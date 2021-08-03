The best 13-inch laptop in the UAE for 2021: the top 13-inch laptops we've reviewed

Many of the best 13-inch laptops are powerful enough to make our best laptops or best Ultrabooks lists.

The best 13-inch laptops may be small, but thanks to the improvements manufacturers have made on internal components, they are just as powerful as some of the best 15-inch laptops . In fact, they’ll even see you through many of the more demanding workloads like video and photo editing. That’s while keeping things portable and travel-friendly.

With the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) leading the charge, the best 13-inch laptops have proven that they too can deliver breathtaking performance worthy of light video editing and some gaming. And, because they have the advantage of being light and small, they’re ideal for professionals and students who need power without the bulk.

There’s a reason many of the best 13-inch laptops are also on our best business laptops , best Ultrabooks , or best laptops lists. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a specific brand like the best Acer laptops , want a particular form factor like a 2-in-1 laptop , or trying to choose between the best Windows laptops or the best Macs . Whether you’re a professional who needs a little more power or a student looking for the most affordable portable like a Chromebook, you’ll find one here to match your needs.

1. MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Best laptop for students with a flexible budget Specifications CPU: Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU Graphics: Integrated 7-core – 8-core GPU RAM: 8GB – 16GB unified memory Screen: 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 Retina display Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS AED 3,889 View at Amazon Prime AED 3,979.97 View at Amazon Prime AED 4,049 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + macOS Big Sur is fast and responsive + Battery life is great + Silent in use Reasons to avoid - Fanless design could impact performance

Apple finally out their much-talked about M1 silicon chip that’s so far been a real game-changer. And, the first laptop to receive it is the company’s thinnest and lightest, putting it on the list of the most exciting Apple laptops of recent years. With this new chip, the MacBook Air is better than ever, touting excellent performance alongside its brilliant battery life – without raising the price to keep it (fairly) affordable still. It’s not going to be the cheapest option for students, but for those who have a slightly bigger budget, this is the best student laptop to get.

2. HP Elite Dragonfly G2 One of the best laptops we’ve tested Specifications CPU: 11th-generation Intel Core i3 – i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: 8GB - 32GB Screen: 13.3-inch diagonal BrightView LED FHD, 400 nits – 13.3-inch diagonal BrightView LED 4K UHD HDR-400 550 nits Storage: up to 2TB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS AED 5,599 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great design + Comfortable keyboard + Excellent screen Reasons to avoid - Expensive - USB-C ports on only one side

The second-generation HP Elite Dragonfly ups the ante in the best 13-inch laptops game. HP’s impressive business laptop is back with its smart design, great battery life, and 2-in-1 prowess. Of course, it’s more powerful now than it’s ever been, touting 11th-gen Intel Core chips, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and now a 4K display, upgrading from its previous Full HD models. There’s a lot to love here, and it might just be as close to being the perfect business laptop as any manufacturer can get. If you can afford it. However, as it is meant for professionals, it’s definitely worth the investment.

3. Surface Laptop 4 An excellent 13-inch laptop from Microsoft Specifications CPU: 11th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 / AMD Ryzen 5 - 7 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe / AMD Radeon RAM: 8GB – 32GB Screen: 13.5-inch PixelSense (2,256 x 1,504) touch Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD Reasons to buy + Comfortable keyboard + Beautiful screen Reasons to avoid - Not enough ports - Alcantara fabric might get gross over time

While Apple blew us away with the new MacBook Air (above), arch rival Microsoft has also impressed us with its new Surface Laptop 4. As with previous Surface devices, build quality and design is absolutely top-notch here, and its gorgeous PixelSense touchscreen really sets it apart from the competition (a touchscreen is something we've yet to see on an Apple laptop, as Microsoft likes to remind us). It also comes with a brilliant keyboard that's a joy to type on, and some pretty great specs as well, which ensures that Windows 10, and all your favorite apps, run extremely well. Battery life is also very impressive – lasting over 13 hours in our tests – and the price is impressively competitive as well.

4. HP Spectre x360 (2021) A brilliant update Specifications CPU: 11th-gen Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 – Iris Xe RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 13.3-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080) OLED touch – 13.3-inch diagonal, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED touch Storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD – 2 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS AED 5,999 View at Amazon Prime AED 7,825 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Gorgeous design + Excellent battery life + Great performance for day-to-day work Reasons to avoid - Fans can get noisy - Pricey

The flagship HP Spectre x360 (2021) is the newest in the flagship product line and continues the tradition of pairing elegance and premium design with the newest in specs for a 2-in-1 laptop that’s as much substance as it is style. This gorgeous Windows laptop comes with the new 11th-gen Intel CPU and enough battery life to get you through a long day at work. While it does come with a price tag to match and its 2-in-1 factor can be bulky for those making use of its tablet mode, not to mention that it can get loud, it’s a stunning laptop with excellent performance.

5. Google Pixelbook Go The best mainstream Chromebook Specifications CPU: Intel Core m3 – i7 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 615 RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 13.3-inch Full HD – 13.3-inch 4K Ultra HD Molecular Display Storage: 64GB – 256GB TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 3,825.12 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Amazing ‘Hush’ keyboard + Rare 1080p webcam Reasons to avoid - No biometric login

If you’ve long been admiring Google’s premium Chromebook but the price is holding you back, then you might want to consider the new Google Pixelbook Go instead. Freshly-baked by Google, this alternative to the manufacturer’s pricey Pixelbook boasts many of its high-quality features, but without that steep price tag – namely, an incredible battery life and that coveted keyboard. If your computing use is limited to sending and responding to emails, creating documents and excel sheets on Google Docs and Sheets, and streaming movies and videos after work, then this one’s a winner.

6. MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) Apple’s little MacBook Pro gets a big refresh Specifications CPU: Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU Graphics: Integrated 8-core GPU RAM: 8GB – 16GB unified memory Screen: 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 LED-backlit Retina display Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD Dimensions (H x W x D): 30.41 x 21.24 x 1.56 cm Reasons to buy + Huge battery life + Great performance + Can run iOS apps Reasons to avoid - Still lacks ports

The MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) may not have gotten a massive design overhaul, but what it lacks in that department, it makes up for big time in performance and battery life. Thanks to Apple’s groundbreaking M1 chip, the new MacBook Pro 13-inch delivers excellent performance and exceptional battery life. Its performance is so impressive, in fact, that it can easily handle 4K - and even 8K - videos. If you’re looking for a powerful laptop that keeps things small and lightweight, this is the best 13-inch laptop money can buy.

7. Dell XPS 13 (Late 2020) Dell does it again Specifications CPU: Up to 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Graphics: Up to Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: Up to 32GB 4267MHz LPDDR4x Screen: 13.4" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit – 13.4" UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflective 500-Nit Display Storage: Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 3,345.72 View at Amazon Prime AED 5,510 View at Amazon AED 5,930 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Stunning design + Gorgeous 16:10 display + Excellent battery life Reasons to avoid - Sound quality is just OK - Pricey

At this point, we doubt that the Dell XPS line can do anything wrong. Its yearly updates have consistently made it to our best laptops list, and they’re only getting better. The Dell XPS 13 (2020) is not only a gorgeous piece of kit. It also comes, as expected, with excellent performance, a stunning display and long battery life, alongside a few others. Much like its predecessor, it’s a pricey investment – but that is barely reason enough for us to discourage Ultrabook fans. This is among the best 13-inch laptops, and it’s worth every penny.

8. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2019) Lightweight Razer style, now in white Specifications CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics – GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q RAM: 16GB Screen: 13.3" FHD Matte w/ 4.9mm slim side bezel – 13.3" 4K Touch w/ 4.9mm slim side bezel Storage: 512GB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 5,914.62 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Top-notch build quality + Runs quietly + Battery life is solid Reasons to avoid - Decidedly expensive - Limited storage space - Lacks a discrete GPU

The “world’s first gaming ultrabook” doesn't just talk the talk; it also walks the walk. Razer has spruced up its Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook with the latest internal components without affecting its super-quiet operation. Packed with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and better graphic options, 13-inch laptop delivers and much better than its predecessor. In fact, it might just be the best gaming experience we’ve ever had on integrated graphics with the Iris Plus configuration. Round that out with extremely quiet fans, low thermal power, extended battery life and that delightful Mercury White color, and we are sold. You will be too, if you can afford the price.

9. Lenovo Yoga C940 The Lenovo Yoga is back and it means business Specifications CPU: up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics RAM: up to 16GB Screen: 14” FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, touchscreen, glossy, 400 nits –14" UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS, touchscreen, glossy, HDR 400, 500 nits Storage: up to 2TB SSD PCIe Reasons to buy + Excellent design + Great performance + Comfy keyboard Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Battery life

With the Lenovo Yoga C940, the company continues with its tradition of making elegant and stunning Ultrabooks. And, don't be thrown off by its looks, there's plenty of power hiding inside. With a comfortable keyboard, stylus, TrueBlock Privacy Shutter and rotating soundbar, it's quite a feature rich machine as well. It's not perfect - that soundbar is a work in progress and the battery life could be better - but it's a great portable that can stand up to the competition.

10. ASUS ZenBook 13 UX325 Light, durable and affordable workhorse Specifications CPU: 10th-gen Intel Core i3 – i7 Graphics: Intel UHD – Iris Plus Graphics RAM: up to 32GB Screen: 13.3-inch, LCD, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, IPS-level Panel, Anti-glare display, LED Backlit, 300nits – 13.3-inch, LCD, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, IPS-level Panel, Anti-glare display, LED Backlit, 450nits Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD Camera: HD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello TODAY'S BEST DEALS AED 2,999.87 View at Amazon Prime AED 4,275.64 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + MIL-STD-810G durability + Outstanding external speakers + Great battery Reasons to avoid - Underpowered - Wired headphone usage requires included dongle

If you want a workhorse of a laptop that won’t burn a hole in your pocket, look no further than the ASUS ZenBook 13 UX325. It’s thin and light form as well as exceptional battery life puts it in the same league as the best Ultrabooks out there. Its MIL-STD-810G takes it a step further, making it a robust candidate for your in-the-field needs. Its affordable price tag does come with a few surprises – the biggest one being it’s a bit underpowered. However, you’re not doing anything intensive, it should have enough to see you through your daily demands.

