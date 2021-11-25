Best cloud document storage of 2022

The best cloud document storage makes it simple and easy to manage, organize, and sync saved files and folders across your teams.

This is especially important in the modern world where cloud document storage solutions offer an easy way to save of all your files, folders, such as documents and images. This isn't just to protect against harddrive failure or other similar issues, but also allows users to access these same files on the go from a mobile device.

Additionally, the rise of collaborative tools means that documents stored in the cloud can be given access permissions to allow for file-sharing with team members, helping to increase efficiency in the office. This can be especially the case for contributing and editing office documents, project management software, CRM, or employee productivity platforms.

IDrive 1. IDrive is the best cloud storage provider

IDrive, the cloud storage veteran, delivers tons of storage online for an incredibly small outlay. 5TB for $3.48 for the first year is unmatched till now and so is the support for unlimited devices and the extensive file versioning system available.



pCloud pCloud 2. pCloud provides a lifetime cloud storage subscription

The Swiss-based company is more expensive than the competition but the one-off payment means that you won't have to worry about renewal fees that can be very horrendously expensive. $350 for 10 years is less than $3 per month.



Some software applications will save your data to the cloud regardless, but provide an option to use their own services or integration a cloud storage provider. Google Chromebooks are sold on the principal of saving all of your work and documents to the cloud.

The fact that so many people are now working from home underlines the importance of cloud document storage for the modern business as a key, even essential, new way of working.

Here then are the best cloud document storage providers currently available.

1. Microsoft OneDrive The best cloud document storage platform TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Free 5GB storage + Cross platform + Microsoft 365 integration

Microsoft OneDrive, previously known as SkyDrive, was rolled out in 2007 as Microsoft’s own cloud storage platform. It works as part of the Microsoft 365 office Suite and gives users 5GB of free storage space. Registered students and those working in academia are given 1TB of free storage.

OneDrive is available for all platforms. You need to have a Microsoft account but this is very easy to set up. Users can then collaborate on, share and store documents.

OneDrive also gives you offline access to documents so you can always have your most important documents at your fingertips. It comes pre-installed on all Windows 10 machines and can be easily accessed or downloaded onto other platforms.

Paid subscriptions offer very generous cloud storage space with Microsoft OneDrive, with both Microsoft 365 Personal and Microsoft 365 Family both offering 1TB of storage per person.

Overall, OneDrive offers a superb and very generous solution that works well not just for office documents but also all file types.

2. Google One The best affordable cloud document storage TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Cheap pricing + Accessible service + Integrated G Sutie

Google has recently been busy rebranding parts of itself, and its famous Google Drive is no different. While the name has been retained for the free version, with a 15GB storage limit, the paid-for Google Drive plans have now been rebranded as Google One, and Google Drive is now headed with "Google Cloud".

Google Drive by itself offers 15GB of cloud storage, though this includes not just the documents in your Google Drive account but also everything else saved to your Google account, not least Gmail and any high-resolution images you might have uploaded to Google Photos.

Google One, on the other hand, offers not just additional storage space but also additional features. For storage capacity there are different plans for individuals, with the main three being 100GB, 200GB, or 2TB of storage. Additional plans with more storage are available as required.

On these individual plans are additional options, such as setting up a shared family account to use your storage, plus promotions for other Google services.

However, for business purposes with multiple staff you would almost certainly need to use Google Drive/Google One as part of Google Workspace, which is G Suite rebranded.

3. Dropbox Simplified cloud document storage TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + 2GB free + Integrates with most apps Reasons to avoid - Relatively expensive

Dropbox is one of the oldest cloud storage providers. It does offer a rather miniscule 2GB of storage space for free users but this can be increased by up to 16GB through referrals as well as by linking your Dropbox account to social media accounts.

To date it is one of the simplest storage providers to use. Dropbox can be installed on most computers or devices and syncs easily between apps. The app can store almost any kind of file with no compatibility issues. You can drag and drop files into the desktop app with ease.

You can also share files with other users easily through links, even if they don’t have a Dropbox account. As Dropbox has been around for a long time it integrates with most other apps such as MS Office and Slack.

The downside to Dropbox is that it can be expensive if you need more than 2GB of space and you have run out of friends to refer. Pricing varies according as to whether you need an individual or business plan.

4. Egnyte The flexible cloud document storage platform TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + 15-day free trial + Excellent integrations + Good for teams

Egnyte was founded in 2007 and the company provides software for enterprise file synchronization and sharing.

Egnyte allows businesses to store their data locally and in the cloud. All types of data can be stored in the cloud, whilst data of a more sensitive nature can be stored on servers on-premise. This provides better security.

Business teams can work how and where they want with an easy to use collaboration system through their content services platform. Egnyte integrates with the more popular industry applications such as Microsoft 365. This allows remote and internal employees to access all the files they need.

Plans and pricing depends on the number of employees to be covered, and Egnyte offer a 15-day free trial for their packages.

5. Adobe Document Cloud For using PDF document archives TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Team collaboration + Document editing + Esign documents Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The Adobe Document Cloud is worth adding to this list, for the simple reason that most businesses will need to actively handle PDF documents. This means not simply needing to store these PDFs in the cloud but also still be able to manage and edit them as required.

The Adobe Document Cloud is mainly powered by Adobe Acrobat CC and Adobe Sign, both of which together mean that you can do almost anything you can imagine you need to do with PDF documents. Whether it's editing, importing or exporting data, as well as scanning, it's not simply a passive storage repository but also a way to actively use PDF documents, and collaborative features are built in.

Another advantage of the Adobe Document Cloud is that it enjoys a number of integrations, such as for CRM, ERP, and HR software, including Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Zoho, and various products from IBM and Oracle.

However, as with Adobe apps in general the subscription model can be expensive for individuals and small businesses, and is perhaps better considered an option as an enterprise solution.

