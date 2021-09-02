Best foldable phones in the UAE for 2021: the top folding smartphones right now

The best foldable phones aren't cheap yet, even by phone standards so we've ranked the best for your attention. The concept has been around for over two years now and foldable phones have matured significantly since then, but their price certainly hasn't dropped.

For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 costs twice as much as the company's 2020 flagship Samsung Galaxy S21. But that's to be expected across the board for any device that combines the portability of a regular phone with the advantages of unfolding inner displays that rival tablets for screen real estate, and prices are coming down slightly.

There are clamshell foldables too which are more affordable but also very different. Instead of unfolding with tablet-size screens, they fold up like old-school flip phones, bringing flagship functionality in a much more compact form factor. Because these are so different, we've ranked them separately underneath our foldable phone ranking. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is among the latest of these, so see how it ranks below.

Fortunately, foldable phones tend to offer top specs that rival the highest end flagship phones so you're not just paying for the screen. Bear in mind though that the battery life is often a little weaker because of this. With any kind of foldable phone a luxury, it's worth paying attention to this roundup so you can get the best value from what you need from the best foldable phones.

Best foldable phones

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The best foldable phone – so far Specifications Release date: August 2021 Weight: 271g Dimensions: 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4-16mm / 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.2-inch / 7.6-inch Resolution: 2268 x 832 / 2208 x 1768 CPU: Snapdragon 888 RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB / 512GB Battery: 4,400mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front camera: 10MP / 4MP Reasons to buy + S Pen support – finally + More durable design Reasons to avoid - Still very expensive - Cameras could be better

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is not only the best foldable phone yet, it's the first that we can fully recommend with no caveats - assuming you can stomach the price.

With a more durable design and water resistance, this is finally a foldable phone that's as resilient as we'd hope for the money, and thanks to its S Pen stylus support you can make the most of its big 7.6-inch display.

As much as this is still an expensive phone, it's also actually slightly cheaper than its predecessor was at launch, and it's packed full of power, as you'd hope.

The cameras are far from class-leading, even if one of them is hidden under the display, and this isn't a big enough upgrade to be worth buying if you already own the Galaxy Z Fold 2, but otherwise there's little to complain about here - this isn't just the best foldable, it's among the best phones, period.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 The best foldable for your buck Specifications Release date: September 2020 Weight: 282g Dimensions: 159.2 x 68 x 16.8mm / 159.2 x 128.2 x 6.9mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.2-inch / 7.6-inch Resolution: 2260 x 816 / 2208 x 1768 CPU: Snapdragon 865 Plus RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front camera: 10MP / 10MP Reasons to buy + Edge-to-edge front display + Expansive inner screen Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Not many apps use full unfolded screen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold, fixing its shortcomings and expanding on its design features. The Z Fold 2 is an 'innie' foldable, with an external display for basic tasks and an interior full display that's exposed when unfolded flat.

This secondary external screen has been seriously upgraded from the awkwardly small one on the outside of the original Fold, with a 6.2-inch display on the new foldable that extends from edge to edge. This makes the Galaxy Z Fold 2 look a lot like a conventional (albeit chunky) smartphone when it’s folded shut. The inner screen unfolds to 7.6 inches, and both displays have a punch-hole camera for a modernized appearance.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has flagship specs: a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, 12GB of RAM, starting 256GB of storage (sadly not expandable), a 4,500mAh battery, and 5G support. You'll pay for the privilege, though: the foldable starts at about AED 7,599 but can be found at AED 5,500 if you look out for a deal.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review

3. Huawei Mate Xs A great foldable... but without the full Android experience Specifications Release date: March 2020 Weight: 300g Dimensions: 161.3 x 78.5 x 11mm / 161.3 x 146.2 x 5.4mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.6-inch / 8-inch Resolution: 2480 x 1148 / 2480 x 2200 CPU: Kirin 990 5G RAM: 8GB Storage: 512GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 40MP + 8MP + 16MP + TOF Front camera: N/A Reasons to buy + Edge-to-edge outer display + Same cameras for rear & selfies Reasons to avoid - No Google apps and services - Not sold by many retailers

The Huawei Mate Xs is Huawei’s successor to the Huawei Mate X, and it’s an upgrade in a number of ways, resulting in a more durable device that still has the same excellent core design as the original Mate X. Unfortunately, it doesn't come with Google apps and services – meaning the Android 10 experience won't get Google upgrades and improvements, nor does the device have access to standbys like Google Maps.

Given that, the Huawei Mate Xs is still a very impressive device, and an excellent execution of the foldable concept. It's an 'outie' foldable, with only a single external screen that's either unfolded flat for an 8-inch tablet-size display or folded closed for a 6.6-inch format.

It’s also powerful, with a high-end Kirin 990 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a quad-lens camera (led by a 40MP main sensor), a 4,500mAh battery, and a stylish, notch-free design.

Of course, all of this comes at a high price, with the Huawei Mate Xs retailing for AED 7,999, though it can often now be found for a little less. Being a Huawei device there’s unsurprisingly also no US availability, and no access to Google apps on the horizon (unless both companies come to a surprise agreement), but you can still find it online unlocked.

Read our full Huawei Mate Xs review

4. Samsung Galaxy Fold A great older foldable Specifications Release date: September 2019 Weight: 263g Dimensions: 160.9 x 62.9 x 15.5mm / 160.9 x 117.9 x 6.9mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 4.6-inch / 7.3-inch Resolution: 1680 x 720 / 2152 x 1536 CPU: Snapdragon 855 RAM: 12GB Storage: 512GB Battery: 4,380mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front camera: 10MP / 10MP + 8MP Reasons to buy + Inner and outer displays + Discounted now Reasons to avoid - Durability issues - Not many apps use full unfolded screen

The Samsung Galaxy Fold (now renamed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold) dazzled us during the Samsung Galaxy S10 launch in February 2019, but the world had to wait until April before the South Korean manufacturer allowed the first members of the media (including TechRadar) to get hands-on with the device.

Initial impressions were good, and despite a high price tag, the slick interface and huge 7.3-inch unfolded screen was impressive – we had the first mainstream foldable in our hands, and it was stunning. But just as the Galaxy Fold's April 2019 US release date neared, a number of review units malfunctioned which led Samsung to delay the Galaxy Fold. Some refinements later, the device finally launched to the public later in the year, and it's still a great device over a year later.

The phone’s specs include both a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED screen on the front and a foldable 7.3-inch QHD Dynamic AMOLED display on the inside, essentially letting you use the device as both a phone and a tablet. That external screen seems limited compared to the edge-to-edge display on the outside of the Z Fold 2, but the original Fold's screen is still useful for regular tasks.

The device supports three-app multi-tasking and allows you to seamlessly move from one screen to the other, with whatever content you were viewing switching between them as you open or close the larger display.

It has a 4,380mAh battery, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a high-end Snapdragon 855 chipset. Cameras? The Galaxy Fold has six: a 16MP lens and a pair of 12MP lenses on the back, a 10MP camera on the front, and a dual-lens 10MP and 8MP pairing on the inside, visible when using the large foldable screen.

The device wasn't cheap when it launched, with a starting price of AED 7,499, but that has come down significantly since then.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Fold review

Best clamshell foldable

Clamshell foldables are less common than foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 2: instead of unfolding to reveal a tablet-sized screen, they unfold to show... an inner display the same size as a regular phone's screen.

Their value is in how small they can get folded up, which is neat for folks who want a handset that fits in smaller pockets. Take note of the 'Dimensions' below (unfolded first, folded up second), and note that a folded up clamshell is often little larger than a tin of mints.

These devices still have screens on the outside, though they have very basic functionality compared to the external displays on the foldables listed above. And while they aren't the most advanced handsets on the market, they'll still turn heads on the street – though you'll have to pay a pretty penny for the privilege.

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Z Flip 3 is finally a clamshell foldable for the mainstream Specifications Release date: August 2021 Weight: 183g Dimensions: 166 x 72.2 x 6.9mm / 86.4 x 72.2 x 15.9-17.1mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 1.9-inch / 6.7-inch Resolution: 260 x 512 / 1080 x 2640 CPU: Snapdragon 888 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB / 256GB Battery: 3,300mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP Front camera: 10MP Reasons to buy + Good lower price + Refined design and displays Reasons to avoid - Middling battery - No telephoto lens

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 isn't a major upgrade on the original Galaxy Z Flip or the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, but it's still better overall, making it the best clamshell foldable in the world right now.

It's solidly built, has flagship power from its Snapdragon 888 chipset and 8GB of RAM, and has an attractive 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The secondary display is slightly bigger - and therefore slightly more useful - this time around too, coming in at a still-small 1.9 inches.

As usual with foldables the cameras aren't anything to write home about, and the battery is smaller than we'd like, but for the most part the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is an accomplished smartphone, and one that comes in at a normal flagship price, making it a bit of a bargain by foldable phone standards.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip The best clamshell foldable by specs and feel Specifications Release date: February 2020 Weight: 183g Dimensions: 167.3 x 73.6 x 7.2mm / 87.4 x 73.6 x 17.3mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 1.1-inch / 6.7-inch Resolution: 112 x 300 / 1080 x 2636 CPU: Snapdragon 855 Plus / Snapdragon 865 Plus RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB Battery: 3,300mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP Front camera: 10MP Reasons to buy + Good specs + Can stay unfolded at any angle Reasons to avoid - Gap when folded up - Absurdly tiny outer display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is our top-ranked clamshell foldable in a very small market: its advantages over the Motorola Razr 2020 (our number two pick) are few but important.

First, the Galaxy Z Flip has the edge on specs, with a leading (for its year) Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and 8GB of RAM. The dual rear cameras (12MP f/1.8 main and 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide) stand above the Razr's single camera, and Samsung's photo software is still better. Its 3,300mAh battery is small compared to other phones, but still much better than the Motorola Razr 2020's.

The clamshell foldable lives up to its description, clamping closed with a glossy glass back that makes it look like a makeup compact. The 6.7-inch display is plastic but still a respectable Full HD+ (2636 x 1080), with a thick plastic bumper around the edges that protects it – go ahead, snap it shut with some gusto.

Best of all, you can unfold the phone and leave it at any angle, which is admittedly handy when making video calls, say, and leaving it propped open. The software is good at separating the interface into top and bottom halves, except when it's unfolded flat – and no, it doesn't go beyond that, so don't try.

The Galaxy Z Flip's glaring weakness is its front display, which is a whopping 1.1 inches long (300 x 112 pixels); for comparison's sake, the original Motorola Razr phones launching in 2004 had a display with 220 x 176 pixels. The Z Flip's screen is AMOLED, and shows a line or two of text for basic info, or even a (very limited) preview of any selfies you're about to take.

All in all, it's an impressive foldable in execution if not in utility, though you'll pay for the novelty: it doesn't do anything better than comparable flagships (except fit in small pockets) yet costs AED 5,499 but can be found at good deals around AED 3,000.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip review

3. Motorola Razr 2020 Great historical callback, less than impressive for price Specifications Release date: September 2020 Weight: 192g Dimensions: 169.2 x 72.6 x 7.9mm / 91.7 x 72.6 x 16mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.2-inch / 2.7-inch Resolution: 2142 x 876 / 800 x 600 CPU: Snapdragon 765G RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB Battery: 2,800mAh Rear camera: 48MP Front camera: 20MP Reasons to buy + Neat flip-phone callback design + Great 48MP main + selfie shooter Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Unflattering plastic display

Motorola rebooted its Razr brand of flip phones with the Motorola Razr, a folding ‘clamshell’ device that combined novel tech with a nostalgic form factor that hearkened to the Motorola Razr V3, a phone that took the world by storm when it launched in 2004. The Razr released in 2019 lived up to that ambition... sort of, with an exorbitant price and too many rough edges.

The refined Motorola Razr 2020 (called the Motorola Razr 5G) has ironed out a lot of its predecessor's problems, but is still a pricey device that offers novelty rather than must-have design advances. It looks good at least with a relatively large 2.7-inch display on the outside. That display offers software improvements that allow you to do basic app browsing, texting, and preview selfies effectively too. Being able tot take selfies with the same 48MP main lens that you use when the phone is open is certainly convenient.

However, flipping open the phone is half the fun, with a satisfying 'snap' into place, fully unfolded. No, it won't let you keep the phone perched partway – it's either fully closed or flipped all the way open – but you'll finally get to snap a call closed with the same dramatic emphasis you did in the halcyon days of flip phones.

The internal plastic (P-OLED) screen isn't great though admittedly with a narrow 2142 x 877 resolution that's thinner than the full HD displays on budget phones. Similarly, performance is fine if unremarkable and the 256GB storage isn't expandable. Battery life is similarly ok at about a day's use but nothing special.

All of that means the Razr 2020 is not a substantially superior device to your typical smartphone, and you'll pay for its novelty, with an AED 4,999 price tag. If you want to relive Razr's heyday or just want a phone that slips into small pockets or purses, though, the Razr 2020 is your handset of choice.

Read our full Motorola Razr 2020 review