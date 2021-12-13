Best iPhone 13 mini cases: keep your device safe

If you've just bought an iPhone 13 mini, you almost certainly want and need one of the best iPhone 13 mini cases. After all, the device isn't cheap and you want to make sure you keep it looking as good as new and entirely free of scratches and any other kind of damage.

With so many options out there right now, we've taken a look at a varied selection of what we consider to be the ten best iPhone 13 mini cases currently available.

Each will keep your new purchase safe while offering features such as military grade drop protection, a slim build, or simply looking great - so consider which features you want from a case while you browse our list below.

We haven't had all of these iPhone 13 mini cases in our test labs yet, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability, or unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

(Image credit: Apple)

1. Apple iPhone 13 mini Silicone Case with MagSafe The best iPhone 13 mini case for the basics Reasons to buy + Reliable design + MagSafe support Reasons to avoid - Expensive for what it is - May not offer as much protection as some

You always know what you're going to get with an official Apple case like the Apple iPhone 13 mini Silicone Case with MagSafe. It's a bit expensive for what it is, but it offers a silicone exterior that feels silky and soft under your touch, while the inside keeps your phone safe via a soft microfiber lining.

A choice of color schemes and MagSafe support means this case ticks all the boxes. It's just a bit pricey for what it offers.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Apple iPhone 13 mini Leather Case with MagSafe The best for style Reasons to buy + Leather material + MagSafe support Reasons to avoid - Can change in looks over time - Expensive for a case

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the Apple iPhone 13 mini Leather Case with MagSafe feels great in your hands. On the inside, it keeps your iPhone secure and snug with minimal risk of damage.

The leather can change over time as you'd expect which may put some users off, but it's understandable given the nature of the material. Other than that, it's a typically reliable if expensive Apple product.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Apple iPhone 13 mini Clear Case with MagSafe The best for showing off your iPhone Reasons to buy + Lightweight design + Easy to grip Reasons to avoid - Doesn't make a statement - Expensive for what it is

If you simply want to protect your phone while still seeing the color you chose, the Apple iPhone 13 mini Clear Case with MagSafe is a good bet. It's lightweight and thin, and easy to grip too, all while keeping your phone safe.

It uses optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials to do so, with the case fitting right over the buttons for easy use.

A scratch-resistant coating helps matters further, plus it's been optimized to avoid yellowing in the future. It won't make a fashion statement but that comes with its own pros and cons.

(Image credit: Mous)

4. Mous Protective Case for iPhone 13 mini The best for flashy looks Reasons to buy + Reliable protection + Thin design Reasons to avoid - Look isn't for everyone - Plasticky sides

With a focus on textured-looking colors, the Mous Protective Case for iPhone 13 mini stands out from the crowd while offering extensive protection. Remarkably thin for what it can do, the Mous Protective Case for iPhone 13 mini offers strong protection as well as MagSafe compatibility.

The color schemes stand out from the crowd without being too full on, but we appreciate they might not be for everyone.

(Image credit: Casetify)

5. Casetify Ultra Impact Case The best for standing out TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Highly customizable + Strong protection Reasons to avoid - Could go out of fashion - Slightly chunky

As a fashion piece, the Casetify Ultra Impact Case looks the part, offering distinctive styles and plenty of customization options. While you might outgrow the style you choose, the comprehensive impact protection means it'll always be a practical choice.

Made from recycled materials, the Casetify Ultra Impact Case also feels better for the environment than some. While a little chunkier than some, it's a small price to pay.

(Image credit: OtterBox)

6. OtterBox Aneu Series Case with MagSafe The best for understated style Reasons to buy + Slim design + Tasteful color options Reasons to avoid - Can't see original phone - Not many color choices

The OtterBox Aneu Series Case with MagSafe offers a slim form that entirely covers your iPhone 13 mini with the new color scheme. The colors available are classy and muted, but you may wish to see your phone more clearly.

Despite that, you get plenty of protection. Raised edges keep your screen and camera safe, while all your buttons are suitably protected too.

But the case retains convenient open access to ports and speakers, so you're not too blocked in here, plus the OtterBox Aneu Series Case with MagSafe feels good and secure in your hand.

(Image credit: Speck)

7. Speck Gemshell Glitter iPhone 13 mini case The best for glamorous looks TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Antibacterial protection + Raised bezels Reasons to avoid - Look isn't for everyone - Protection likely to be middling

The Speck Gemshell Glitter iPhone 13 mini case adds some glamour to anyone's iPhone 13 mini thanks to its glitzy embedded glitter. With a crystal clear back, you can still show off the phone's color scheme alongside all the glitter too.

A raised bezel keeps your screen safe in the event of a face-down drop, plus there's antimicrobial protection that reduces bacteria on the case by 99%.

(Image credit: Wavecase)

8. Wavecase iPhone 13 mini case The best for the environment Reasons to buy + Eco-friendly materials + Thin design Reasons to avoid - No military-grade protection guarantee - Doesn't look premium

Keeping your phone safe doesn't have to be bad for the environment, as the Wavecase iPhone 13 mini case demonstrates. It's made from biodegradable materials meaning it's eco-friendly and plastic free. It looks good too with a 2mm raised lip for screen and camera protection in case of any awkward drops.

The understated color options are great if you're similarly subtle with your aesthetic, plus the matte texture means it feels good in the hand.

(Image credit: Mujjo)

9. Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case The best if you need a wallet too TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + More than just a case + Looks very stylish Reasons to avoid - Bulky - Likely middling protection

If you want a case that's so much more, there's the Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case. Made from full-grain vegetable tanned leather, it looks gorgeous but it also doubles up as a wallet so you can hold a few cards alongside your iPhone 13 mini.

For protection, you get the benefit of a 1mm raised leather bezel to protect the screen, plus there's a raised rear camera bump too. The inside is lined with Japanese microfiber, so you know your phone is safe at all times.

(Image credit: Totallee)

10. Totallee Thin iPhone 13 mini Case The best if you want something super-slim Reasons to buy + Minimalist appearance + Very thin Reasons to avoid - Too minimalist for some - Won't protect as well as some

The Totallee Thin iPhone 13 mini Case is one of the thinnest iPhone 13 mini cases out there, so it's ideal if you don't want additional bulk. Alongside that, it has a raised lip to protect your camera lenses and screen, plus there's a choice of stylish if simple color schemes.

This won't be a fashion statement but if you simply want something that does the job without stealing focus, the Totallee Thin iPhone 13 mini Case offers mostly all that you need.

(Image credit: Spigen)

11. Spigen Liquid Air Case Classy looking Reasons to buy + Sleek design + Reasonable shock absorption Reasons to avoid - Cutouts aren't perfect

The Spigen Liquid Air is a very stylish looking case thanks to its spider web inner engraving which provides good shock absorption and also looks great. With raised bezels for the screen and camera, your phone is well protected there too.

The cutouts for the buttons aren't always as accurate as you might like but it's a small price to pay for an inexpensive case that offers plenty of security for your iPhone 13 mini.

What is the best iPhone 13 mini case? The best iPhone 13 mini case will be different for everyone, as it depends on what you want from a case, but one of the options here is likely to be a great fit.

What should I look for when choosing an iPhone 13 mini case? Beyond choosing something with plenty of protection you should also think about what else you want from a case. Do you want something chunky or slim? Something that shows off your phone or has its own style? A basic case or one with a wallet component? These questions and more are worth asking yourself.

