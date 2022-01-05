Best Android phones in the UAE and Saudi Arabia for 2022: which Google-powered phone should you buy?

There are a huge number of Android handsets available in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Middle East. Picking out the best Android phones can be tricky, but our guide is here to help, as we've highlighted the best of the best.

Keep in mind that we are right at the start of 2022 so most of these phones are from last year. But as and when new phones from the usual companies like Samsung, Huawei and Oppo get released, we'll update our best Android phones for 2022 list.

We've ranked our selection in order of preference, and included an overview and specs list for each, plus an at-a-glance look at their best and worst aspects, so you can more easily make a buying decision.

Don't just grab the number one entry, as another phone here might be better for you - consider what you need from a smartphone, and how much you want to spend. As these are the best models they also tend to be expensive, but there are sometimes exceptions.

So have a read through and you’re sure to find something that will catch your eye, but if not, it’s worth also checking out our best smartphone and best iPhone. You might also want 5G on your phone in 2021, so we've compiled the best 5G phones too.

Best Android phones 2022: which is for you?

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra A top tier smartphone, and it takes our best crown Specifications Release date: January 2021 Weight: 227g Dimensions: 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.8-inch Resolution: 1440 x 3200 CPU: Snapdragon 888 / Exynos 2100 RAM: 12GB / 16GB Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB Battery: 5,000mAh Rear camera: 108MP + 10MP + 10MP + 12MP Front camera: 40MP Reasons to buy + The best camera zoom + Mesmerizing design Reasons to avoid - Expensive at any level - No microSD card slot

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is Samsung’s top, premium flagship for 2021, and what a phone it is. For the first time Samsung has offered S Pen support on an S-range handset here, meaning that you can optionally get the Galaxy Note range’s best feature.

But even without that, this is a stunning handset, with a brilliant quad-lens camera capable of 10x optical zoom. In fact, in our review we called it the best camera zoom on any readily available Android phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra also looks great, with a smooth Gorilla Glass back that has a matte finish that looks better than the reflective Galaxy S20 range, while around the front there’s a curved edge-to-edge 6.8-inch screen.

And speaking of that screen, for the first time on a Samsung phone you get both a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate at the same time. And being a high-end Samsung screen this is one of the best around.

There’s also oodles of power of course, and while obviously very expensive, this actually has a cheaper starting price than the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra did at launch.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review

2. OnePlus 9 Pro The best Android phone for ultra-wide shots Specifications Release date: March 2021 Weight: 197g Dimensions: 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.7-inch Resolution: 1440 x 3216 CPU: Snapdragon 888 RAM: 8/12GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + The best OnePlus camera phone + Great power Reasons to avoid - High price - but worth it - No microSD support

There was a time when OnePlus phones cut a few corners to achieve a lower price than rivals, but that’s no longer the case with the OnePlus 9 Pro. While it’s still slightly cheaper than most comparable handsets, it’s a top phone in every way.

As well as having a big, sharp and all-round high-quality 120Hz screen, top-end power from its Snapdragon 888 chipset, a big battery with fast charging whether wired or wireless (at 65W and 50W respectively), and a premium metal and glass build – with water resistance, it’s also by far the best OnePlus camera phone.

This is notable as it’s an area the company has previously struggled to compete in, but the OnePlus 9 Pro is the first fruit of a new partnership with Hasselblad, and the camera brand’s expertise shows, leaving us impressed in our review.

All this high-end tech does mean the OnePlus 9 Pro is more expensive than the range used to be, and that’s the main point against it, but it’s hard to argue you’re not getting your money’s worth.

Read more: OnePlus 9 Pro review

3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Not the best of the S series, but nevertheless great Specifications Release date: January 2021 Weight: 169 Dimensions: 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.2-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Snapdragon 888 / Exynos 2100 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB / 256GB Battery: 4,000mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Front camera: 10MP Reasons to buy + Fantastic, versatile camera + Cheaper than the Galaxy S20 Reasons to avoid - No microSD support - Screen isn't the best

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the most basic and affordable of the Galaxy S21 range, but it has a lot going for it beyond its relatively low price.

The triple-lens camera is highly versatile, including the three core lenses that we’d expect from a premium smartphone – namely a main one, a telephoto, and an ultra-wide. They all perform well too.

There’s also high-end power, solid battery life, and an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. At 6.2 inches it’s also a lot more compact than the rest of the S21 range, so it’s ideal if you don’t want a massive phone.

And beyond being the most affordable of the range, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is actually a step down in price from its predecessor, so it’s a bit of a bargain – though to achieve that the screen resolution has been dropped to Full HD+, and the back of the phone is ‘Glasstic’ rather than actual glass.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S21 review

4. Xiaomi Mi 11 Xiaomi's 2021 flagship Specifications Release date: March 2021 Weight: 196g Dimensions: 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.6mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.8-inch Resolution: 1440 x 3200 CPU: Snapdragon 888 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4,600mAh Rear camera: 108MP + 13MP + 5MP Front camera: 20MP Reasons to buy + Great photography modes + Fast performance Reasons to avoid - Temperamental fingerprint scanner - Weak battery life

The Xiaomi Mi 11 isn’t even the top of the Mi 11 range – that’s the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, but it’s still a top Android handset, benefitting from high-end power and a highly capable camera.

There’s a 108MP f/1.9 main lens and a 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide, both of which perform well, but the camera highlight is actually its 5MP telemacro snapper, which is far better than the macro cameras on most phones, and functions from further away from the subject.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 also has a great 6.81-inch 1440 x 3200 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a battery that charges fast both wired and wireless.

The actual battery life wasn’t amazing in our tests, and we’d have liked to see a telephoto camera included, but otherwise the Xiaomi Mi 11 is a great flagship.

Read more: Xiaomi Mi 11 review

5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra An Ultra-sized phone Specifications Release date: August 2020 Weight: 208g Dimensions: 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.9-inch Resolution: 1440 x 3088 CPU: Snapdragon 865 Plus / Exynos 990 RAM: 12GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 108MP, 12MP, 12MP Front camera: 10MP Reasons to buy + Useful S Pen features + Great-looking screen Reasons to avoid - Slow charging - Ultra-expensive

Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was released last year but still holds up really well. With excellent specs, a great-looking screen, and special features for the S Pen stylus which comes included in the phone, the Note 20 Ultra gives you added versatile ways to use your device.

Sure it's expensive, and pretty huge, and doesn't actually have all the bells and whistles of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. But those weaknesses are made up for with plenty of advantages.

This is a real top-end phone with top specs in every sector, so if your budget (and hand) can stretch for it, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may really be one worth considering.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review

6. Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Still top Android phones Specifications Release date: March 2020 Weight: 163g/186g Dimensions: 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm/161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.2-inch/6.7-inch Resolution: 1440 x 3200 CPU: Snapdragon 865 / Exynos 990 RAM: 8GB/12GB Storage: 128GB (S20) or 128GB/256GB/512GB (S20 Plus) Battery: 4,000mAh/4500mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Front camera: 10MP Reasons to buy + Great screen + Excellent cameras Reasons to avoid - High price - Iterative improvements

The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus are – along with the Galaxy S20 Ultra – Samsung’s main 2020 flagship phones, so it’s no wonder they make this list.

While the S20 Plus has a slight specs edge, thanks to a larger 6.7-inch screen, a bigger 4,500mAh battery, a fourth camera lens (for depth-sensing) and optionally more storage, they’re largely very similar phones, so they’re fit to share the same spot.

Both have a highly capable camera array, with 12MP standard, 12MP ultra-wide, and 64MP telephoto sensors, and both also have top-end power, thanks to a Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 chipset (depending on where in the world you are) and up to 12GB of RAM.

They also both have a stunning 1440 x 3200 display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The design is premium too, and they’re both packed full of features, like reverse wireless charging, 5G, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and water resistance. They might not quite be the very best anymore, but they’re not far off.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S20 review

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review

7. OnePlus 9 The best Android phone for a flagship feel at a lower cost Specifications Release date: March 2021 Weight: 192g Dimensions: 160 x 74.2 x 8.7mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.55-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Snapdragon 888 RAM: 8/12GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 50MP + 2MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + Great specs for the cost + Good camera Reasons to avoid - No telephoto camera - Lack of flagship-material polish

The OnePlus 9 is a lesser phone than the OnePlus 9 Pro in a number of ways, but it’s also quite a bit cheaper, and arguably keeps the soul of its pricier sibling intact, so it remains one of the best Android phones.

For one thing it retains the Hasselblad branding (and the camera expertise that goes with that), as well as having the same camera hardware as the OnePlus 9 Pro – minus that phone’s telephoto snapper.

The OnePlus 9 also has just as much power as the 9 Pro (or for that matter as pretty much any other early 2021 flagship), and while its screen is a step down it’s still great – it’s a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The battery charges quickly (at 65W), plus there’s an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and a glass back – which even the Galaxy S21 doesn’t have. The OnePlus 9 does settle for a plastic frame, which we were slightly disappointed by, but that’s arguably less noticeable than a plastic rear, and you’re unlikely to feel short-changed by the phone.

Read more: OnePlus 9 review

How we tested

Every phone in this list has been put through a rigorous review in which we tested every aspect of it. That allows us to say with confidence which Android phones are the best, and how they compare to each other.

What should I look for when choosing an Android phone? Screen size and resolution, battery life, power, camera performance and price tend to be the main things to consider when buying an Android phone. The best ones will excel in most or all areas - but often at a high price. And when it comes to the screen, bigger isn't always better. If you have small hands or want to use your phone one-handed, then you may want to consider something more compact.

Which Android phone brand is the best? No one Android phone brand is definitively the best, but Samsung's flagships tend to be among the very best Android phones. However, Xiaomi, Oppo and others often bring out great phones too.