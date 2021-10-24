Best iPhone 11 cases: how to protect your Apple iPhone

Looking for one of the best iPhone 11 cases? You’ve come to the right place. We have a selection of the top options available, covering a range of different sizes, prices, and features.

The iPhone 11 might not be the newest iPhone anymore but it’s still readily available and very popular, so there are plenty of cases for it, including everything from basic cases to PopSockets to stop you dropping your sometimes unwieldy device. In addition, there are cases with military grade drop protection, folio cases that act like wallets, and more. There's something for everyone.

The iPhone 11 has two rear cameras and comes in a variety of pastel colors. If you don’t want to hide the design then there’s a clear case on this list for you. Note however that the cases we've listed below are for the iPhone 11, not the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, so make sure you’re here for the right device.

We haven't had all of the iPhone 11 cases in our test labs yet, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability, or unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

The best iPhone 11 cases

iPhone 11 case Otter + Pop Symmetry Series (Image credit: OtterBox)

1. iPhone 11 Otter + Pop Symmetry Series case Fun and useful TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at OtterBox View at OtterBox View at OtterBox Reasons to buy + Serious protection + Built-in PopSocket Reasons to avoid - Somewhat bulky

OtterBox makes a load of quality phone cases, and it has teamed up with PopSockets to offer an iPhone 11 case that combines the standard protection of its dual-layer cases with the convenience of a PopGrip. The case pairs rubber and hard polycarbonate for a strong defense, and the PopGrip makes the phone that much easier to hold or set on its side for video streaming. See it at Otterbox.

iPhone 11 case Spigen Ultra Hybrid (Image credit: Spigen)

2. Spigen Ultra Hybrid for iPhone 11 Clear protection TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Clear design + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Uncomplicated protection

Spigen's Ultra Hybrid case is an excellent option when you want a little protection at a low price, and still want to be able to show off your iPhone. The Ultra Hybrid case wraps your iPhone 11 in a clear TPU bumper to protect it better from falls. Meanwhile, the back is made of a hard polycarbonate that will display the color of your phone clearly. And, the case's raised edges will protect both the screen and the glass camera bump. See it at Amazon.

iPhone 11 Clear Case (Image credit: Apple)

3. iPhone 11 Clear Case Straight from Apple TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Virgin Megastore View at Jumbo Electronics Reasons to buy + Clear design + Apple-made Reasons to avoid - Pricey for its low complexity

If you want to stick with Apple, you can get a the iPhone 11 Clear Case from Apple right with your new iPhone. The case will be a sure fit for your phone, and it will let you show off the iPhone color you picked. The case combines polycarbonate and TPU, giving it structural rigidity while adding grip and shock-absorption to the edge. Apple has add scratch resistance inside and outside of the case, and has designed it with materials to resist discoloration. See it at Apple.

iPhone 11 case Rugged OtterBox Commuter Series (Image credit: OtterBox)

4. iPhone 11 Commuter Series case Rugged OtterBox TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at OtterBox Reasons to buy + Dual-layer protection + Added grip Reasons to avoid - Thick

OtterBox's iPhone 11 Commuter case is part a long-running series of cases designed to give your phone capable protection for as long as you own it. The Commuter case uses two pieces: one soft rubber layer to wrap around your iPhone 11, and one polycarbonate shell to give the case more structure and durability. The case also covers the Lightning port with a small flap to keep dust and debris out when you're not using the it. See it at OtterBox.

iPhone 11 case Speck Presidio Stay Clear (Image credit: Speck)

5. Speck Presidio Stay Clear case for iPhone For showing off TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Long-lasting clarity + Upgraded drop protection Reasons to avoid - Lower protection

Speck has a clear option in its Presidio Stay Clear case. This is just one of several cases the company has designed for the iPhone 11, but this particular one will let you proudly display the color you've picked. Speck has designed the case with special coatings against UV and grease to keep it clear, as well as protection against bacteria. The case actually combines two layers for extra drop protection up to 13 feet. Plus, the raised edges will help keep your screen and camera safe. See it from Speck.

iPhone 11 case Strada Series (Image credit: OtterBox)

6. iPhone 11 Strada Series case Luxurious folio TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 360-degree coverage + Premium design Reasons to avoid - Friction is bad for pockets

For a case that can add its own style to your iPhone 11, check out OtterBox's Strada Series case. This case combines a polycarbonate shell with leather and a folio-style cover. Your phone will be effectively swathed in leather while protected on all sides. A magnetic clasp will hold the folio cover shut as well, helping keep the front of your phone extra safe when dropped. There's also a pair of card-holders on the inside of the folio cover. See it at OtterBox.

iPhone 11 case Razer Archtech Slim (Image credit: Razer)

7. Razer Arctech Slim case for iPhone 11 Keep cool, game on TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Made for gaming + Cooling design Reasons to avoid - Plastic doesn't feel too sturdy

Razer, the company behind some of the best laptops, also designs iPhone cases. It has a new Arctech Slim case for the iPhone 11 that's made for gaming fans. Beyond offering Razer's signature colors and adding a bit of protection to the iPhone 11, the case also has a thermally conductive lining to take heat away from the phone. It combines that with vents to help keep the whole device cool. And, the case is still thin enough to work with Qi wireless charging. See it at Amazon.

iPhone 11 case Spigen Touch Armor (Image credit: Spigen)

8. Spigen Tough Armor for iPhone 11 Affordable protection TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Serious protection + Affordable price Reasons to avoid - Gaping logo hole is a bit much

Spigen's Tough Armor case is an affordable option for protecting your iPhone 11 without sacrificing durability. The Tough Armor case combines soft TPU and hard polycarbonate for comprehensive protection, and it has raised edges on the front and back to keep all the glass of your display and camera bump safe in the event of a fall. As an added bonus, the case has a built-in kickstand in the rear, making it extra convenient for watching videos or recording "slofies," perhaps. See it at Amazon.

iPhone 11 case Ted Baker Book (Image credit: Ted Baker)

9. Ted Baker Book Case for iPhone 11 For style and fashion TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Elegant design + 360-degree protection Reasons to avoid - Pricey

Concerned about style? Then the Ted Baker Book case may be for you. It combines a gold electroplated hard shell with faux leather that wraps around the back and front of your iPhone in a folio design. This means your phone is protected on all sides, keeping it extra safe in your pockets or bag. While you'll know your phone is looking good, a mirror built into the folio cover can help you make sure you're looking good on nights out, too. See it at Proporta.

Apple iPhone 11 Silicone Case (Image credit: Apple)

10. Apple iPhone 11 Silicone Case Simple style TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Apple-made + Perfect fit Reasons to avoid - Expensive for what it is

If you're keen to stick with Apple products, the Apple iPhone 11 Silicone Case is stylish yet simple. There's guaranteed to be no issues with compatibility and it looks suitably nice if subtle.

The silicone case fits snugly over the buttons and curves with a soft microfibre lining on the inside protecting your iPhone. It feels good in your hands too, plus you can also keep it on while you're charging wirelessly which is always useful.

The best iPhone 13 cases you can buy right now

You might also want to check out the best iPhone 8 cases and iPhone 8 Plus cases, the best Apple Watch screen protectors, and the best iPhone screen protectors.

In addition, check out the best iPhone SE cases, and best iPhone 12 Pro Max cases.