD/CAM mode. Marketed to creatives and professionals, BenQ has designed, seemingly by mistake, a panel that gamers will enjoy as well, making it one of the best monitors all-around – so long as they can find the space for it on their desks.

(Image credit: LG)

2. LG UltraGear 38GN950 A killer ultra-wide gaming monitor Specifications Screen size: 38-inch Aspect ratio: 21:9 Resolution: 3840 x 1600 Brightness: 450 cd/m2 Response time: 1ms Viewing angle: 178/178 Contrast ratio: 1000:1 Color support: DCI-P3 98% Weight: 20.3 lbs TODAY'S BEST DEALS AED 7,586 View at Amazon AED 9,729.98 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 160Hz refresh rate + Super-responsive Reasons to avoid - Expensive - HDR can’t compete with high-end TVs

It’s hard not to be impressed by the LG UltraGear 38GN950. If you’re looking for the ultimate gaming monitor, this is certainly the one to beat, with a 144Hz refresh rate that can be easily overclocked to 160Hz, 1ms response time, spectacular image quality, and many other gaming features like G-Sync, an ultra-wide aspect ratio and DisplayHDR 600. If you’re serious about gaming, then this is the gaming monitor to get – if you can afford it, that is.

(Image credit: BenQ)

3. BenQ SW321C PhotoVue Affordable pro-level 4K photo monitor Specifications Screen size: 32-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Brightness: 250 cd/m2 Response time: 5ms Viewing angle: 178/178 Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 Color support: 99% AdobeRGB, 95% P3, 100% sRGB Weight: 25.6kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 7,567.49 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Improved brightness and color uniformity + USB-C connectivity Reasons to avoid - Main connection bay is hard to reach - ‘Paper Color Sync’ needs refining to be truly useful

Pro-level displays are no longer the premium priced, inaccessible purchase they started out to be. At least as far as the BenQ SW321C PhotoVue is concerned. This 32-inch 4K photo monitor is up a step or two in terms of both performance and usability, featuring an incredibly wide color gamut of 99% of the Adobe RGB color space and 95% of DCI-P3. If you’re in the cinematography or photography sphere, that’s exactly what you need. And, that’s on top of all the other features this monitor boasts. This is among the best monitors you’ll find for photo and video editors, and the best part is you’re getting it for cheaper than all others.

The Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ combines so many high-end features. (Image credit: Asus)

If you’ve been searching for one of the best monitors, and you’re ready to just give up and buy the most expensive monitor you can find, you’re in luck. The Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ combines so many high-end features that it almost seems like too much. It doesn’t just feature a 4K UHD display at 144Hz, but it also rocks Nvidia G-Sync and HDR. This is simply the best monitor on the market, but it will also cost an arm and a leg. If you’re playing games, doing photo and video editor work, or even just general desktop work, you can’t go wrong with this monitor, as long as you have the cash to shell out.

The Acer Predator X34 is a fantastic example of what an ultra-wide monitor can do. (Image credit: Acer)

5. Acer Predator X34 A gaming monitor with attitude Specifications Screen size: 34-inch Aspect ratio: 21:9 Resolution: 3440 x 1440 Brightness: 300 cd/m2 Response time: 4ms G2G (grey-to-grey) Viewing angle: 178/178 Contrast ratio: 100 million:1 Colour support: SRGB 100% Weight: 9.9kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS AED 4,983.28 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Aggressive design + Perfect color accuracy Reasons to avoid - Limited port selection - Underpowered speakers

When you’re growing tired of the same old 16:9 aspect ratio, nothing hits the spot like a cinematic 21:9 display. It’s not the best for watching Netflix or YouTube, but the Acer Predator X34 is a fantastic example of what an ultra-wide monitor can do. Boasting an eye-catching aluminum bezel and polygonal stand that looks like a bird’s foot, this massive 34-inch monitor is a marvel to behold. More significantly, armed with Nvidia’s G-Sync tech, you won’t require V-Sync stressing out your graphics card. The Acer Predator X34 does all the heavy lifting for you. This is about as immersive as a gaming monitor can get, and one of the best monitors to buy this 2021.

The Dell UltraSharp UP3218K's build quality and color reproduction are the best in the business as well. (Image credit: Dell)

7. Dell UltraSharp UP3218K Back to the future Specifications Screen size: 32-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 7,680 x 4,320 Brightness: 400 cd/m2 Response time: 6ms Viewing angle: N/A Contrast ratio: 1,300:1 Color support: sRGB 100% Weight: 8.5kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 12,499 View at Amazon $3,749.99 View at Dell Reasons to buy + Stunning 8K resolution + Nice design Reasons to avoid - Very pricey - Limited 8K content

We don’t usually run into technology that’s so far ahead of the curve that we’re left dumbfounded, which is why the Dell UltraSharp UP3218K has impressed us even more. Finding one of the best monitors that can reach the raw gorgeousness this one can should be next to impossible. It’s not just the resolution, either. Dell went so far as to ensure that the build quality and color reproduction are the best in the business as well. The Dell UltraSharp UP3218K is aimed at professionals, obviously, so if that sounds like it’s made for you, it’s probably the best monitor you’ll ever find.

The BenQ EX3203R offers a ton of high-end features in a product that is very reasonably priced. (Image credit: BenQ)

If you’re looking for a first-rate 1440p monitor with HDR for multimedia and gaming, then the BenQ EX3203R might be the display for you. One of the best monitors this 2021, this one’s noteworthy as it offers a ton of high-end features in a product that is very reasonably priced. Sure, 32 inches might sound like a bit much for a monitor, but the 1800R curvature on this BenQ panel means that it’s easy to use, both for productivity, as well as for immersion in your games and media.

(Image credit: LG)

9. LG 32UN880 UltraFine Display Ergo A beautiful display at any angle Specifications Screen size: 32-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Brightness: 350 cd/m2 Response time: 4ms Viewing angle: 178/178 Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 Color support: sRGB 100% Weight: 10.30 kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 2,600 View at Amazon AED 2,999.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Versatile monitor stand + Beautiful picture quality Reasons to avoid - Not bright enough for true HDR

The LG 32UN880 UltraFine Display Ergo has done something cool. Instead of going for the same homogeneous mount and stand that all monitors have, it has opted for a C-Clamp, One Click Mount that allows it to extend, retract, go high, go low, tilt and pivot like no other. That’s versatility turned up to 11. It also boasts incredible color accuracy and beautiful picture quality. The best part is that you’re getting all that without burning a massive hole in your pocket. This is, without a doubt, among the best monitors out there.

The MSI Optix MPG341CQR has a super-wide resolution, incredibly fast response time and a viewing angle of 178 degrees. (Image credit: MSI)

If you’re searching for a gaming monitor with a super-wide 1440p resolution, incredibly fast response time of 1ms, a viewing angle of 178 degrees and a quick refresh rate, then the MSI Optix MPG341CQR is something you should consider. If not for those, then perhaps for the fact that MSI has decided to go with a VA panel, as opposed to IPS, giving it more contrast and punchier colors. A few bonuses are included, as well: snazzy “Mystic Light” RGD LEDs, USB-C connectivity, an integrated camera and a competitive price.

