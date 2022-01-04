Best coffee maker 2021: ranking the best we’ve tested

The best coffee maker ensures you can enjoy coffee shop-style drinks at home, saving you money as well as ensuring you don’t need to step foot outside. The best coffee machines let you create more than your average cup of joe at home, so you can impress friends and family by playing barista and creating an array of coffee-based drinks.

There are a number of styles of coffee makers on the market that work in different ways. Some focus on creating smooth coffee with as minimal mess as possible, while others let you create a wide range of hot drinks at the touch of a button. Some even let you take control of every aspect of the brewing process to create the perfect coffee to suit you every time.

Which type of coffee maker should I choose?

With so many types of coffee maker on the market, knowing which is best for you can seem like a daunting task. Those that want mess-free espresso should opt for one of the best single-serve coffee makers. Also known as pod coffee machines, these handy gadgets from the likes of Nespresso and Keurig, use capsules containing ground coffee to create hot drinks with as minimal fuss as possible. However, they are sometimes seen as not very environmentally friendly as many of the capsules end up in landfill. You can ensure this doesn’t happen by following our guide on how to recycle Nespresso pods.

If you want to assume the role of barista and customize the pressure, brew time and volume to create the perfect espresso for you, then consider one of the best espresso machines. If you’re new to these coffee makers, then check out our guide on how to use an espresso machine.

For those that want coffee-shop worth hot drinks but want a hands-off approach, the best bean-to-cup coffee makers ensure you can get your favorite drink at the touch of a button and automate every aspect of the brewing process. While the best drip coffee makers can brew large quantities of filter coffee at any one time, ensuring you have a constant supply of java. For more in-depth information, read how coffee makers work.

We’ve put an array of different types of coffee machines to the test from stalwarts such as DeLonghi and Nespresso, as well as reliable kitchen appliance brands including Breville, and KitchenAid, to assess how well they brew a range of coffee-based drinks to help you decide which is the best coffee maker for 2022.

1. Breville Bambino Plus The best espresso machine Specifications Type: Espresso machine Milk frother: Built-in Number of drink sizes: 2 Reasons to buy + Produces a smooth, intense espresso + Allows for lots of customization + Quick heat-up time Reasons to avoid - Can only brew one shot at a time - Needs a good clean after each use

The Breville Bambino Plus earns its place as the best coffee maker with ease because it’s straightforward to use but still allows you plenty of customization to brew your perfect coffee. This espresso machine, which is known as Sage rather than Breville in the UK, produces a smooth, intense espresso, and is quick to heat up. It can also froth milk, and offers three different milk temperature settings along with three texture settings so you can have your drink just how you like it. This machine is small enough to not take over your countertops but it has almost everything to give you barista-style coffee. Although it's worth noting, that, unlike some espresso machines, it can only brew one shot at a time and it needs a good clean after every use. This Breville machine isn’t the cheapest in the market, but it performed exceptionally well in our tests and we think it’s well worth its price tag. Read our full review: Breville Bambino Plus

2. De'Longhi Dinamica Plus ECAM370 The best bean-to-cup coffee maker Specifications Type: Bean to cup machine Milk fother: Yes Number of drink sizes: 5 Reasons to buy + All drink recipes can be personalized + Automatic milk frothing + Simple interface with an app for additional control Reasons to avoid - Takes up lots of space - Requires experimentation to create your perfect coffee recipe

If you're looking for a machine that completely automates creating a smooth cup of coffee, from finding the beans to frothing the milk, the De’Longhi Dinamica Plus is the best you can right now. Simple to use, the color touch display walks you through every step of choosing and customizing your coffee - from the grind level, strength, and quantity to the froth level of milk, and temperature. Although this does mean, it will take some experimentation to achieve the perfect drink for you. On test, the coffee machine produced an intense, smooth coffee with a thick crema every time, while the automatic milk frother ensured the bubbles were thick, velvety and remained stable. However, it's a bulky appliance, which takes up plenty of room on a kitchen countertop, and compared to espresso and sing-serve machines, it's expensive, too. Read our full review: De’Longhi Dinamica Plus

3. KitchenAid Classic 5KCM1208 Drip Coffee Maker The best coffee maker for those on a budget Specifications Type: Drip coffee maker Milk frother: No Number of drink sizes: n/a Reasons to buy + Keeps coffee piping hot + Retro design + Quiet in use Reasons to avoid - Takes a long time to brew - suggested cup size smaller than expected

If you're looking for an affordable coffee machine, the KitchenAid Classic 5KCM1208 Drip Coffee Maker is one of the best affordable machines on the market. This coffee maker, which has the brand’s signature vintage style but with some more modern features, can brew 10 cups of coffee. However, we found the cups to be much smaller than a standard-sized cup. What is good about the KitchenAid Drip Filter machine is how it can keep coffee warm for over 30 minutes. And when we say warm, we mean piping hot - so you’ll need to give it a while to cool down. The KitchenAid Drip Coffee Maker also works very quietly so it won’t be a nuisance when it’s brewing. Just be prepared to wait for it to brew and it took 12 minutes to fill the carafe in our tests. Read our full review: KitchenAid Classic 5KCM1208 Drip Coffee Maker

4. Nespresso Vertuo Next The best coffee maker for single-serve pods Specifications Type: Single-serve pod machine Milk frother: No Number of drink sizes: 5 Reasons to buy + Mess-free + Easy to use + Can create five different sized drinks Reasons to avoid - Pods are expensive - You can't froth milk with it

If you need an effortless way to make your morning brew, then the Nespresso Vertuo Next is the coffee maker for you. The best single-serve pod coffee maker we've tested, it couldn’t be any easier to use - you simply place a capsule inside and press a button while the Nespresso takes care of the rest. On test, the Nespresso Vertuo Next created smooth coffee with a thick crema on top that reformed even after we stirred in some sugar. It can create five different-sized drinks, and because this machine uses pods, cleaning up takes seconds too. However, the pods can work out more expensive than buying ground coffee, and if you’re a fan of lattes and cappuccinos, the Nespresso Vertuo Next won’t be able to froth milk but you can purchase a separate milk frother from the brand if you’re sold on the rest of the Vertuo Next’s features. Read our full review: Nespresso Vertuo Next

5. Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine The best drip coffee machine Specifications Type: Drip filter coffee machine Milk frother: No Number of drink sizes: n/a Reasons to buy + Makes large quantities of coffee + Keeps coffee hot for 40 minutes + Timer can delay brewing process Reasons to avoid - Takes up a lot of surface space - Interface steams up

If you’re a fan of ground coffee then the Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine is the best option for you. This machine can make several cups of coffee in one go and it’ll keep coffee warm for 40 minutes too. For the ultimate convenience, you can set the timer on this machine and it’ll start brewing your coffee - ideal if you dream of having coffee waiting for you when you get up in the mornings. It's finished in Smeg’s signature retro style and available in a wide range of colors, too. However, on test we found the Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine's interface steamed up quite a bit, and the coffee maker takes up a lot of space on the countertop too. Read our full review: Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine

6. De'Longhi Dedica Style EC685 Best espresso machine for double shots Specifications Type: Espresso machine Milk fother: Yes Number of drink sizes: 2 Reasons to buy + Compact + Simple to use + Takes Easy Serving Espresso (ESE) pods and ground coffee Reasons to avoid - Can’t make espresso straight after steaming milk - Some dripping after espresso is poured

The De'Longhi Dedica Style EC685 is the best espresso machine if you want to brew two shots of espresso in separate cups at the same time. Compact and simple to use, on test this coffee maker produced rich, intense coffee with a thick crema that reformed after we added sugar to the drink. We were impressed it can be used with ground coffee or Easy Serve Espresso (ESE) pods too.



However, we were disappointed that the machine can’t make espresso straight after steaming milk. If you're planning on making several coffees with milk, then you'll need to brew all of the espressos before starting on the milk. We also experienced some dripping after espresso was poured. That said, this is a good value espresso machine for the price. Read our full review: De'Longhi Dedica Style EC685

7. Nespresso Vertuo Plus The best single serve pod coffee maker for large quantities Specifications Type: Single-serve pod machine Milk frother: No Number of drink sizes: 5 Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Large water tank + Can create five different sized drinks Reasons to avoid - Pods are expensive - You can't froth milk with it

With a larger 1.9-quart / 1.8-liter water tank compared to the Nespresso Vertuo Next, this is the best single-serve pod coffee machine for that want to be a lot of coffee, without having to top up the water regularly. The Nespresso Vertuo Plus is just as easy to use as its sibling, as it takes the same capsules. Just insert them into the coffee maker, select one of five different-sized drinks and Nespresso does the rest. However, this means you have the same issue regarding cost, as the pods can work out more expensive than buying ground coffee, and once again there's no way of nothing milk from the machine. That said, during our review, the Nespresso Vertuo Plus produced smooth coffee with a thick crema on top every time, making it an ideal choice for those look for mess-free coffee. Read our full review: Nespresso Vertuo Plus

8. Smeg ECF01 Espresso Maker The best espresso machine for style Specifications Type: Espresso machine Milk frother: Built-in Number of drink sizes: 1 Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Smooth coffee with an impressive crema + Takes Easy Serving Espresso (ESE) pods and ground coffee Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for beginners - Expensive compared to the rest of the market

The Smeg ECF01 Espresso Maker is just what you need if you want great coffee but also a stylish addition to your countertops. During testing, it created smooth coffee with an impressive crema every time and can be used with ground coffee or Easy Serve Espresso (ESE) pods, giving you flexibility. It's not a machine suitable for beginners, as it takes patience to perfect the brew that's right for you, but once you've mastered it, you'll never be without excellent coffee again. It's also expensive compared to the rest of the market but is a worthy investment if you want to level up when it comes to barista skills. We were also impressed at its ability to froth milk until it’s just the right level of silkiness and you only need to wait 40 seconds for the machine to heat up too. Read our full review: Smeg ECF01 Espresso Maker

9. Breville The Oracle Touch The best bean-to-cup coffee maker for customization Specifications Type: Bean to cup machine Milk frother: Built-in Number of drink sizes: 4 Reasons to buy + Smooth intense coffee every time + Stylish design + Offers plenty of customization Reasons to avoid - Takes up a lot of space - Expensive compared to the rest of the market

Serious coffee lovers can look no further than Breville The Oracle Touch - a bean to cup machine that takes on the grinding and tamping of the coffee, leaving the strength and milk texture down to you. Known as Sage The Oracle Touch in the UK, this coffee maker produces smooth, intense coffee every time. Using separate boilers for milk and coffee, the Oracle Touch produces enough steam pressure to create that ever-elusive microfoam, too. While digital thermometers cut off the steam to stop the milk from scalding, so all you have to do is pour it. The Breville Oracle Touch is a bulky coffee machine and it comes with an eye-watering price tag, making it the most expensive coffee maker we've tested, but if you’ve always fancied yourself as a would-be barista, it's worth the investment. Read our full review: Breville: The Oracle Touch

10. Wacaco Nanopresso Best coffee maker for drinks on the go Specifications Type: Hand-held espresso machine Milk frother: No Number of drink sizes: 1 Reasons to buy + Great tasting coffee + Comes with a built-in espresso cup and case + Compact Reasons to avoid - Time-consuming - Require boiling water

The Wacaco Nanopresso is a pocket-sized coffee machine with the ability to brew hand-pumped espresso. There’s no battery or charging: it’s all done by creating up to 18 bars of pressure through hand-pumping, and the end result is comparable to what you’d be served in a cafe. Compact and lightweight, the Nanopresso comes with a built-in espresso cup and lightweight case that’s molded perfectly to house the device. On test, it produced smooth, intense coffee - as long as you've got a supply of boiling water. If you’ve never used an outdoor espresso maker before, it takes a bit of time to work out what’s going on, especially when slotting it all back in together, but it gets much easier after the first few uses. This is definitely not a machine to try for the first time at 7 am on a weekday morning, but it’s great for taking high-quality espresso with you no matter where you go. Read our full review: Wacaco Nanopresso

How we test coffee makers

We take testing coffee makers seriously and put machines through their paces to see if they really can do everything they promise to. Each machine is slightly different, however, we test each coffee maker for the crema it produces on an espresso, how easy it is to use and set up, and also for consistency from one cup to another.

When we’re testing, we take into account the overall design of each coffee machine - how it looks, how much space it’ll take up on your kitchen counter, whether the water tank is removable for easy refills, and how the machine looks as a whole.

For coffee makers with milk frothers, we test the milk texture to see if it’s silky and smooth and of course, we wouldn’t be doing our jobs if we didn’t drink plenty of coffee along the way to see how each cup measures up for the overall taste.

We test machines to see how much control you have over each cup of coffee, and whether it’s a case of simply pressing a button or whether more of a hands-on approach is needed. All coffee makers will require regular cleaning so we’re always sure to note what maintenance is involved and how easy these machines are to keep in top condition.

What to consider when buying a coffee maker There are so many different coffee makers on the market that it can be hard to know which is the best option for you. If you enjoy a simple americano and don’t like milk-based drinks, then a drip filter coffee maker will be a great option. Plus, these machines can make as many as 12 cups of coffee in one go. If you just want small quantities of coffee, we’d recommend a single-serve coffee maker from Keurig or Nespresso. If you do like milk-based coffee, then there are quite a few options available. Some coffee machines are fully automated and have a built-in frother that will be able to create a variety of milk textures. Alternatively, some espresso machines have steam arms which you place into a jug of milk and froth the milk yourself. There’s a third option too - and this includes buying a separate milk frother which is a stand-alone machine. You’ll be able to use these to make everything from lattes to hot chocolates, and they make a great accompaniment to a pod coffee maker. Coffee drinkers that like plenty of customization options will be best suited to a coffee maker that lets you adjust the strength of your brew and brew different sizes of hot drink. Many premium espresso makers will let you do both of these things, but you can also adjust the strength and the aroma of your coffee with a good drip filter model. The final thing to consider is how involved you’d like to be in the coffee-making process. Some machines are smart-enabled so you can simply switch them on from your phone, however, others will require you to compact ground coffee and pull your own shot of espresso before frothing the milk yourself. Others have self-cleaning systems which purge the steam wand to prevent milk residue drying in the pipes, and some have systems to flush out any build-up in the machine. If you’re still not sure, you can find a more detailed breakdown in our article covering which type of coffee maker to buy.

Can Espresso machines make regular coffee? Espresso machines can be used to make an americano if they have the functionality to add hot water to a shot of espresso (which many machines do). If you want to make milk-based drinks, you’ll need to ensure that there’s a steam arm on the machine, or alternatively, you can purchase a separate milk frother.

How coffee makers work

With so many different types of coffee makers on offer, it’s no surprise that each type of machine works slightly differently. Here we focus on espresso machines and pod coffee makers but for a more detailed explanation, head to our feature on how coffee makers work .

Espresso machines work by using a pump to push pressurized water through coffee grounds so that it infuses with the water to make a smooth shot of espresso. If an espresso machine has a milk frother, it will use a boiler to push steam out of the machine which is then used to give the milk a velvety texture. Pod coffee machines work by using a compacted capsule of coffee and piercing a hole in the capsule. Hot water is then powered up through the machine and pushed through the capsule to create a coffee. Some more advanced pod machines, such as the Nespresso Vertuo Next , spin the coffee pod around at high speeds so that the contents evenly infuse with water for an even smoother cup of coffee.

How to clean a coffee maker

Keeping your coffee maker clean will not only ensure it looks great, but it’s crucial for maintaining working order and keeping it hygienic. We’ve written a full feature on how to clean a coffee maker and all its parts but the good news is that you’ll be able to clean thoroughly using products you’ve most likely got at home already. To clean your machine’s water tank, you can make a solution with one part water and one part white vinegar and simply leave it to soak inside your water reservoir for a couple of hours. To give the pipes a good flush through, let the vinegar solution run through the machine by switching it on as you would do normally for water.

For more on coffee makers, don’t miss our other features: Nespresso vs Keurig: which should you buy? | Which Nespresso machine is best?