Best student Chromebooks 2021: top picks for back to school season

With all the remote learning students have been doing over the last year and a half, it’s no surprise that the best student Chromebooks have become so popular. And, though most children have returned to school, an affordable laptop capable of handling all their coursework while surviving bumps and falls is still vital.

The Chromebooks for students we’ve collected here are generously priced so as not to overwhelm any back to school budgets. Though you should decide first if a Chromebook is right for you or your student, these machines are also compelling because they’re easy to use, are secure, and have excellent battery life that will last a full school day without needing to charge.

They’re more than capable of handling most school projects and homework. And, the work is done, they can do some casual entertainment, as well. It’s the perfect time to buy a student Chromebook too because there are plenty of the best Chromebook deals popping up.

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook A tablet and a Chromebook! Specifications CPU: MediaTek Helio P60T Processor Graphics: ARM G72 MP3 800GHz RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X Screen: 10.1" FHD (1920 x 1200) IPS, glossy, touchscreen, 400 nits Storage: 64 GB eMMC Reasons to buy + Lightweight and portable + Long battery life + Very affordable Reasons to avoid - Design can be a faff

Remember when tablets were going to take over the world? With the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook that might still happen!

Using a hybrid tablet/snap-on keyboard design this is ideal for the classroom and students - combining easy tablet browsing for researching, easy Netflix fun when you kickback at home, but still offers a keyboard when you need one.

With a powerful ARM processor that goes for 21 hours (yes you read that right) it’s an awesome computer package. The keyboard and trackpad let it down somewhat, but then you get that delicious Full HD+ display. Best of all it, all comes in at a price that’s as low as you could hope for.

Read the full review: Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook

2. Acer Chromebook 314 It'll run all through the school day Specifications CPU: Intel Celeron N4000 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600 RAM: 4GB Screen: 14-inch LED (1366 x 768) high definition Storage: 32GB eMMC Reasons to buy + Excellent battery life and performance + Bright, crisp screen Reasons to avoid - No touchscreen - Average power

Picture your perfect school Chromebook, and if it’s not the Acer Chromebook 314 then it’s pretty damn close, especially at this price. It’s not surprising if there’s one thing Acer knows, it’s how to build the best student Chromebooks.

The only weak point – considering the price – is the processor, but for general school work and research the 1.1GHz Celeron is fine. It’ll struggle with lots of Chrome tabs but things are helped by the 4GB of memory.

We’re amazed there’s a Full HD 1080p display at this price, but the 314 range doesn’t offer touch, which can limit Android app use if that’s important. Another key student feature is the long battery life. Acer claims up to 14 hours and we recorded 13 hours of video playback making this a strong choice for school.

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook 314

3. HP Chromebook x360 12 A Chromebook too cool for school Specifications CPU: Intel Celeron N4000 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600 RAM: 4GB Screen: : 12-inch HD (1366 x 921 3:2) touchscreen Storage: 32GB SSD Reasons to buy + 3:2 aspect ratio is good for productivity + Excellent value Reasons to avoid - Average battery life - Just HD display

Designed for the education market, the HP Chromebook x360 range is tougher than it might at first look, it’s also aimed at students on a budget.

So this won’t eat into your pencil fund too much either. Costs are kept low with the affordable but dependable 1.1GHz Intel N4000 processor and 4GB of RAM. The balance extends to the 12-inch touchscreen that makes it portable, light but still perfectly usable.

The main downside here is the HD-level 1366x921 resolution, but that’s offset interestingly with a 3:2 ratio that makes browsing and writing a more relaxed experience. It folds back into a tablet, offers a good range of ports and includes as an extra a dedicated stylus. While at this price still manages to look pretty funky.

Read the full review: HP Chromebook x360 12b

4. Acer Chromebook Spin 713 An Evo-certified Chromebook Specifications CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe RAM: 8GB Screen: 13.5" (2256 x 1504) 3:2 Touchscreen Storage: 256GB Flash Memory Reasons to buy + Excellent performance with powerful specs + Gorgeous touchscreen display Reasons to avoid - No physical privacy shutter for webcam

Chromebooks don’t typically come with Evo-certification but the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is different. That certification means this portable meets a higher standard thanks to its 11th gen i5 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 8GB of RAM. That 13.5-inch display is also a higher resolution than the typical 1080p screen that most laptops come equipped with. Unfortunately, the Spin 713 is not the most exciting looking portable out there, not to mention missing some expected features like a privacy shutter for the webcam. But, considering how good everything else on it is, these missteps are easy to overlook.

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook Spin 713

5. Acer Chromebook 714 Seriously solid, if not especially stylish Specifications CPU: Intel Pentium 4417U – Intel Core i5-8350U Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 610 – UHD Graphics 620 RAM: 8GB Screen: 14" Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 – 14" Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 Touchscreen Storage: 32GB – 64GB flash memory Reasons to buy + Seriously solid metal chassis + Strong battery life Reasons to avoid - Slightly dated styling - Keyboard a little mushy

The best student Chromebook to come out in 2020 might just be the Acer Chromebook 714 whose premium and seriously solid chassis is just the ticket for students who need just a bit more power and ruggedness. It’s not especially stylish, sadly, but that decent performance and strong battery life makes up for its lack of fashion sense. And, aren’t those all the more important if you’re meeting with clients, tackling paperwork and balancing the books all day? In fact, the quad-core processor is good enough for light content creation tasks, making it a boon for those photography and film students on the budget as well.

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook 714

6. HP Chromebook 11 G7 Small, but perfect for little students Specifications CPU: Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 600 RAM: 4GB Screen: 11-inch HD (1366x768) touchscreen Storage: 16-64GB SSD Reasons to buy + Excellent price + Good battery life Reasons to avoid - Average performance

We had to include the new HP Chromebook 11 G7 in our best student Chromebooks list, as it's effectively a rugged and lower-cost version of the HP Chromebook x360 12. While it has a similar and perfectly capable Intel Celeron processor with the 4GB of memory, the key change is to a standard HD 16:9 ratio display in a fixed laptop body.

The rugged aspect comes in a military-grade build that offers IP41 dust and water resistance. Under testing we’d expect you to enjoy a good 12 hours of day-to-day use. The base model only offers 16GB of storage, but there are 32GB and 64GB options available.

7. Lenovo Chromebook C340-11 A Chromebook that'll turn heads Specifications CPU: Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 600 RAM: 4GB Screen: 11-inch HD (1366x768) touchscreen Storage: 64GB SSD Reasons to buy + Solid convertible design + Good battery life Reasons to avoid - Wide bevels

With a large number of near-identical specified Intel Celeron Chromebooks you can’t blame Lenovo for offering a metallic pink Chromebook C340-11 as an option. If you want to standout in the classroom this is how to do it! To be fair, Lenovo have done a standup job of creating an excellent education-aimed Chromebook.

At a budget price using the reliable Intel Celeron N4000 there’s enough power for your classroom needs. Importantly we measured 12 hours of runtime, so it’s going to keep you going all day. The toughscreen might just be HD but it’s touch, responsive and bright, the main downer is the wide bevel that feels dated now.

8. Dell Chromebook 3100 It's black, rugged and made by Dell Specifications CPU: Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Graphics: Intel HD Graphics RAM: 4GB Screen: 11.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) screen (optional touch) Storage: 16GB-32GB SSD Reasons to buy + Solid and durable + Good battery life Reasons to avoid - Can be sluggish - Heavy for its size

Dell has a dedicated line of education Chromebooks and the lower-end is the Dell Chromebook 3100 series, the next step up being its Dell Chromebook 3400 line.

With this entry-level model, Dell has embraced functional design, which means this isn’t a Chromebook to excite, it’s a Chromebook to educate. Two big pros are its rugged design with solid hinges that offer it fold-back two-in-one design and a long battery life so nothing interrupts studies.

The latest 2020 model features an updated Intel Celeron N4020 at 1.1GHz processor, backed with a healthy 4GB of memory. Storage is poor at 16GB and the 1366x768 screen is nothing to write home about. Also, if you want to get the most from Android apps on this ensure you get a model with the touch screen.

Read the full review: Dell Chromebook 3100

9. Acer Chromebook 15 Bigger means better Chromebooks Specifications CPU: Intel Pentium N4200 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 505 RAM: 4GB Screen: 15.6-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) Storage: 32GB eMMC Reasons to buy + Amazing battery life + Lovely big screen Reasons to avoid - Maybe too big - Not the best touchpad

There’s a lot to love about the Acer Chromebook 15 and that’s not just because it’s using a larger 15.6-inch display!

To start, that display is a delight being IPS, Full HD, touch enabled and a decent size, though you have to keep in mind the extra weight lugging this will bring.

We were also impressed by the budget Intel Pentium processor as it did a solid job of keeping up with our demands, a step up from the Celeron models. But perhaps the thing that could give this student Chromebook top marks in your book is the 14-hour battery life we recorded.

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook 15

10. Asus Chromebook Flip C436 Turn classroom heads with this Chromebook Specifications CPU: Intel Core i3-10110U Graphics: Intel HD Graphics RAM: 8GB Screen: 14-inch Full HD (1920x108) screen Storage: 128GB SSD Reasons to buy + Good performance + Premium build Reasons to avoid - Average battery life - Not very robust

The Asus Flip has been around almost as long as Chromebooks have, and each release has remained solid yet stylish workhorses. The latest Flip C436 updates the magnesium-clad chassis with the latest 10th-gen Intel processor, so this thing is fast. Backed with plenty of memory and storage, this is the best student Chromebook to crunch through classwork. The 14-inch display balances portability, size and weight perfectly.

It is expensive but you get a lot for your money, but is it the sort of thing you’d want to give to a young schoolchild? Probably not, but older students will get so much out of this and the extras like fingerprint security.

Read the full review: Asus Chromebook Flip C436