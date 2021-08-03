The best 17-inch laptop in the UAE for 2021: top large screen laptops for your money

Only the best 17-inch laptops of 2021 can see you through your on-the-computing needs if you require a bigger display and a whole lot of power. These 17-inch notebooks dwarf their smaller siblings in more than just physical size, and they’re among the best laptops on the market. They also tend to beat their 13-inch and 15-inch counterparts when it comes to power and thermal efficiency, thanks to that sizable chassis.

Whether it’s for photo editing, gaming, school or your everyday productivity, the best 17-inch laptops are just the ticket if you want more high-end internals like the AMD Big Navi and Nvidia RTX 3000 series , a larger screen, and a better cooling solution. They’re not going to be the most portable out there especially in 2021, but they’re definitely much more capable for playing best laptop games , video editing, and making 3D designs while you’re on-the-go.

If you need lots of power in your day-to-day work or for back to school season, one of these 17-inch notebooks might be ideal for you. You’ll especially like the picks below, some of which are under $1,000, if you want the kind of power that usually comes with gaming PCs and computers.

The best 17-inch laptops of 2021

1. LG Gram 17 (2021) A productivity powerhouse Specifications CPU: 11th-generation Intel Core i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: 16GB LPDDR4X Screen: 17-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS LCD Storage: up to 2TB NVMe SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 6,830.07 View at Amazon Prime AED 7,074.59 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent battery life + Large, high quality display + Very light Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Subject to screen glare

Laptops for work are rejoining the 17-inch fray and leading them is the much-lauded LG Gram 17 whose amazingly thin and light form factor has won awards. It’s back in 2021 and better than ever, with more powerful internals like the 11th-generation Intel chips and the Iris Xe graphics as well as two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports. The long battery life and stunner of a screen are back, though as is its steep price tag. It’s worth it though, as this is among the best 17-inch laptops for non-gaming folks.

Read the full review: LG Gram 17 (2021)

2. Gigabyte Aorus 17G (2021) New age hardware, old school vibes Specifications CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i7 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 Series RAM: Up to 64GB Screen: 17.3-inch FHD 300Hz NTSC 72% IPS panel Storage: 512 GB PCIe SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 8,860.01 View at Amazon Prime AED 9,933.73 View at Amazon AED 12,913 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredible mechanical keyboard + Powerful gaming performance + 300 Hz display Reasons to avoid - No upgraded design - Extremely heavy

A tactile mechanical keyboard and a 300Hz refresh rate display are just the beginning. The Gigabyte Aorus 17G (2021) touts an incredible gaming performance that might just be worthy of desktop gaming PCs. With one of the RTX 3000 GPUs under the hood, this will see you through the most graphics-intensive games, including competitive ones. And, because of its impressive battery life, you can do so away from a power source. More than just the best 17-inch laptop right now, this is among the best gaming laptops of 2021.

Read the full review: Gigabyte Aorus 17G (2021)

3. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733 The best of AMD and Nvidia Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 RAM: 16GB – 64GB Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 anti-glare – 17.3-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) 16:9 anti-glare display Storage: 1TB + 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 13,857.97 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent performance + Cool design + Brilliant mechanical keyboard Reasons to avoid - Expensive compared to rival products - Poor battery life

One of the most powerful gaming laptops that money can buy in 2021, the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733 barely breaks a sweat. That excellent performance is due to the impressive specs it’s kitted out with, which also sadly put out of most people’s reach, price-wise. If you can afford it, however, there are a few other things you’ll love about it, including that unapologetic design that lights up like Christmas due to its resplendent RGB lighting and that optical mechanical keyboard that’s simply one of the best we've experienced on a laptop. This isn’t just one of the best 17-inch laptops. This is among the best of the best out there, and a worthy consideration if you’re not limited by your budget.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733

4. Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) RTX 3000 gaming goodness Specifications CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i7 Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 – 3080 RAM: Up to 32GB Screen: 17.3" Full HD 360Hz – 17.3" 4K Touch 120Hz Storage: 512GB – 1TB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 9,724.63 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Extremely powerful + Gorgeous display + Great performance at 1080p Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Gaming at 4K needs tweaking

If you’re looking for an absolute beast, the best gaming laptop for you might just be this follow-up to Razer’s 17-inch leviathan. More than just a gaming portable, it makes for an excellent mobile workstation for creators as well – although gamers who have the cash will appreciate the RTX 3000 GPU, up to 64GB of memory, and display with fast refresh rates. It’s pretty expensive, though, so unless you need all that power or you just have the money to throw away, you really have to make sure you’ll make the most of it.

Read the full review: Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)

5. Dell XPS 17 (2020) A brilliant 17-inch Ultrabook Specifications CPU: Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i9-10885H Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 with Max-Q RAM: Up to 64GB DDR4-2933MHz Screen: 17.0" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit – 17.0" UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflective 500-Nit Storage: Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe TODAY'S BEST DEALS AED 12,999 View at Jumbo Electronics $2,099 View at Dell $2,149 View at Dell Reasons to buy + Great screen + Long battery life + Powerful Reasons to avoid - Not the most portable - Lack of ports

For a 17-inch laptop, the Dell XPS 17 (2020) is impressively thin and light, especially when you consider the fact that it boasts powerful specs for that top-notch performance that content creators require. Among the best 17-inch laptops out there, this is practically the whole package, touting a big, gorgeous screen, fantastic battery life that will last you the entire day and a gorgeous design on top of everything else. That’s without even mentioning its mid-range price of entry, giving the MacBook Pro 16-inch a good run for its money.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 17 (2020)

6. Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 The best thin-and-light 17-inch laptop for gaming Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 – RTX 2080 Max-Q RAM: 8GB – 24GB Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) 144Hz panel with G-Sync Storage: 512GB – 2TB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 8,512.08 View at Amazon Prime AED 12,199 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Highly portable + Yet still packs plenty of performance + Excellent color-accurate display Reasons to avoid - Another pricey gaming machine due to hardware

Who says you can’t have your gaming cake and eat it, because with laptops like this ROG Zephyrus, it’s possible to have an incredibly powerful portable which isn’t even remotely hefty, but remains very svelte and, er, portable.

It is, in short, a gaming machine for which you don’t have to employ air quotes around the word ‘portable’, being 18.7mm thick (or rather, thin) and weighing 2.7kg. Compare that to the above Alienware which is 43mm and 4.8kg…

Yet with this Asus 17-inch laptop you still get a Core i7-8750H hexa-core CPU backed by a GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q with 8GB of video RAM (there’s up to 24GB of system memory, incidentally). All this means you can ramp up the detail levels and enjoy any game you want.

The display is also a fabulous piece of work, and what’s more it’s Pantone Validated with 100% sRGB color gamut, meaning the color accuracy is spot-on out-of-the-box, and this notebook can be used for professional photo or video editing.

Bear in mind however that battery life is disappointingly short, and the price is disappointingly hefty. For those who don’t have the hefty budget to cope with this, or the aforementioned Alienware laptop’s price tag, breathe easier and check out our next entry for a more affordable gaming option.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

7. Asus TUF Gaming FX705DT The best affordable 17-inch laptop for gaming Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3550H Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 RAM: 8GB Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS-level NanoEdge Storage: 512GB SSD Reasons to buy + Impressive price/performance ratio + 512GB NVMe SSD + Backlit gaming-optimized keyboard Reasons to avoid - Not as powerful as using older components - No Raytracing or DLSS

The words ‘cheap’ and ‘gaming laptop’ don’t mix well. Simply put, if you’re on a strict budget, you won’t get a machine capable of playing the latest games at palatable frame-rates – especially if you want a 17-inch screen to boot. So that’s why the FX705DT is our ‘affordable’ pick as opposed to ‘budget’. Remember, if you want to go really bargain basement, you’ll be confined to casual gaming only.

This Asus gaming laptop, however, packs a Ryzen 5 3550H processor with a GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB of video RAM, plus there’s 8GB of system memory. The FX705DT also boasts a roomy 512GB NVMe SSD and a backlit keyboard optimized for gaming.

All of which makes it a great choice for tackling the majority of games at good detail levels while still keeping things pretty smooth – and remaining relatively wallet-friendly. At the time of writing, there are some pretty tempting deals to be had on this Asus machine, too.

One of the most powerful mobile workstations out there, the Gigabyte Aero 17 (2021) comes with a lot of power, a gorgeous display, and a whole lotta ports. Best yet, it’s priced well below its less-powerful rivals, making it a better proposition even if you have a more flexible budget. It isn’t by any means perfect. The battery life could use a bit of a boost, for example. But, for how much you’re paying and for the other things you’re getting in return, it’s a minuscule sacrifice.

Read the full review: Gigabyte Aero 17 (2021)

9. Lenovo ThinkPad P73 The best 17-inch laptop for creative professionals Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7 – Intel Xeon Graphics: Up to Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 RAM: Up to 128GB Screen: 17.3-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS – 17.3-inch 4K IPS Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS AED 9,204.21 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Superb display + Dolby Vision HDR + Xeon CPU and RTX 5000 GPU Reasons to avoid - Still quite hefty

This is another mobile workstation, but it represents a somewhat cheaper – and indeed a slightly slimmer – alternative to the above HP machine, with the P73 being ideally suited to content creators.

You get the choice of an Intel Xeon E-2276M processor or 9th-gen Intel Core CPU (up to an i9-9880H with vPro), with up to Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 graphics and up to 128GB of system memory. But the display is the jewel in the crown featuring a 4K resolution, 400 nits brightness, Dolby Vision HDR and 100% coverage of the Adobe color gamut. The screen is, quite simply, ideal for serious photo or video editing.

The cutting-edge hardware support continues with Wi-Fi 6 on board, and you get a good selection of ports for wired connectivity, including a pair of Thunderbolt 3 connectors. Creative pros need look no further for something that can cater for all their needs, at a relatively reasonable asking price for the workstation market.

