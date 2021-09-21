Best Apple iPhone 13 cases, chargers and cables

Apple recently released the latest set of phones — the iPhone 13-series. Many of you must be planning to upgrade to the latest series and no matter what kind of budget you have, there are four options to choose from, just like last year. As always, there are a lot of accessories available for different budgets before the phones hit the market.

From lightning cables, cases to wireless chargers, some of these are essentials and some just make the iPhone user experience better. So if you've booked an iPhone 13 or are planning to buy one, we've made a list of some of the best accessories to buy.

Transparent TPU case

(Image credit: Amazon)

Although Apple claims the iPhone 13 to be the most durable iPhone to date, it's recommended to put a case to avoid scratches and other risks of wear and tear as these phones are expensive, and so is its repair. You can consider the UGREEN TPU-made protective case with a magnet on the back to allow wireless charging. Such transparent cases lose clarity over time, but this one is claimed to maintain it for long. Lastly, its transparent nature lets you flaunt the iPhone colour, which many of you may want.

Silicone case

(Image credit: Amazon)

If the TPU case isn't your thing, you might want to look at a silicone case. A silicon case is lighter, feels softer in the hands and is also easy to slap on and remove. This silicone case from UGREEN is quite similar to Apple's silicone case. This case protects the screen when you put the phone face down at its borders are slightly protruded over the screen and so is the camera cutout to prevent lenses from scratching. It is also non-slippery, which is good since accidents happen where phones slide out of your pockets or from your bed, leaving the body damaged.

Tempered glass protector

(Image credit: Amazon)

Tempered glass isn't a necessary accessory to invest in since glasses have now become more durable, but if you're planning to use your iPhone 13 for a long time, you might want to consider it. This protective glass from ESR is compatible with both iPhone 13, 13 Pro and is said to resist up to 11lb of force. It comes with an installation and cleaning kit so that you can apply it by yourself at home.

Apple Original USB C to Lightning Charging Cable

(Image credit: Amazon)

You must be living under a rock if you don't know that Apple doesn't bundle the charging cable and adapter in new iPhones. Not just Apple but other manufacturers like Samsung are also removing chargers from the box. So naturally, you'll have to resort to buying it separately if you don't already own one. For that, this USB Type-C to Lightning charging cable might be something that you just need to use an iPhone 13.

Mophie Pro Flat Cable 2M Lightning Black

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you don't have a Type-C adapter and own a Type-A charger instead, this black coloured lightning cable from Mophie will come in handy. It is not just made of good quality material but also comes with 2m length, which is very useful as it allows a slightly longer range while charging.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case / AirPods Pro

(Image credit: Apple)

If you don't already have a pair of wireless earphones and want something to take calls and listen to music under a budget, the basic AirPods wireless earbuds from Apple should be a must-have on your list.

If you are willing to spend more, you can get the AirPods Pro as well, which comes at a slightly higher price, but with a lot more features. The best thing about these earbuds is the ease of connectivity if you have an iPhone, along with impressive microphone performance. Further, both are compatible with Apple Watch as well.

Apple MagSafe Charger Qi/PMA for iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 mini and 13

(Image credit: Amazon)

Apple's new iPhones come with wireless charging and that's one feature that does feel useful in some scenarios. A wireless charger can be placed on the work desk or the bedside table, and you just have to place your phone over it to charge it. So basically you can keep your phone on charge all the time it's kept down on the table and simply pick it up and start using it without the hassle of removing the cable.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger

(Image credit: Apple)

If you're buying an iPhone 13, you might want to use its wireless charging feature. Sure, you can buy a compatible wireless charger like the one mentioned above, but if you have more than just the iPhone to charge, like the Apple Watch or the AirPods, then having this MagSafe Duo charger is a blessing. This one lets you charge multiple devices simultaneously and it's easy to carry as well.