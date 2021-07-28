Best gaming keyboard in the UAE for 2021 – the best gaming keyboards we've tested

Get one of the best gaming keyboards for the ultimate gaming experience. Having the best gaming laptop or the best gaming PC just isn’t enough. Having the best peripherals for gaming will not just improve the way you play the best PC games , delivering the responsiveness, comfort and accuracy you need to triumph over your enemies; it will make the most out of those powerful specs under the hood.

Combining the latest optical technology and Razer’s analog mechanical key switches, the Razer Huntsman v2 Analog is good enough to get a five-star rating from us. That’s under-selling it. This gaming keyboard delivers the best typing and gaming experience of any keyboard we’ve tested in the last few months, with extremely satisfying tactile feedback and a wrist rest that’s designed to let you game for longer. As far as keyboards go, it is sitting on the expensive side of things, but it’s definitely worth it.

2. Roccat Vulkan TKL Pro First in its class compact gaming keyboard Specifications Interface: Wired Keyboard backlighting: Yes Programmable keys: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 620.09 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fast and accurate performance + Compact form factor Reasons to avoid - Pricey

Who needs a full-sized keyboard when TKL gaming keyboards such as the Roccat Vulkan TKL Pro exist? This compact gaming keyboard is among the best in performance, comfort, and looks, touting a classy brushed gunmetal finish and floating keys that brilliantly showcase its customizable RGB lighting. Roccat’s Titan optical switches are not only fast and accurate, but satisfying, quiet and robust as well. It’ll set you back quite a bit, but it’s so worth it.

If you have the need for speed, then the Huntsman Elite is your best bet, thanks to its new optomechanical switches. That sounds like a mouthful, but essentially, it means that Razer has managed to combine mechanical switches with optical sensors. This unthinkable allows the Huntsman Elite to take its actuation to the next level, and you would be hard-pressed to find a faster keyboard on the market. Switches aside, it’s also remarkably comfortable to type on. Plus, it’s covered with more RGB lighting than you can shake a stick at. Sure, it needs two USB cables for power and costs a small fortune, but with tech like this, it’s absolutely worth it.

4. Alienware Pro Gaming Keyboard AW768 Shockingly good value Specifications Interface: Wired Keyboard backlighting: Yes Programmable keys: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 1,614 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Cherry MX Brown switches + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Plastic body

When you think Alienware, “value” isn’t the word that comes to mind. But, this time around, the Alienware Pro Gaming Keyboard AW768 is a genuinely great deal. At under 100 bucks or quid, you’re getting the toughest gaming keyboard fitted with mechanical keys, dedicated macro keys and slick aesthetics. It’s not the most feature rich keyboard in the game, but at this price, it really doesn’t need to be. One of the best gaming keyboards in 2021, the Alienware Pro Gaming Keyboard AW768 gets the job done, and looks good while doing it.

A $159 price tag on a gaming keyboard might a tad too steep, but the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum, one of the best gaming keyboards we’ve tested in the last year, really does give you a lot of ounce for your bounce. We’re not talking the more trivial bells and whistles like fancy RGB lighting either – although since we are on the subject, this one’s got a whole lot of them, not to mention its integrated 19-zone light bar and the 16.8 million color options, to boot. By bang, we actually mean its 6 dedicated macro keys, 8MB on-board storage and aircraft-grade anodized brushed aluminum frame.

Shelling out more than $100 for a great gaming keyboard is to be expected if you’re even slightly serious your gaming performance. But the beauty of Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition is that it manages to deliver fast performance without being the most expensive keyboard in town. True, there aren’t a lot of features here, which puts it behind many of its feature-rich rivals, but it makes up for that by being small and boasting a removable to make it perfectly portable for on-the-go gaming.

60% keyboards are more than a passing fad. Gamers with smaller desks or just want a more compact setup in general will find these ultra-compact gaming keyboards a boon, and the Corsair K65 Mini is among the best of those. With incredibly satisfying presses, an impressive polling rate of 8,000Hz, and highly customizable keys, there’s a lot to love here. And, they make this keyboard well worth the admittedly steep learning curve if you’re used to full-sized keyboards. It may take a while to get used to not having arrow keys, for example, but you won’t regret it.

Not all great gaming keyboards have mechanical switches, as this affordable Apex keyboard is proving. The budget-minded SteelSeries Apex 3 may come with a few concessions, but it also boasts some impressive features that more than make up for those compromises. One of those features is its IP32 water resistance for protection against any spills – because who hasn’t accidentally knocked over a can of soda while gaming? Another is its reactive and customizable 10-zone RGB illumination to make your gaming experience all the more impressive. And, if you absolutely hate those clickety clacking noises that mechanical keyboards love to make, you’ll really appreciate this keyboard’s whisper quiet gaming switches.

The SteelSeries Apex Pro’s svelte aesthetic and clever OLED display are just the appetizers. The SteelSeries Apex Pro gets our coveted 5-star rating for many reasons, the biggest of which are its stunning and solid build, custom actuation and comfortable – not to mention, quiet – magnetic switches. Performance-wise, it’s among the best gaming keyboards we’ve tested yet, which makes its $199 price tag worth the splurge.

