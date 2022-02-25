Best business podcasts 2022: find your success this year

Want to try podcasting yourself? Here's how to record and edit your own shows

Podcasts haven't just been designed to crack a famous murder case, discuss a favorite TV show, or explain a new recipe. There are also countless series that address business and entrepreneurship. These podcasts take many forms and are easily accessible across most podcast platforms.

You can listen to the following business-related podcasts as a series or choose an episode that addresses a specific topic or question. Along the way, you'll hear unforgettable stories from some of the most prominent experts across many fields, including healthcare, banking, entertainment, and many more. Besides providing great insight, some of the podcasts will also make you laugh.

Whether binging every episode is in your future or you plan on taking your time over weeks and months, these podcast titles are there for you to enjoy at any time.

After Hours

(Image credit: Harvard Business Review)

In this occasional podcast, Harvard professors discuss current events and how they relate to business and culture. Recent topics have included the Great Resignation, the future of Twitter, and whether Netflix is winning the streaming wars. Each episode of After Hours is insightful, refreshing, and unique. Hosts include Youngme Moon, the Donald K. David Professor of Business Administration, Mihir A. Desai, the Mizuho Financial Group Professor of Finance, and Felix Oberholzer-Gee, the Andreas Andresen Professor of Business Administration in the Strategy Unit at Harvard Business School.

The BizChix

(Image credit: Natalie Eckdahl, MBA)

Approaching nearly 300 episodes, the BizChix Podcast is for female entrepreneurs and small business owners looking to break out and "own their role." Hosted by Natalie Eckdahl, MBA, the series features on-air coaching calls and expert interviews. Recent topics have included the mindset of hiring, how to get a win in business, the fastest way to $300K in sales, and more.

Brown Ambition

(Image credit: Westwood One)

Hosted by Westwood One, Brown Ambition offers a new episode every Wednesday where saving, investing, and making intelligent career choices take center stage. The podcast is hosted by personal finance expert and journalist Mandi Woodruff and Tiffany "The Budgetnista" Aliche, an award-winning financial educator and author of the New York Times bestseller "Get Good With Money." To date, Brown Ambition has nearly 350 episodes, each one better than the last.

Creative Rebels

(Image credit: David Speed & Adam Brazier)

Has COVID-19 made you give up the 9-5 once and for all? Are you a creative looking to find a new outlet or want to enhance what you're already doing? Say hello to Creative Rebels! Hosted by David Speed and Adam Brazier, co-founders of Graffiti Life and Parlour Tattoo, the fun podcast series has been called a "survivor guide for being a creative," with each episode covering a range of topics with lots of pointed commentaries.

The Dropout

(Image credit: ABC News)

Theranos promised to change healthcare as we knew it. Instead, it and founder Elizabeth Holmes suffered a dramatic fall from grace. Over 27 episodes, you'll hear the headline-making story of money, romance, and deception, as told by ABC News. The multi-year investigation looks at Holmes' rise and fall through exclusive interviews with former employees, investors, and Theranos patients. Do you know the story? Honestly, think again.

Entrepreneurs On Fire

(Image credit: John Lee Dumas)

This award-winning podcast hosted by John Lee Dumas has over 100 million listeners, and for a good reason. It offers timely advice and encouragement to entrepreneurs everywhere. Better still, many of the topics discussed are decidedly out of the box and fresh. Among the more exciting issues recently discussed are how to travel the world for free with Instagram and how to transform into the best version of yourself. You can't go wrong with Entrepreneurs on Fire, which has aired over 3,000 episodes so far.

Frugalpreneur

(Image credit: Sarah St John)

This podcast, which kicked off in 2021, focuses on topics about creating and maintaining an online business on a small budget. Hosted by entrepreneur, podcaster, online course creator, and author Sarah St. John, the show addresses varied subject matters each week. Recent topics have included earning extra income by collaborating with your audience, the simplest and most affordable way to get media coverage, the six key layers of a money-making freelance business, and many more.

The Gold Digger Podcast

(Image credit: Jenna Kutcher)

Developed by the Hubspot Podcast Network, The Goal Digger Podcast is hosted by Jenna Kutcher. It's a live-workshop-style business and marketing podcast that offers step-by-step tips for listeners looking to add income and achieve new goals. Kutcher occasionally interviews women who share their secrets to success throughout the series.

How I Built This with Guy Raz

(Image credit: NPR)

NPR's How I Built This presents stories behind some of the world's best-known companies. It looks at innovators, entrepreneurs, and idealists across multiple industries and company sizes. Hosted by author Guy Raz, the podcast is highly-rated and has over 400 episodes to date.

How to Fail With Elizabeth Day

(Image credit: Elizabeth Day)

Life isn't just about success stories. It's also filled with failures. In this podcast, journalist Elizabeth Day interviews guests about their biggest failures and how those moments positively impacted their lives. Each episode of How to Fail is comforting and humanizing, providing uplifting experiences that can benefit all listeners.

How to Own The Room

(Image credit: Viv Groskop)

Public speaking isn't for everyone. And yet, it's an essential ingredient for anyone looking to expand their business or organization. How to Own the Room features guests from various backgrounds who talk about what makes them better public speakers. Along the way, listeners will get a better feel on what it takes ... to own the room!

Impact Theory with Tom Bilyeu

(Image credit: Impact Theory)

This interview show with Tom Bilyeu promises to explain the secrets to success. Entertaining and energetic, the podcast is nearly 900 episodes strong, with new content arriving every few days. Bilyeu is the former host of the popular YouTube series Inside Quest.

The $100 MBA Show

(Image credit: Omar Zenhom)

Practical business lessons are at the heart of The $100 MBA Show, which now has over 2,000 episodes. Hosted by Omar Zenhom, the podcast offers concepts, examples, and insights any business person can use to get ahead. Along the way, Zenhom talks to top experts who serve as guest teachers on the show. If you're looking for a filler-type podcast, this isn't it. The $100 MBA takes a no-nonsense approach to storytelling, and that's why it has remained a popular choice for many years.

Mentor Nation with John Abbas

(Image credit: John Abbas)

One of the newest titles on this list, Mentor Nation looks at how others have built successful businesses and how you can learn essential tools to do the same. Hosted by John Abbas, the podcast has recently covered topics like how to make major profits in sports cards, building a massively successful company, positioning yourself as the best, and much more.

The Mind Your Business Podcast

(Image credit: James Wedmore)

Host James Wedmore believes business success is created by "mindset over strategy, magic over metrics, and attitude over action." With this in mind, each episode goes beyond the hard work aspect of being a successful entrepreneur. Recent topics have included the four phases of effective messaging, simple money practices, the fundamentals to receiving, giving, and living, and many more.

99% Invisible

(Image credit: Roman Mars)

From cars to video games, 99% Invisible takes a hard look at how products are designed. Hosted by Roman Mars, the successful podcast includes exciting and unique stories, each with an underlying message to tell. Through over 500 episodes, this remains one of the most popular business-related podcasts on the market.

Plan B Success

(Image credit: Rajeev Mudumba)

Have you noticed few things in life go as planned? Plan B Success understands this and helps you find your purpose, passion, and success in life. It does so in every episode by concentrating on Passion, Purpose, and Profit.

TED Business

(Image credit: TED Talks)

Entrepreneurs are constantly running into challenges that someone else has already conquered. This is where a TED Talk comes in. Through this podcast, you'll learn about some of the most powerful and surprising ideas that came out of the business world. Host Modupe Akinola of Columbia Business School then explains how to apply those ideas to your situation. You'll find new episodes every Monday across the many podcast platforms.