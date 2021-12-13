Best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases: how to protect Apple's most expensive phone

Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup is here, and just like last year there are four options available - with one, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, towering above the others.

Apple’s biggest phone brings back its 6.7-inch display and triple camera setup, and you’ll want to keep those in the best condition possible.

Thankfully, there are plenty of case options available for your shiny new iPhone 13 Pro Max already - it’s just a case of picking the right one for you. All of them add some protection on top of Apple’s own Ceramic shield tech, but many offer all kinds of additional features and hidden bonuses.

Here are our picks for the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases.

We haven't had all of these iPhone 13 Pro Max cases in our test labs yet, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability, or unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe MagSafe and a perfect fit TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Jumbo Electronics View at Virgin Megastore Reasons to buy + MagSafe allows for additional attachments + Snug fit Reasons to avoid - Pricey for silicone

In case you missed the iPhone 12, MagSafe is Apple’s new wireless charging tech that allows for a more consistent way of charging, while also offering a way to attach multiple accessories to piggyback off your iPhone.

From car mounts to card-holding wallets, there’s a whole new ecosystem, and this silicone case is a great way to get started. While it is pretty expensive for what it is, it’s actually the same price as the iPhone 13 Pro version - so you’re not paying more for a larger case.

2. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe Maximize your phone’s style TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + MagSafe compatible + Doesn’t hide your device’s color Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest clear case on this list

With Apple rolling out another series of iPhone colors this year, you could be forgiven for wanting to show off your hue of choice. Thankfully, the company has an option to do just that.

This clear case may not be the cheapest, but it does still support MagSafe charging, as well as offering a look at your phone’s color choice without compromising on protection. If you don’t use MagSafe, though, there are plenty of cheaper clear options (including one on this very list).

3. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe Apple engineering with a touch of rustic charm TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Jumbo Electronics View at Virgin Megastore Reasons to buy + MagSafe compatible + Gorgeous color options Reasons to avoid - Lacking in extra features, given the price

Apple’s final effort on this list (we promise) the leather case comes in five color options with the snug fit you’d expect from an Apple case. Unlike the silicone or clear cases, it’ll look better with age, too - since it’ll develop its own unique patina over time.

That’s on top of Apple’s now-standard MagSafe compatibility, meaning you can expect faster wireless charging and the option to add an additional accessory - although as you can imagine, these will cost you more.

4. Mous Limitless 4.0 MagSafe case Varied design choices without compromising on MagSafe TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Multiple design options + MagSafe compatibility Reasons to avoid - Priced similarly to Apple’s own options

Mous has made a name for its wood-style cases like the one here, but this MagSafe Pro Max option actually comes in a few different versions, including one with a carbon-fiber rear panel and a speckled fabric that offers extra style points.

Whichever one you go for, though, you’ll get the company’s AiroShock tech to protect your device, as well as the convenience of MagSafe, all in Mous’ thinnest design yet.

5. Greenwich Design Blake MagSafe Leather Case Max phone, max case Reasons to buy + High-quality materials + MagSafe charging Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

If you’re looking for protection for your device’s huge display as well as its rear and edges, there’s good news - Greenwich Design, a boutique case manufacturer, has just the thing.

The bad news, though, is that it costs roughly a tenth of your phone’s price. Still, for that price you’ll get a gorgeous leather case that wraps around to the front, a card-holder inside, and MagSafe compatibility.

6. Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max Combine your iPhone and wallet TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Microfiber lining, leather exterior + Buttons covered by the case Reasons to avoid - No MagSafe

Mujjo is earning a name for itself as a company that offers smart-looking accessories that aren’t too pricey, and its 13 Pro Max effort continues that trajectory with microfiber innards for your phone’s, as well as a high-quality leather exterior for fashion and durability on the outside.

The integrated card-holder on the back is handy, too, because Mujjo’s leather wallet case doesn’t offer Apple’s new charging tech. If you don’t need the wallet, there’s a cheaper version, too.

7. Zagg Gear4 Denali Snap for iPhone 13 Pro Max Prepared to protect your phone from anything TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Impressive drop protection + MagSafe capability Reasons to avoid - Functional, but lacking in color options

Zagg’s Gear4 iPhone 13 Pro Max case offers a staggering amount of protection for the same price as one of Apple’s leather cases, with an antimicrobial coating to prevent the spread of bacteria and up to 16-feet of drop protection.

It still supports MagSafe, though, and standard wireless charging. A cheaper version is available without the former, but what it lacks in looks it makes up for in protection - and in the moment your phone is hurtling toward the floor, you’ll be thankful you have it.

8. Totallee Super Thin iPhone 13 Pro Max Case Tottallee nude TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Almost no case at all + MagSafe for less Reasons to avoid - Might not be the best at protecting your phone

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a big phone by anyone’s standards, so it makes sense that you’d want to add as little bulk to it as possible. Step forward Totallee, then, with their entirely transparent, 0.03” thick design that still manages to support MagSafe charging.

It’s ideal for showing off your phone’s chosen color, but also has some smart features like a raised lip around the camera system to stop it being scraped when you set it down. That said, it’s worth noting its protection, while fine in everyday situations, will pale in comparison to something like the next option on our list.

9. Otterbox iPhone 13 Pro Max Defender Series Almost bulletproof TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at OtterBox View at OtterBox Reasons to buy + High level of protection + Four-times the military standard of drop protection Reasons to avoid - No MagSafe

Otterbox has long been the go-to brand for the kind of case that makes your iPhone feel like it has its own secret bunker, and the 13 Pro Max option in the Defender series doesn’t change that. Here, there’s a multi-layer defense with both inner and outer shells, as well as the almost comically strong drop protection.

While wireless charging is supported, MagSafe isn’t, but if you’re expecting to be around rugged terrain or heavy machinery, it’s an obvious choice. Oh, and the belt clip is also a handy kickstand, too, for when you need to take a break from climbing that mountain.

10. Razer Arctech Pro for iPhone 13 Pro Max For mobile gamers TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Unique look + Cooling technology Reasons to avoid - No MagSafe

While Razer has traditionally been a company associated with gamers, the company’s case offering for the iPhone 13 Pro Max is a solid one.

It offers additional ventilation for those players that know the irritation of your phone getting warmer within a case during a gaming marathon, but also offers reinforced corners for moments where things get too exciting.

Sadly, there’s no MagSafe functionality, but it does have an antimicrobial coating to keep germs off, and it shouldn’t affect your 5G signal, either.

11. OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe Fun and slim TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at OtterBox View at OtterBox View at OtterBox Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Ultra-slim Reasons to avoid - Could offer more protection

For everyday use, the OtterBox Figura Series Case has you covered. It uses an ultra-slim profile that follows the phone's precision lines so it looks and feels good. Raised edges keep your camera and screen protected while still being easy to access.

Compatibility with MagSafe chargers proves useful but you can always easily slip the case on or off quickly if needed.

