Best Amazon Prime UAE TV shows: the most fantastic TV series worth watching right now

Looking for the best Amazon Prime shows in the UAE? There's a whole host of TV shows and movies available to catch on Amazon's streaming service, but you may not know where to start.

If you're unsure about which TV show or movie should be your next watch, allow us to help you out. Below, we've compiled a list of the best shows and movies you should watch (or should have already seen) on Amazon Prime, including the upcoming animated movie Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

If that isn't your kind of show, don't fret. There's something for everyone in our list, so have a read and thank us later when you've sat through your new favorite Amazon Prime TV show.

Here's what's coming to Amazon Prime UAE in January

The Tender Bar

(Image credit: Amazon)

This movie tells the story of a fatherless boy, J.R., who grows up against the glow of the bar that his Uncle Charlie owns. It takes a look at how J.R. tries to pursuit his own romantic and professional dreams. Based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer.

The Tender Bar is streaming on January 7th

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

(Image credit: Amazon)

Drac and the Pack are back. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all turned into humans. Stripped of his powers, Drac must find a way to switch themselves back before the results become permanent.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is streaming on January 14th

The Legend of Vox Machina

(Image credit: Amazon)

This Amazon Original Series follows a group of second-rate adventurers on a quest to save the realm from dark magical forces. In their journey, they will encounter undead giants, fight a sinister necromancer, and even confront a powerful curse.

The Legend of Vox Machina is streaming on January 28th

The Best Summer of Our Lives

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Friends Bia, Giula and Laura get a chance to sing at a Music Festival in Guaruja, Sao Paolo. Their excitement goes wary as they have educational recovery in school. Determine to make it to the festival, the three head on out on a mission to join the festival – without their parents finding out.

The Best Summer of Our Lives is now streaming

I don’t love you either

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Childhood friends Nina and Dylan never had feelings for each other. Over the years, they start to develop feelings that ultimately come at a bad time, either Dylan starts a relationship, or when Nina is in one. Will they overcome all odds and be together at the end?

I don’t love you either is now streaming

Tú eres mi problema

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Sebastian is once again reeling from the consequences of being expelled from school. This happens at a crucial time when his mother, who is a reputed psychologist has just gotten a big break for his career. Sebastian decides to run away thinking his estranged father can help him, but not all is what it seems.

Tú eres mi problema is now streaming

The Big Short

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The movie tells the true story of four finance experts who begin to observe the instability of the US housing market. They make a prediction about its impending collapse that could happen anytime soon. Through their research, they also discover various flaws and corruption happening from within the system.

The Big Short is now streaming

Monster Pets: A Hotel Transylvania Short

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Dracula’s lovable monster puppy Tinkles wants to play. But as Drac is busy juggling with his duties at the hotel he decides that Tinkles should have a companion of his own. After a series of mismatches, Tinkles chooses an unlikely companion, and Drac is worried that it be the wrong one.

Monster Pets: A Hotel Transylvania Short is now streaming

Need more inspiration? Check out the other great content you can watch on Amazon Prime UAE

Modern Love

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Based on the weekly column of the same name published by The New York Times, Amazon Prime's Modern Love is an anthology series that explores the concept of, well, love in its many forms.

Each of season 1's eight episodes tackles a different love-centric topic – sexual, romantic, familial and platonic to name just four –and featured an all-star cast including Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Ed Sheeran, Andrew Scott and Olivia Cooke.

In this second season, love breaks all the rules. An old flame reignited. A test of friends vs. lovers. A night girl and her day boy. A romance with an ex's ex. A one night stand. An impossible promise. A ghost of a lost lover. An exploration of sexuality. The eight-part second season of the popular series Modern Love brings to life a collection of stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations. Each episode showcases love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, all inspired by true events from the beloved New York Times column of the same name.

Seasons on Amazon Prime: 2

Nine Perfect Strangers

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Based on The New York Times bestselling book from Australian author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers is produced by the teams behind Big Little Lies and stars Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in their first project together.

Filmed on location in Australia, the drama is set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation, nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

The first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers premieres on Prime Video on 20th August with new episodes launching weekly.

Clarkson's Farm

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The latest Amazon Prime Video original series sees Top Gear's Jeremy Clarkson try his hand at being a farmer. Back in 2008, Clarkson bought a 1,000-acre plot of land, including Curdle Hill Farm, in Oxfordshire in the UK.

A local villager - known only as Howard - used to tend the farm but retired in 2019. Clarkson, in his infinite wisdom, decides to try farming the lands himself, and it goes about as well as you'd expect.

Yes, Clarkson's Farm is as ludicrous as it sounds, but it's actually a decent watch. Sure, the Top Gear presenter still acts up for the camera a lot of the time, but there's genuine delight in his face when he gets something right. You can't help but smile when things go right for Clarkson (and helpers such as Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland), and it's arguably the heart warming TV show we need right now.

A second season has just been greenlit, so now's the time to catch up if you haven't caught it yet.

Seasons on Amazon Prime Video: 1

Invincible

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Amazon's animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman's superhero comic series isn't for the faint of heart. Sure, it may not be a live-action production like The Boys, but Invincible is full of blood, gore, violence and other adult content.

Invincible tells the story of Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a seemingly normal teenager - expect for the fact that his dad Nolan (J.K. Simmons) is the world's most powerful superhero. Soon after his 17th birthday, Mark develops abilities of his own and begins to train under his father's tutelage. It isn't long, though, before Mark realizes that his dad's legacy isn't what it appears to be.

It's a slow burn to begin with. Well, apart from a specific scene in episode 1 that shocked viewers who haven't read the comics before. Its subversion of superhero tropes, emotional story beats, and ensemble cast will keep your attention until things really start to pick up from episode 4 - by which point you should be fully hooked.

Two more seasons have been greenlit, too, so there'll be more Invincible content to enjoy soon.

Seasons on Amazon Prime Video: 1

The Wilds

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The Wilds is Amazon's latest well-received production, and it draws heavily from some of the pop culture's biggest franchises and standalone tales. Castaway, Lord of the Flies, Lost, and Mean Girls are all sources of inspiration for The Wilds, which sees a group of eight teenage girls forced to survive on a desert island after their plane crashes.

There are plenty of twists and turns along the way, and the first season's cliff hanger ending means that there is lots of explore in the future. With a second season coming soon, we won't have long to find out what else is going on.

Seasons on Amazon Prime: 1

Solos

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

A new anthology series from Hunters' creator David Weil, Solos asks the question: what does it mean to be human?

If you think you've seen TV shows that ask that very same question, think again. Solos approaches this philosophical query from a sci-fi angle, framing its standalone stories around various futuristic topics including human cloning, time travel, space exploration, and viewing other peoples' memories.

With an all-star cast including Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Anthony Mackie and Anne Hathaway, Solos explores universal themes such as death, fear of the unknown and finding your purpose in funny but heartbreaking fashion. With episodes lengths between 20 and 30 minutes, it's well worth bingeing one weekend when the weather's not great.

Seasons on Amazon Prime: 1

Homecoming

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Based on the podcast of the same name, Julia Roberts stars in the first season of this thriller, which is quietly one of the best shows on Amazon Prime. Set in a mysterious facility called Homecoming, where soldiers are given therapy, this show lacks any massive twists but features plenty of deep character development between therapist Heidi Bergman (Roberts) and patient Walter Cruz (Stephan James). Homecoming is the work of Sam Esmail, creator of Mr Robot, and it's similarly stylish and unpredictable.

A second, shorter season, starring Janelle Monáe, is now available. Each episode is only 30 minutes long, meaning you could binge watch the whole thing in a single weekend no problem.

Seasons on Amazon Prime Video: 2

Tales from the Loop

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Inspired by the extraordinary paintings of Simon Stålenhag, Tales from the Loop is a thoughtful sci-fi anthology about a town living atop The Loop, a mysterious machine that materialises the impossible. The first season takes a tour of the town's citizens, gradually giving us a sense of what life is like in this strange environment.

It's certainly approaches the genre differently, so check out our interview with showrunner Nathaniel Halpern for more on what to expect. Most importantly, it's exactly the kind of hopeful television we need right now.

Seasons on Amazon Prime: 1

The Expanse

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

If you're a fan of full-fat sci-fi, Amazon rescued this ambitious space drama from the scrapheap, giving it a well-earned fourth season of dense, political and twist-y storytelling. This adaptation of the books by James SA Corey should be the next thing you watch if you enjoyed the Battlestar Galactica reboot, and wished studios would make more sci-fi shows that explore lofty themes.

Season 5 is on the way, and the show now lives exclusively on Prime Video.

Seasons on Amazon Prime Video: 4

The Boys

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Boys is based on a simple premise: What if superheroes sucked? Like, really, really sucked? What if they were egotistical, selfish, corrupt and downright, well, unheroic? That's the crux of The Boys. Now sure, many of those questions have been explored in other media, but Amazon's over-the-top series does it with a visual panache and a bit of humor. The first season showed plenty of promise, and the second delivered on it. The Boys season 3 starts filming next year, and it could be even better.

Seasons on Amazon Prime Video: 2

Mr Robot

(Image credit: USA Network)

Mr Robot is Fight Club for the Tor generation, lifting a lid on a world where what Linux kernel you use is not just a badge of honor but a way of life. Rami Malek plays Elliot, who in his day job is a network engineer, while outside of that he's attempting to bring down one of the biggest companies in the world as part of a hacker collective.

It's a stylish and ambitious show, with twists so big that they reshape the show's premise over and over again. While its fourth and final season has aired on the USA Network, you can catch the first three on Amazon Prime now in the US.

Seasons on Amazon Prime Video: 3

Good Omens

(Image credit: Amazon)

Good Omens came out of nowhere and has swept us off our feet. Based on the book by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, Good Omens is an addictive, bonkers yet heart-warming tale about good and evil, friendship, demons, angels and a future-gazing witch. It also doesn't hurt that it's pretty British (in a good way) and has an all-star cast.

The series can be binged in one weekend, or one sitting if you can't face waiting a whole night for the final few episodes. For the bibliophiles out there, the TV series brings a few fresh characters and twists to the story, but is also faithful enough to the book to give those who have been fans for nearly thirty years a real treat.

Seasons on Amazon Prime Video: 1

Star Trek: Picard

(Image credit: CBS)

Star Trek: Picard is a great show to watch if you're wondering about where our once fearless space explorer has ended up. There are some great cameos from previous Star Trek members, but the storyline so far looks like it's building up for bigger revelations in Season 2.

Seasons on Amazon Prime: 1

The Man in the High Castle

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Man in the High Castle was one of Amazon's first major productions, and it still has a loyal following despite the series ending in November 2019. It still holds a high approval rating on websites like Rotten Tomatoes too, which indicates that it's still worth viewing if you haven't seen it yet.

Set in 1962, The Man in the High Castle posits the question - what if Germany and Japan won World War II, and the duo divided the United States up into two distinct nations? Of course, not everything is as it seems in this dystopian parallel universe, so you'll find a show full of shocks and surprises if you fancy catching up with one of Amazon's best franchises ever.

Seasons on Amazon Prime: 4

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

The latest series from Gilmore Girls creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel tells the story of '50s housewife Miriam Maisel. After her husband confesses he's been having an affair, Midge drunkenly gets on stage at a comedy club and discovers that she's utterly hilarious. In a time when women aren't encouraged to be publicly funny, Midge pursues her new-found comedic talent in the male-dominated stand up comedy world.

Check out season three of this acclaimed show on Amazon Prime now.

Seasons on Amazon Prime Video: 3

Fleabag

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has created two of the best TV shows of the modern age in Killing Eve and Fleabag. The latter is her self-starring comedy drama, adapted from a stage show, and it's a hilarious but sometimes painful portrait of a damaged person trying to keep it together. The supporting cast, which includes Andrew Scott's 'hot priest' in season 2, helps make this one of the best shows around full stop. With six half-hour episodes per season, you could binge it in just a few days.

Seasons on Amazon Prime Video: 2

The Grand Tour

We'll likely be seeing quite a few seasons of The Grand Tour, which is unsurprisingly a lot like Top Gear, given its trifecta of hosts. Amazon made a big deal about signing Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

If you enjoy watching middle aged men burn rubber in the middle of the desert, like a scene out of Mad Max: Fury Road, then this is for you. A fourth season of feature-length specials began in December 2019, beginning with The Grand Tour Presents...Seamen. Classy stuff.

When's the next episode of The Grand Tour? Expect it sometime soon.

Seasons on Amazon Prime Video: 4

Upload

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Is death really the end? Not so in Upload, where we get a new look at life beyond the grave. Set in an afterlife where all your wishes and needs are seen to by your very own afterlife agent, Upload takes a comical look at what life in paradise really could be like, along with some fairly thought-provoking revelations along the way.

Seasons on Amazon Prime: 1