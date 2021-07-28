Best gaming mouse in the UAE for 2021: the best gaming mice we've tested

Take your games to the next level with the best gaming mouse available. It takes more than just investing in a top notch gaming PC and graphics card for a seamless gaming experience, after all. You need to invest in your peripherals as well.
When taking on the best PC games, using the best gaming mouse you can find might be the difference between winning and losing. Unlike typical mice, you’ll find one of these comes with top-notch sensors, remappable buttons, better build, and a higher DPI range for faster speeds and more accuracy. Some of these mice might have some gamer-centric features as well, like RGB lighting, weight adjustments, and Tilt tracking. That way, you can squeeze every last ounce of performance out of your gaming sessions.
Since we’ve tested a lot of gaming mice including the ones listed here, we know what to look for. Whether you want the best wireless mouse or a feature-rich wired one, we’ve collected our top choices for the best gaming mouse. And, remember to round out your battlestation with the best gaming keyboard and the best gaming mouse pads.
The Roccat Burst Core proves that you don’t need to pay more than $50/£50 to get a premium mouse. This affordable wired option wins as much in performance and build and it does in price. Though minimal on frills, it’s an absolute stand-out in everything else, including ergonomics and lightweight design. RGB fans might want to go for the pricier Roccat Burst Pro, but if you don’t mind something more minimalist and classy, this one is the one to go for no matter your budget.
Impressive wireless gaming mice are hardly a dime a dozen. Due to their latency, wireless mice are generally not ideal for gaming where every fraction of a second counts. This is why the Corsair Dark Core RGB has impressed us even more. With its sub-1ms speed, incredibly low latency, and reliability, this is truly a mouse we can game with, wireless or otherwise. And, that’s without mentioning its highly customizable RGB lighting and very robust software. There’s one catch: it’s not ideal for claw grip gamers as its palm rest is a bit flat. However, if you’re a palm gripper, you’ll love how it fits in your hand.
Inheriting the Rival 600’s best attributes but also keeping its price of entry affordable, SteelSeries’ latest addition to its gaming mouse family is more than a solid contender in the battle for the best gaming mouse. The SteelSeries Rival 5’s greatness is apparent in both its design and its features, as it very much does in its performance. It’s lightweight and comes with more side buttons – not to mention, nearly flawless in its performance, making it an undeniable excellent value for gamers.
Its onboard profile customization and nice matte finish are just two of the things you’ll love about the SteelSeries Sensei Ten. Most importantly, this ambidextrous mouse boasts a top-of-the-line sensor, making it one of the best gaming mice we’ve tested. It delivers such impressive acceleration and deceleration customization options, as well as butter-smooth performance. SteelSeries tops it all off with Tilt Tracking, which essentially keeps tracking consistent and precise even when you’re lifting your mouse and putting it back down at tilted angles.
With up to 450 hours in Bluetooth mode, the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed is one of the longest lasting wireless mouse on the market. But, it’s got more going for it than just longevity. It also boasts excellent performance with 450 IPS tracking speed and up to 40G acceleration. It’s key feature, however, is the HyperSpeed Wireless, which reduces the time it takes to send data between your mouse and PC so it’s 25% faster than any other wireless gaming technology.
A balanced mid-range gaming mouse that can handle a variety of situations, the MSI GM30 Clutch is an excellent mid-tier gaming mouse that boasts a lightweight build and extra, albeit modest, features. Among those features is the ability to configure up to three separate profiles in MSI's DragonCenter app. This may not be good for input-heavy and fast-paced games. However, if you need an affordable and reliable mouse that can handle serious gaming as well as day-to-day computer usage, this one’s a shoo-in.
If you want a high-end mouse to see you through your gaming needs, then you’ll be happy to shell out a little more for what the HyperX Pulsefire Dart has to offer. This gaming mouse boasts robust build quality, responsive buttons, great ergonomics, and top-notch performance. In other words, it has all the makings of the best gaming mouse. And yet, it goes above and beyond, giving you the best of both worlds with its wired and wireless capabilities. Not only that, but it touts longevity and Qi charging as well. What more could you ask for?
Roccat’s Kone Pro is undeniably stunning, combining the brand’s clean and minimalist and gorgeous RGB lighting uniquely located underneath the left and right buttons. But, it also doesn’t go by looks alone. Light as a feather yet also as fast as lighting, this high-end gaming mouse boasts serious esports grade performance, making it an excellent option for pros and those who take gaming seriously. To make it truly yours, Roccat even slaps on a respectable slew of customization options for good measure.
How to choose the best gaming mouse
While you’ll definitely find the best gaming mouse of your gaming dreams, doing so might take some time and effort. That’s expected; there’s a ton of complicated technical jargon that goes into the best gaming mice – terms like polling rates and DPI ratings that a regular buyer may not be familiar with. For the record, you’ll want a higher number of both, even though these two terms mean very different things.
For newcomers to the world of PC gaming, when you come across the term DPI, that is shorthand for ‘dots per inch.’ The higher the number, the wider the range wherein you can specify how sensitive your mouse is. If you don’t have a lot of desk space available, but you still want accuracy and precision, then opt for the best gaming mouse with a higher DPI rating that can toggle to a lower DPI, in case you get a bigger desk.
Meanwhile, a high polling rate means you’re getting faster response times. The polling rate is measured in hertz, and it usually ranges from around 125 to 1,000Hz. The latter means that your mouse’s position is reported to your computer 1,000 times per second.
Other key gaming mouse factors you’ll want to keep in mind are ergonomics – particularly if you’re left-handed – and RGB lighting.
Gabe Carey and Michelle Rae Uy have also contributed to this article